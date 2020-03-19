OIL: It's Not Quite The Time To Buy Crude

At the time of writing, the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) is taking a beating, with shares down over 14% during the trading day. While this selloff is very traumatic and extends the year-to-date losses to well over 50% in the ETN, I believe that investors should start to look for buying opportunities in oil. While I do not believe that the selloff is over, I do believe that in the coming weeks, the supply and demand factors will balance out and crude will see upward momentum once again.

Crude Fundamentals

Over the last few weeks, the bullish thesis for crude oil has collapsed due to two key variables. The first of these variables is demand destruction from the coronavirus. While we have not seen the EIA figures reporting a slowdown in refining demand, the impact is almost certainly going to be felt in the coming weeks, as the United States has entered a period of unknown length in which travel and gatherings are discouraged.

As you can see in the above chart, there really hasn’t been much of an impact on demand yet - but that’s because EIA data is lagged by a week, and the quarantines just started this week and will be accelerating from here. This means that over the next several weeks, we are almost certainly going to see the above chart dip strongly as driving demand collapses.

And the other key bearish variable is OPEC. For the past few years, OPEC and Russia have cooperated to balance the crude markets. This cooperation is necessary because while Russia is not an OPEC member, it is the third most prolific oil producer in the world. And as the United States has grown to production dominance, this means that OPEC needs to gather as many allies as possible to balance the market.

Russia has been participating in ongoing OPEC meetings for the past few years to coordinate actions and help stabilize (increase) the price of oil. It played this role well until a few weeks ago, when the OPEC+ meeting dissolved without an agreement. This dissolution was then followed by Saudi Arabia essentially deciding to flood the market with crude oil.

At present, we are currently staring at several million barrels of additional capacity which is set to flood the market over the coming months as Saudi Arabia essentially opens the spigots in a move which seems to be targeted at punishing Russia for not reaching an agreement with it. It is anyone’s guess when, or if, an agreement will be reached, but until then, at best the market should be neutral crude oil due to the price war pressuring prices into the cost of production (which will then buoy prices once again).

A trend which has generally been overlooked in oil market discussions over the past few weeks is the declining trend in crude production.

Put simply, the prolific shale regions in the United States are seeing a slowdown in drilling, as prices have been too low for too long.

When this is combined with the fact that the price of oil has slid by over 50% already this year, we are reaching a situation in which United States production is poised to collapse. Indeed, a look at the Short Term Energy Outlook provided by the EIA shows that within a year production should outright decline.

The reason why this is important is that when production declines, we will see fewer barrels brought into the balance, and all else equal, prices will rise. We have a unique situation on our hands in that Saudi Arabia is actually accelerating this trend by purposefully flooding the market. This means that we should not blindly buy crude oil, but rather wait until they change policy as a timing mechanism. In other words, we should start to become progressively more bullish as we move through time, because the recent price collapse has accelerated a trend in declining production, which will result in higher prices when Saudi Arabia eventually relents.

So, for traders in OIL, my recommendation would be to stand on the sidelines until Saudi Arabia changes course, because when it does, the balance is likely to strongly swing to the bullish side due to the declining production.

About OIL

Prior to moving on, we need to say a quick word about what exactly OIL is and how it works. Put simply, OIL is an ETN which tracks the GSCI Crude Index. This is as fairly straightforward an oil index as they go in that it simply holds exposure to front-month WTI and Brent crude, and then rolls this exposure during a certain time window in the month.

I’ve mentioned this before when writing about OIL, so I’ll briefly recap the benefits and detriments of this ETN. On the detriments side, the main thing to watch out for is diversity. One of the key reasons why individuals buy the GSCI family of commodity indices is that it gives global exposure to commodities. That is, it bills and markets itself as a commodity index, which allows you to track a global theme in a specific commodity rather than the specific supply and demand fundamentals for the commodity in a specific region.

The basic problem here for crude oil is that while there are thousands of different grades of crude oil there, there really are only two main ones that have the liquidity to handle the size that follows the GSCI: Brent and WTI. And the problem here is that these two grades are highly similar, with a correlation coefficient of around 90%. In other words, if you think you’re eating a fruit salad with OIL, you’re really just eating two different apples that taste very similar.

On the benefits side is the ability to diversify away roll yield. Unfortunately, both Brent and WTI are in contango, which means that roll yield is negative. But when markets turn around once again and the level of contango weakens, the diversifying of roll yield will allow a more smooth impact from the various supply and demand factors impacting each different barrel.

Conclusion

The crude markets have collapsed as unprecedented demand destruction has been met by Saudi Arabia intentionally flooding the market with crude. The fundamentals are soon reaching an inflection point in which production will decline and prices likely rise. OIL is currently delivering negative roll yield, but when the markets normalize, the fund will be benefited through diversified exposure to Brent and WTI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.