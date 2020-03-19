TDIV: Tech And Telecom Dividend Payers To Ride Out The Storm

Many of these larger, more established tech and telecom companies also pay growing dividends. That's where TDIV comes in.

While newer, smaller tech companies typically account for most of the big leaps in innovation and invention, it is the larger and more established companies that systematize and routinize innovation.

Tech and telecom stocks look better positioned to weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic than the average industry or sector.

Introduction

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, I am in search of industries, sectors, and companies that are being thrown out like the baby with the bathwater. Undoubtedly, many solid companies with good prospects of weathering this viral storm are being sold off simply because of investor fear and desire for liquidity. And, as always, I strive to find the strong dividend-payers among this group as part of my dividend compounding/reinvestment journey.

Likewise, this year I made it one of my investing goals to focus on the American innovation machine - one of the country's world-leading industries. The elements of the economy that really grow societal wealth over time are innovation and productivity growth. Consumption, as measured by GDP, is the result of true wealth expansion rather than the cause or identity of it.

I believe I have found the perfect combination of the above elements in the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (TDIV). The fund invests in dividend-paying technology and telecommunications stocks. This suggests the fund's holdings are more mature, established companies less at risk of major, existential disruption than newer and smaller technology companies.

The stock market selloff has driven TDIV back to its December 2018 low, around which the ETF could see some support.

The fund trades at an average price/earnings of 13.37x, an average price/cash flow of 6.95x, and an average price/sales of 1.6x. To give some context, the fund sat at 18.4x earnings at the end of 2019 and 16.5x earnings at the end of February 2020 - less than a month ago. The dividend yield, based on the last twelve months' distributions, stands at 3.07% currently versus 2.27% at the beginning of the year.

The fund's expense ratio is somewhat high at 0.5%, but hopefully that will come down over time.

Portfolio

Around 80% of the fund is in technology names, while the remaining 20% is allocated to telecommunications companies. Holdings are not confined to the United States. There are several companies, most notably in the telecom sector, that are headquartered outside the US.

The ETF is a bit top-heavy, with the top 15 holdings making up 70.6% of the fund.

The biggest downside of TDIV at this time is that Microsoft (MSFT) is the largest holding at almost 10%. Is MSFT a bad company? Absolutely not! MSFT is an ultra-high quality company that is in no danger of a dividend cut, in my view. But the market knows this and has priced it accordingly.

Looking at price to cash flow from operations demonstrates this. Even after a sharp selloff in the last month, MSFT is still trading over 20x operating cash flow, more than three times higher than it did during the trough of the Great Recession.

And then there's enterprise value (incorporating both debt and equity) to EBITDA, which sits around the same level it sat in January 2007, before crumbling down to 5x toward the end of the official recessionary period of the GR.

Now, might MSFT fare better during the (in all likelihood) current recession than it did in 2008-2009? Sure. People are spending more time at home and utilizing Microsoft Office products even more. They are using Skype and Skype for Business (owned by MSFT) more. They are using MSFT's cloud-based OneDrive, SharePoint, and Azure programs more. They are communicating more via email, which surely drives more usage of services like MSFT's Outlook. And they're also communicating more through MSFT's messaging platform, Teams, which beat out competitor Slack to become the top workplace messaging app in 2019 with 13 million daily users in July. They are playing Xbox (owned by MSFT) games more.

Will Microsoft, the company, make it through this downturn alright? Yes, absolutely. But at an over 25x forward P/E ratio and low dividend yield of 1.44%, it is far from the kind of good value that I would prefer to buy at times like now.

The second-largest holding, Apple (AAPL), doesn't exactly scream "value" right now either. With Apple closing all stores outside China for an unknown period of time, the company is likely to take a hit of similarly unknown size. And yet, the stock remains above 19x trailing earnings and a little below 19x forward earnings.

And the company offers a small starting yield of 1.26%.

Again, is Apple an ultra-high quality company that will fare just fine during this pandemic? Yes. Apple product users, for instance, may be discovering and spending their newfound free hours on Apple Arcade, an app launched in Fall 2019 that gives users access to over 100 games for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. For $5 per month, users can play unlimited hours of games with no in-game ads or purchases required. This is one of many ways Apple product users might continue to spend money via the tech giant's platforms even during this downturn.

Once we get past the top two holdings, TDIV's portfolio starts to look like a pretty good value, all else being equal.

Intel (INTC): forward P/E ratio of 9.6x and dividend yield of 2.74%

and dividend yield of International Business Machines (IBM): forward P/E ratio of 7.8x and dividend yield of 6.37%

and dividend yield of Cisco (CSCO): forward P/E ratio of 10.5x and dividend yield of 3.89%

and dividend yield of Texas Instruments (TXN): forward P/E ratio of 20.1x and dividend yield of 3.53%

and dividend yield of Oracle (ORCL): forward P/E ratio of 11.4x and dividend yield of 2.16%

and dividend yield of Qualcomm (QCOM): forward P/E ratio of 14.4x and dividend yield of 4.12%

and dividend yield of Broadcom (AVGO): forward P/E ratio of 8.0x and dividend yield of 7.57%

and dividend yield of AT&T (T): forward P/E ratio of 8.7x and dividend yield of 6.76%

and dividend yield of Verizon (VZ): forward P/E ratio of 11.2x and dividend yield of 4.55%

and dividend yield of China Mobile (CHL): forward P/E ratio of 8.2x and dividend yield of 6.04%

and dividend yield of Telefonica Brasil (VIV): forward P/E ratio of 11.6x and dividend yield of 6.02%

and dividend yield of Telus Corp. (TU): forward P/E ratio of 13.8x and dividend yield of 5.79%

and dividend yield of BCE Inc. (BCE): forward P/E ratio of 13.9x and dividend yield of 6.7%

What's more, since the fund rebalances quarterly, I would expect the more beaten-down names at the back of the pack to be bought in greater amounts, lifting their percentages and probably also the fund's average dividend yield.

By industry exposure, TDIV is most heavily weighted toward semiconductors at 28%, followed by software, hardware & storage, and then telecommunications services.

Common sense would suggest that these industries should be hurt more than the average company during an economic downturn, but a pandemic-driven downturn in which the utilization of technology necessarily increases could be the exception to the rule.

Dividend Growth

Since inception in 2012, TDIV's annual distribution has grown at an average rate of 10.3%. In the last five years, the ETF's distribution has risen a little slower at around 4.8% because of slow YoY growth in 2015-2016 and from 2018 to 2019. Considering only the last three years, however, the average jumped back up to 10.5% per year.

Assuming an 8% average annual distribution growth rate, buying in at today's 3.07% starting yield would result in a yield-on-cost after ten years of 6.63%. If, however, the underlying companies' dividend growth rate is higher such that TDIV's distribution grows at an average of 10% annually, then that would bring the 10-year YoC up to 7.96%. What a difference a few percentage points of growth can make!

I view this as a good time to begin buying TDIV, but some cash should be reserved in the likely scenario that the ETF drops in price even more in the coming days, weeks, and months.

