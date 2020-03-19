CNX Midstream Helps The Parent Company

The cash payments and the terms of the IDR elimination appear to point to financial stress at CNX Resources.

CNX Midstream (CNXM) is a captive midstream company whose only customer is CNX Resources (CNX). This partnership issues a K-1. As such, the future growth prospects are determined by the growth prospects of the parent company. As I noted in a previous article, the parent company, CNX Resources, is a dry gas producer whose cash flow is clearly declining during this period of weak natural gas prices. Therefore, some pressure has been put on the partnership to help the parent company out during this financially stressful time. That pressure may benefit the shareholders of CNX Resources at the expense of the partnership shareholders.

The partnership issued a relatively generous amount of 26 million limited partner shares and another 3 million class B units that will eventually convert to limited partner shares. That issuance doubled the common limited partner holdings in the limited partnership at a time when industry conditions are less than optimal.

Evidently, the market has not taken the roughly more than 40% dilution news very well. Even the announcement of a more than 3% increase in the distribution has not stemmed the slide of these limited partner units.

Clearly, Mr. Market has some worries that management has not stated in the communications with investors. Those worries have to be the consequences that follow from the declining natural gas prices.

In this case, the optimism shown by pricing the annualized IDR value at more than 10 times the rapidly growing IDR income shows the market that there is some clear parent company strain. The declining gas pricing has led the market to believe that future growth rates will not approach the growth rates of the past. Clearly then, the valuation attributed to the IDRs was a sign of financial stress at the parent company levels.

The additional cash payments, in addition to the very generous limited partnership and Class B units receipt, have probably heightened those market fears. Clearly, the midstream unit will be helping the parent company until natural gas pricing begins that cyclical recovery.

Far more importantly, if the natural gas pricing downturn outlasts current market expectations, then the parent company can be expected to liquidate some of its limited partnership units. That liquidation process can put a lid on unit price appreciation until the additional units are absorbed by the market.

Management appears to confirm market fears with the guidance shown above. Clearly, there is growth in the forecast. But that growth will not be at the historical rates presented in the latest earnings press release.

The partnership leverage is at the lower end of many midstream companies I follow. Therefore, this midstream limited partnership can afford everything that has transacted so far. But that does not mean these transactions will benefit the limited partnership units as they should had the transaction been a little more conservatively valued.

As shown above, the midstream limited partnership income will show an outsized contribution to the consolidated reported income of CNX Resources. Clearly, the standalone parent company does not currently have enough cash flow to properly service the debt load given the fourth-quarter cash flow and expected distributions annualized. Reporting improvements will not occur until gas prices begin their cyclical recovery.

Any perceived weakness at the parent company level may impact the price of CNX Midstream because this is a "captive" midstream with only one customer.

Therefore, the stock market pressure on the limited partnership units should continue for the foreseeable future. The fourth-quarter annualized standalone E&P cash flow is less than $300 million. That is about one-seventh of the E&P standalone debt. The expected distributions from CNX Midstream will improve that ratio to about one-fifth. But that is not close to what lenders and the debt market want to see for lending purposes.

Note the difference between this and the consolidated cash flow guidance forecast by CNX Resources. Lenders are far more concerned with the cash available to the parent company. In this case, the E&P cash flow is materially different from the consolidated cash flow and debt picture.

The parent company can only count on cash distributions received from the midstream company. Consolidated cash flow does not mean a whole lot to lenders when the parent company is not able to capture and use that cash flow. Lenders are well aware that the interest of the public midstream holders is in that consolidated cash flow and needs to be subtracted out. Therefore, the cash available to pay parent company debt can vary from the consolidated cash flow statement.

The parent company is hedged at higher-than-realized fourth-quarter prices for the fiscal year 2020. So, the long-term debt-to-cash flow ratio could improve a little more. But no matter how it is analyzed, the parent company, CNX Resources, will be under financial pressure at least to begin fiscal year 2020.

Generally, the only indication of the public midstream interest in consolidated earnings is a one-line item (non-controlling interest) deduction on the income statement. Other financial statements make no (or very little as in usually a foot note) mention of the interest of the public midstream holders.

The Future

This is one very healthy midstream company. Besides, should the unlikely worst happen to the parent company, the midstream company would undoubtedly be paid for its services as a preferred vendor.

However, during times of natural gas pricing weakness, Mr. Market currently punishes everything associated with dry natural gas producing companies. Therefore, this midstream limited partnership is probably due for some very rough treatment by Mr. Market in the near future.

The method of elimination of the IDRs points to some financial stress at the parent company level. The standalone E&P cash flow for the latest quarter shown above is clearly insufficient for the parent company debt levels. That could mean some very tough bank line reviews will be in the future of CNX Resources with at best an uncertain outcome. Probably sufficient parent company cash flow per quarter in the current debt market atmosphere would be $250 million per quarter. But the parent company clearly will not be reporting anything close to that amount for at least the near future.

Therefore, any investors in CNX Midstream are in for some very rough treatment by Mr. Market that will probably result in near-term appreciation losses. The minimal 1.2 distribution coverage does not take into account the future dilution by the 3 million cash B shares when they convert. The coverage still would meet most market concerns if it did. However, presentations such as the one above will continue to fuel justified and unjustified concerns about the parent company. Any investor, long-term or trader, needs to take those concerns into account when forming an investing strategy.

Long term, the consolidated company will probably make it to the future with some very decent distributions. Those investors who do not fear short-term appreciation losses may want to consider investing through a dollar cost-averaging strategy. Many investors may want to wait until the bottom of the natural gas pricing decline has clearly passed. The limited partnership units are clearly in bargain territory. But that probably will not stop this bargain from becoming more of a bargain in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.