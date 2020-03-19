Bunge Is Entering Value Trap Territory

Value investors will be looking, as the stock is trading well under book value and pays out a 5%+ dividend. Is there a turnaround story in the works though?

Bunge Limited (BG) is an international firm which operates in the agribusiness and food industries. This stock came across our desk due to the significant insider buying which has been happening of late. Insiders may have many reasons to sell stock, but when they buy, it invariably means that they believe higher prices are ahead.

The biggest most recent purchase was by CEO Gregory Heckman last week, which was a purchase of 120,000 shares at a price of $39.85. The total amount of the purchase came to just under $4.8 million.

Although 17 transactions from insiders over the past four weeks looks very attractive on a spreadsheet, we must remember that Bunge is a multi-billion dollar company which still, despite the aggressive down-move, has a present market cap of $5+ billion.

Furthermore, as the long-term chart shows, it is higher-priced institutional selling which is in command at present. Bunge shares had support at around the $45 level, but price has now dropped $10 below that level, which is worrying. We say worrying because the height of the pattern on the chart below suggests that we may see significant lower lows here before we register a final multi-year bottom. Obviously, sustained insider buying will help the share price, especially if momentum to the downside can be dialled back somewhat.

The recent downturn in Bunge has resulted in shares now trading below book value. At the end of the firm´s latest fiscal year, $6.42 billion of equity was reported, which means Bunge shares are currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.77. This, along with the fact that the company's dividend yield comes in at a very attractive 5.6% at present, is sure to attract value investors towards this stock. Remember, the key here for value investors will be the sustainability of the dividend. In 2019, investing cash flow (investments as well as $729 million of divestitures) actually more or less paid for operating and financing expenses.

On the recent fourth-quarter earnings call, management went through their expectations for 2020. The Agribusiness wing as well as the Fertilizer segment are expected to come in below 2019 numbers. To compensate, Sugar & Bioenergy and Food & Ingredients are expected to remain buoyant.

Management also gave out approximate 2020 allocations with respect to capital expenditure ($425 million), depreciation & amortization ($465 million) and interest expense ($230 million).

So, to make sense of these numbers in terms of cash exiting the business, when we include the dividend payment of well over $300 million, we are talking about well over $950 million of cash which needs to pay these bills in 2020.

This really is the issue with Bunge, which is that sustained growth in its profitability metrics has been really difficult to attain for the firm. Although gross margins have grown, they still remain at a very low 5.5% level over a trailing twelve-month average. This number continues to put pressure on the rest of the financials. Although the firm has improved its costs recently, operating costs still come in between $1.3 and $1.4 billion on a yearly basis.

This is why we are seeing the company's debt-to-equity ratio and the interest coverage ratio beginning to creep up. Value investing many times is about going against the grain, where our aim is to invest in stocks which we believe can ride out any perceived adverse trading conditions. Obviously, there is always risk when a respective stock is out of favour, but the jury is out on whether the firepower is there to turn around the story here.

Therefore, to sum up, we will be watching earnings projections over the next few weeks to see if they remain buoyant. Bunge is most definitely not a recession-proof stock, so we need to be careful if we put some long deltas to work here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.