2 Signs Simon Property Group Bottom Is In, And What The Third Sign Might Be

Simon Property Group (SPG) trades at levels that I couldn’t have imagined even just two months back. In this article, I examine two attempts by the company to stop the bleeding and put a “bottom” to the downward price action, which have thus far not proven successful. I also look at what I believe to be the third and critical potential solution. I rate shares my highest conviction buy.

Sign 1: Acquisition Of Taubman

This one is well-known now, but it is worth repeating the positives of the transaction as the recent market plunge has called the transaction into question. When SPG announced that it would be acquiring Taubman (TCO) at a 6.2% cap rate, it took the world by storm. That price represented a 100% premium to TCO’s share price prior to acquisition rumors, all amidst what was, at the time at least, arguably peak pessimism for the mall REIT sector. Mall REIT stocks were in free fall as seemingly no one could see the bull case for the stocks. SPG’s takeover, however, signaled that CEO Simon and his team thought otherwise: high quality class A malls will survive, thrive, and eventually see healthy multiples again. Class A malls are, in my opinion, the only malls which may reliably stabilize in occupancy rates, the only malls which will provide for high and significant return on investment from redevelopment spending, and the only malls which will regain premium valuations. Some suspicions have emerged whether the deal will go through, as the obliteration of the stock of Macerich (MAC) suggests that SPG may be able to take TCO at a lower price. It is anyone's guess, and I too think anything is possible. I should throw it out there to balance the narrative: the recent tape action might be suggesting that in addition to TCO, SPG may also look to acquire MAC. Hey, its balance sheet can handle $14 billion in additional debt (assuming a $40 purchase price).

Sign 2: “Hero Buy” by CEO

If the TCO takeover wasn’t enough, which apparently wasn’t, CEO Simon has seemingly attempted to take things into his own hands. On March 17, CEO Simon purchased 150,000 shares for $60.83 each, or $9.1 million. That increases his personal stake by about 21% and adds to the Simon Family stake of 28 million shares. As far as I know, this is CEO Simon’s first insider purchase in many years, and talk about the timing. Following CEO Simon’s purchase, other insiders also made big purchases, including nearly $10 million by CEO Simon’s uncle, Herbert Simon:

If there’s anyone that can accurately forecast the future for Class A malls, it is CEO Simon. The fact that he and his team are willing to put so much of their personal worth into adding to their stakes says volumes.

The Third (And Final) Sign

What might the third, and potential final, sign be? I have a good wager.

It isn’t the company's recent successful refinancing and amendment of its $6 billion credit facilities and term loans, which underscore its financial strength. No, it is something more concrete, but equally simple.

I expect SPG to aggressively ramp up redevelopment spending, especially if it means having to issue debt to do so.

(SPG’s plans for Briarwood Mall)

For the past several years, SPG has been funding all redevelopment spending through internally generated cash flow. While this is a very conservative decision, in light of its under-leveraged A-rated balance sheet, it is arguable that it was the incorrect decision. Perhaps if SPG had more aggressively issued debt to redevelop its properties in the past, then it may have been able to avoid recent poor SS NOI results. Let bygones be bygones, and SPG can still rectify the error. With a projected 6.1 times debt to EBITDA multiple pro-forma for the TCO takeover, SPG can afford to issue around $14 billion of debt, bringing debt to EBITDA to around 9 times, without breaching its covenants. This means that SPG can without a doubt ramp up redevelopment spending from its current $1 billion annual run rate to $2 billion or more. That extra $1 billion in redevelopment spending would potentially boost SS NOI growth by over 1%, while also helping to accelerate the stabilization of its properties. Even if it means accepting a lower NOI yield on the projects, I think it would be worthwhile as it could accelerate its return to 2-3% SS NOI growth. I’d go as far as stating that it would be worthwhile for SPG to accept a near-term credit downgrade if it meant being able to have a more aggressive redevelopment pipeline. While analysts on the TCO takeover conference call repeatedly asked how quickly SPG can de-lever its balance sheet, this isn’t the time to de-lever: this is the time to transform its properties as aggressively as possible to stop the e-commerce bleeding and change the narrative.

Valuation And Price Target

At recent prices, SPG trades at 4 times FFO and a 17% dividend yield. It appears that Wall Street looks at the temporary store closures due to coronavirus lockdowns as being the end of malls. I still view fair value for SPG as being over $190, representing a 4.5% dividend yield. I see SPG being able to expand its multiple through a return to 2-3% SS NOI growth, which it may be able to do as soon as 2021, when many of its redevelopment projects will be coming online and it would have had sufficient time to backfill vacancies. Shares have multi bagger upside to that target.

Risks

I may be wrong about the long-term viability of A-malls. In such a scenario, SPG’s debt load may prove to be outsized rather than underleveraged, as I currently see it. While it may be hard to imagine given the current coronavirus environment, I see SPG’s properties as being high traffic and critical town centers. Its recent financial results appear to be due to an elevated amount of retail store closures by troubled brands, not a crumbling of the business model. I still might be wrong, though the current share price might actually be pricing that in.

SPG may suspend or cut its dividend in the near term to preserve cash. Given SPG’s tendency to be overly conservative, this is not out of the question. SPG has shown that it doesn’t care so much about arbitrary dividend growth histories but instead cares about objective shareholder safety and returns. I emphasize that a dividend cut is not the same thing as an earnings cut. I don’t see SPG as needing to issue equity at this point, as its newly revamped $6 billion in liquidity is more than enough to help cover near-term debt maturities if needed.

Conclusion

Malls keep plunging - no argument there. For those paying attention. SPG appears to be doing its best effort to signal that enough is enough. I reiterate my conviction buy rating.

