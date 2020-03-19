Seadrill: How Long It Will Take This Time

Just simply avoid any investment in this company until the second restructuring is completed.

Image: The drillship West Tellus (Courtesy Seadrill)

Investment Thesis

The new Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2018, and about twenty months later, we are talking about another "negotiation with the Banks."

It is now even more urgent after oil prices collapsed following Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the market with 12.3 million barrels of oil.

Seadrill is still buried under a huge debt load, and the idea was to restructure the debt to be able to better survive a challenging market environment with decreasing daily rates, smaller drilling contracts, and vanishing cash flow. The company is now again "in talks" with bank lenders to restructure its debt load.

The first restructuring took many months to complete, and in the end, the deal solved nothing and left the new SDRL struggling with a debt load too high.

Yes, the company got some breathing room, but when we are looking at the debt load, it simply cannot be repaid or even reduced.

Thus, as I said in my precedent article, Seadrill is heading for another restructuring under Chapter 11, it is not a matter of if but when. The outcome for the common shareholders will be catastrophic.

The investment thesis is elementary. Just simply avoid any investment in this company until the second restructuring is completed; the risk is too high to be worth a trial. For the ones who like risks, you can always trade the stock short term, but it is risky.

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As an update on discussion with our banks, we have met with all of them and are engaged in constructive dialog, focusing on liquidity and giving us time to maintain flexibility. We have a supportive bank group that we can work with to address our medium and longer-term capital structure requirements to ensure long-term sustainability.

Seadrill has six material investments in different companies shown below:

Source: SDRL 4Q'19 presentation

Seadrill - Financials 4Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 348 249 292 302 321 367 398 Net Income in $ Million −3700 −240 −360 −295 -206 -522 -199 EBITDA $ Million −3470 13 82 -38 28 -294 -6 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million - 46 73 72 69 85 39 EPS diluted in $/share −7,35 −2,4 −3,62 −2,95 -2.03 -5.21 -1.99 Cash from operation in $ Million −217 −59 33 −99 -85 -16 -56 CapEx in $ Million 17 10 17 6 21 10 11 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −234 −69 16 −105 -106 -26 -67 Cash and short term investments (including restricted) $ Million 0,930 1,694 1,599 1,510 1,469 1,228 1,126 Total Debt (including related party) in $ Billion 1.24 7.29 7.18 7.18 6.86 6.88 6.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 101.5 100.0 100.0 Backlog 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.8 2.5

Source: SDRL filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog

1 - Revenues were $398 million in 4Q'19

Revenues were $398 million, up 36.3% from the same quarter a year ago and up 8.4% sequentially. The reported loss was $199 million this quarter, or $1.99 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $39 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $67 million in 4Q'19.

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component to analyze business sustainability. Seadrill is not producing enough cash flow, and the economic situation is degrading with no chance of paying off the debt. The recent collapse of the oil prices now just barely above $20 a barrel is aggravating this situation exponentially.

2019 free cash flow is a loss of $304 million, with a loss of $67 million in 4Q'19. It is a concerning trend that will not change anytime soon, unfortunately.

3 - Debt Profile Seadrill's debt (current and non-current and ship finance lease payment) stood at $6.87 billion. Cash is now $1.357 billion which included restricted cash of $242 million. Seadrill has no debt maturities before June 2022.

Stuart Jackson, the CFO, said in the conference call:

And finally, in relation to our overall capital structure. Whilst first bank maturities do not fall due until 2Q 2022, we have engaged in productive discussions with our banks, as Anton mentioned, during the quarter and also into 2020 to address the capital structure relative to the current trading conditions, and we expect to provide a full update at the appropriate time.

3 - Backlog at the end of 2019 was $2.5 billion

Seadrill was able to secure a few contracts indicated in its fleet status in 4Q' 2019.

Order Backlog at December 31, 2019 was approximately $2.5 billion of which approximately $720 million is expected to be consumed in 2020.

Below, contract backlog per year. The total backlog for 2020 is $720 million.

Below, contract backlog per category (floaters, Jack-ups and tenders)

The company owns and operates about 55 rigs now.

What changed since the precedent quarter?

Seadrill added over $1 Billion in its firm backlog. It was a great achievement.

Source: SDRL Presentation

Furthermore, Anton Dibowitz said in the conference call:

Subsequent to the quarter, in fact, just yesterday, Equinor exercised five wells for the West Hercules under the continuous optionality mechanism, thus, keeping her busy through Q1 of 2021 and adding approximately $70 million in backlog.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Seadrill released its fourth-quarter 2019 results. It was not so bad overall. Moreover, the company managed to add over $1 billion in a new contract backlog, which is quite exceptional. Sadly, it was three months ago, and since then, we have been caught in a Black Swan event, which is threatening us all.

However, despite some noticeable progress, the bottom line is that the company is far from showing any profit, and this situation will probably get worse in 2020, with oil prices crashing to a level not seen for 17 years.

Crude has now collapsed by more than half in a little over two weeks, with weak demand exacerbated by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are raising supplies just as consumption falls dramatically. The two had previously co-operated on crude output but fell out over Riyadh’s calls for greater production cuts to boost the price.

It looks like the final nail in the coffin for offshore drillers, which have collapsed with a record of 94% the last three months for Valaris (NYSE:VAL).

Data by YCharts

Technical Analysis - Short Term

Technical Analysis is perhaps not the best tool in this crisis. Still, in conjunction with other elements such as the balance sheet and the overall market conditions, it could help to choose the right strategy. SDRL has gone from $3 early in 2020 to $0.51, which is line support. Assuming a descending wedge pattern, we are now at the apex, which means that SDRL is about to break out. The issue is in which direction? It will all depend on oil prices, in my opinion.

If oil prices turn positive from here and OPEC+ changes its strategy and decides to cut production, I see SDRL retesting $1.10. Sadly, it is not likely, but signs are slowly emerging that Russia is now willing to negotiate.

If oil prices continue to tumble and potentially below $20, then SDRL is likely to drop further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.