The Lows May Be In For Hormel Foods

Many retailers and food suppliers in the consumer defensive sector in general have been holding up extremely well in this sustained downturn in equity prices. We have been watching Hormel Foods (HRL) over the past week or so. Like other stocks in the consumer defensive sector, Hormel shares bottomed much earlier than the broader S&P back in the great recession. Hormel shares bottomed in late 2008 whereas the S&P 500 bottomed in early March the following year. Furthermore, we may have a similar situation in Hormel at present.

For many investors, this crash has once again thrown the long-term dividend growth investing argument out of the window. We have no doubt that the vast majority of dividend growth blue-chip stocks which investors were long before this crash will bounce back in time to new highs. Furthermore, many of them will be able to keep their dividend records intact.

In theory, and we have always said this, true long-term investors should love lower prices in their stocks. When we say long term, we mean that the investor in question never intends to liquidate the investment. Lower prices (when the dividend is being aggressively re-invested) lead to much faster compounding. Dividend growth investing is all about accumulation of shares. The faster one can accumulate shares, the faster one can compound investment returns.

What we have described above though is theory. Being able to weather a 50% or 60% drawdown on a position (or portfolio) is another story altogether. Few are able to do this which is why we are seeing mass selling in equities at present.

The lesson for investors (who have panic-sold their positions like back in '08) here is to invest in stocks which are far less volatile. Hormel Foods certainly fits that criteria.

Our portfolio has been long Hormel from time to time based on its valuation. This stock rarely comes cheap, however, and has proved itself once more over the past few weeks.

Apart from the fact that Hormel has excellent management which runs a very conservative balance sheet, recent first-quarter earnings again illustrated the strength behind Hormel's brands.

For example, the news of Hormel's acquisition of Sadler's Smokehouse brings little risk and is right in line with how management runs its affairs. The reason being is that the Sadler organisation has provided Hormel with its products for more than 20 years. Now having the products and team members from Sadler in-house, we should see scale here to reach other markets in the foodservice and deli channels.

In fact, in the first quarter, Hormel's foodservice business drove earnings growth of 3% in the Refrigerated Foods segment. There are a lot of moving parts (volatility and input costs) in Hormel's biggest division, but the supply chain has improved significantly over the years. This brings predictability to the situation even when volatility spikes significantly.

Refrigerated Foods brought in $1.35 billion in Q1 which means it made up 57% of sales for the quarter. This segment is a good read on the fundamentals of the firm. As mentioned, earnings rose 3% but net sales rose a convincing 6% overall. Bacon and pizza toppings continue to gain market share which is why management has been doubling down its investments in these areas.

Jennie-O Turkey Store which brought in just under 14% of first-quarter sales also appears to have clear momentum. This segment's volume grew by 8% whereas its earnings were up 2%. This is significant considering where this segment has come from. Q1 now marks the second quarter of volume and earnings growth, which means ongoing advertising and cost-cutting measures seem to be gaining traction. We would be surprised if the momentum does not continue here in the quarters to come.

Therefore, to sum up, shares of Hormel briefly traded around the $40-mark last Thursday (12th), but since then have come back with vengeance. The first-quarter numbers demonstrated a stable business where approximately $1.75 in earnings is expected this fiscal year. Let's see if shares can take out those February highs shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.