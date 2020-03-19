Rising Yields: Another Cry For (ECB) Help

By Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

Gyrations in government bond markets in recent days have caught investors’ attention. We recap the drivers behind the reversal in interest rates and attempt to pin a fair value tail on the Bund donkey. We see higher yields as a distinct possibility in the short term, if the European central bank fails to step up purchases.

We still have a downward bias in rates

First things first, if we foresaw the sharp drop in interest rates at the beginning of March on the back of coronavirus concerns, we were caught off-guard by the subsequent rebound.

We have long believed that interest rates, particularly in the eurozone, react asymmetrically to shocks. They drop more on bad news than they rise on good news. We could spend many paragraphs explaining why, but the crux of our argument centres on secular growth and inflation slowdown, heavy central bank intervention, and deficient fiscal policy.

Upside down: ECB steps out and fiscal policy steps in

Two of these assumptions have been dramatically challenged in the past weeks.

Firstly, the latest European central bank meeting confirmed something we have warned about since the end of Mario Draghi’s term: more hawkish ECB communication. Too much has been made of Christine Lagarde’s "closing the spread" comment, and these were quickly rowed back. However, the market thinks the size of the additional €120 billion envelope in itself betrays either a misunderstanding of how central the "ECB put" is in pricing European fixed-income markets or a willingness to let market prices be less dependent on central bank actions.

The third assumption we made has also been challenged. The severity of the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a strong fiscal response. The sums discussed have quickly inflated. The US response, in particular, with a $1 trillion+ package, had markets assume the possibility of similar measures in Europe seriously.

As things stand, we think it is a stretch to expect eurozone governments to send cheques in the post to their citizens, but it can't be completely ruled out.

Borrowing costs are rising fast

Source: Bloomberg, ING

Where to now? Awaiting the ECB

Tactically, one key concern has been the breakdown in the correlation between Bund yields and equity prices.

It should be noted that there have been dislocations for some time now, as bond markets were much quicker to price the economic risk posed by the pandemic (in line with our bias towards lower rates above).

More recently, the palpable economic gloom has continued to weigh on stocks, while interest rates rose in response to fiscal easing. In the past, episodes of falling stock prices and rising yields have coincided with a rise in inflation expectations. This clearly does not apply here, in our view.

Going forward, we think of central bank intervention as a prop to both bonds and stock markets. The corollary to this view is that we can continue to see both bonds and stocks falling (i.e. higher interest rates) as long as the ECB does not step in with more aggressive purchases. Assuming no further ECB intervention is forthcoming and fiscal easing materialises, we could see Bund yields rise to -0.15% in the near term.

Any confirmation that the ECB doesn’t intend on supporting the market would propel Bund yields to 0%. As we explain below, we fail to see a fundamental justification for such levels, so we would expect a subsequent reversal towards lower yields.

Correlation between stocks and bonds has broken down

Bloomberg, ING

Pinning a fair value tail on the Bund donkey

So, where does this leave interest direction in the long run? Well, we are not convinced that either the ECB will stay on the sidelines, nor do we expect a US-sized fiscal package in the eurozone. Since so many things are up in the air, we revert to a good old scenario analysis to see the impact it would have on Bund fair value.

We assume three scenarios:

Current unstable equilibrium of no concrete fiscal measures and insufficient ECB intervention. Large fiscal package but no further ECB intervention. Large fiscal package and ECB reverting to its Draghi reaction function.

In each case, we make fairly aggressive assumptions in order to highlight the impact each would have on interest.

Our fair value estimates for year-end 2020 range from -0.55% (fiscal easing with no further ECB action) to -0.82% (aggressive ECB easing).

The current situation would justify rates dropping to -0.70%. To be clear, none of these is our official forecast, but they illustrate that barring a quick economic recovery, we struggle to justify Bund yields staying at our -0.15% short-term target, let alone 0%.

10-year Bund fair value: Not rising in a hurry

Bloomberg, ING

