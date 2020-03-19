ONEOK Can Survive The Perfect Storm

Its new operating assets for the first quarter of 2020 and other projects that will be operational in the 2021 fiscal year.

The effect of the COVID-19, famously known as coronavirus, on the global economy was staggering. Investors are anticipating a global recession due to the shutdown of businesses in China, South Korea, Italy, and travel restrictions in several countries. Aside from this, another sad news, the Saudi launched an oil price war against Russia, and with it, pulling the oil price much lower. All of this has a negative impact on the demand side for energy consumption, and the natural gas industry will surely be affected.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) was not new to oil supply glut and price war. We should remember that this company came back stronger after the 2015 crude oil price plunge combined with low demand in China. At that time, the oil price had fallen below $ 40 per barrel, and at the same time, the average natural gas spot price was on $ 2.61 per MMBtu, the lowest since 1999.

In this article, we will highlight ONEOK Inc.’s capabilities to withstand these current events, if it can finance its ongoing infrastructure project and at the same time shell out dividends to its shareholders.

ONEOK Inc. Profitability in the Last Five Years

As we can see from the graph below, net income in the fourth quarter of 2015 is only lowered by 22% compared to its 2014FY. It is safe to conclude that the 2015 oil glut has no significant effect on the net profit, and based on this data, the effect of the impending global recession won’t do significant damage except the major player prolongs the price war and the pandemic shuts down to the economy.

In the recent company’s fourth-quarter report, ONEOK announced that its net income increases by 11% year over year, or from 1.16 billion to 1.38 billion. This increase is not new; in its 2018 fiscal year, the company's operating income increased by 32%.

(Source: ONEOK Earnings and Financial Reports)

Perhaps the main factor that will help this company to maintain its profits during the recession is its main product itself the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). As we know, NGL is not only used for cooking and heating, this commodity is also used to create plastic, antifreeze, detergent, rubber, LPG, aerosols and more. ONEOK has various clients, such as petrochemical manufacturers, ethanol producers, and propane distributors. From this information, we can conclude that the final products of NGL are a necessity for everyday life - thus, the demand side won’t be affected much by the recession.

Company Revenue Performance for the Last Seven Years

First let's see the latest report. Although the company's fourth-quarter commodity sales decreased by 22%, the sales of its services have increased by 4%. The declines are due to the company’s Gathering and Processing business higher operating cost due to the growth of operation. Aside from that, the Natural Gas Liquids business segment also experienced a lower optimization volume and lower sales on purity products. In the Pipeline business, it also encountered a decrease in its revenue. We should note that the demand for NGLs is positively correlated to the price of oil, and the oil price continues to decline from its 52-week high of $ 75.60 per barrel to the current price of $30.16 as of this writing.

Now, let us take a quick look at the revenue performance. As we can see from the chart, it managed to recover from the depths of 2015, and by 2018, the company surpassed the pre-crisis 2014 revenue.

(Source: ONEOK Earnings and Financial Reports)

ONEOK Inc. Dividends Performance for the Past Decade

As we can see from the below graph, the dividend payout for 3Q 2012FY declined by 46% from the payout of the 2Q 2012FY. This happened before the 2015 supply glut combined with Chinese currency devaluation. From that bottom of 3Q12FY, the dividends payout continues to climb. It is noticeable that from 2015 to 2016, the dividend remains the same and, not surprisingly, increases the payout by 21% on the 3Q 2017FY. From 2017 to this date, the payout increased by another 25%. This information tells us that in 2015, the dividend payout did not change.

(Source: ONEOK Inc. Dividend History)

With this current financial turbulence, we can expect changes in this upward trend, but we should note that ONEOK showed us that it can give back to its shareholders during a crisis. On top of that, the company 4Q report recorded $21 million in “Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period”, a 75% increase from last year, indicating that it has enough cash to cover dividends payout.

Far From Perfect

We should note that the company working in this industry was capital-intensive and had a high level of current debt. The sobering reality is that based on the 4Q report, the current ratio of ONEOK is only 0.72, far from the ideal 1.5-2 ratio. If we will look further, the company’s quick ratio can cause concern - it only has a 0.42 ratio, far from the ideal figures of 0.7-1, which means worse comes to worst, the company is illiquid. Don’t panic, guys, we need to check the other ratio here. ONEOK has only a 0.50 Debt/Equity ratio, which means company management can still optimize its borrowing capacity. We should always remember that the local and federal government will extend a helping hand if ONEOK indeed runs into trouble - the devastating ripple effect can be felt if this kind of company files for bankruptcy.

The Future Plan

As we can see in ONEOK's 4Q presentation (below photo), it has 3 projects that will be operational this 1Q of this year, and the fourth project will be operational by 4Q. The company is expecting that these 4 projects combined can add a 25% increase for adjusted EBITDA for 2020FY. Aside from the project already mentioned, there are 9 more projects that the company is expecting to be operational by 1Q 2021.

(Source: ONEOK Inc. 2020 Investor Presentation pp. 7)

Conclusion

It's a perfect storm - the effect of the coronavirus combined with the oil price war. As investors, we need to look at history so that we have a better picture of what the future might be. History tells us that this company and its industry will overcome the crisis and continue to thrive. After all, oil is a necessity that the human race can’t afford to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.