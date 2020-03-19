PacWest Bancorp: Bitten By The Black Swan

It is trading at a price of 0.41 x book and 0.85 x tangible book, a P/E of 4.4, a forward P/E of 5.2 and an 14.00%.

$26.8 billion-asset PacWest Bancorp, the 5th-largest bank in California, has been attractive for its clean balance sheet, solid management, small and mid-size business focus, cheap valuation and dividend yield.

PacWest Bancorp (NADAQ: PACW) has fallen off the table since my last article on January 26, 2020.

Data by YCharts

In that article, I noted that as a long-time holder, I would continue to hold and that the stock:

... could be a buy for a well-diversified investor with a 3 to 5-year holding period seeking to boost portfolio yield with a moderately speculative bank stock.

I liked the $26.8 billion-asset PacWest Bancorp’s position as the fifth largest bank in California, with a clean balance sheet, solid management with backing from Castle Creek Capital, focus on small and mid-size businesses, reasonable valuation and a generous 6.5% dividend yield. There were, however, some issues. I observed that 2019 headline optics were “managed” and that PacWest Bancorp was suffering from the margin squeeze afflicting many banks.

What’s changed since I wrote that line? The entire world!

Source: BBC.com

Today, March 18, 2020, I’m down a shocking 59.5% in intraday trading compared to 14.8% on January 26! I could drown my sorrows with a fifth of cheap vodka, but instead, since many who read my previous article may be wondering what to do, here are my thoughts.

Quality: Other Banks Are Better Risks, But…

If you’re looking to take advantage of this downturn by buying one bank stock at bargain prices, PACW is not the one to buy. Buy one of the “best of breed” majors like JPMorgan Chase (JPM). As I have stated several times, PACW is a speculative, higher-risk bank. For those with larger portfolios where PACW might be the sole speculative bank position added during the downturn, there may be higher returns. If PACW retraces its downward path to a reasonable $35.00 per share from its current $17.05, you would “bank” a 105.3% gain.

Valuation: A Really Cheap Bank Getting Cheaper

PACW was already struggling to maintain earnings before the coronavirus crash, and the stock was relatively cheap. As the margin squeeze eroded the bank’s core earnings, management scraped by with a $3.3 million, or 0.71%, increase in net income from $465.3 million in 2018 to $468.6 million in 2019, largely resulting from a lower loan loss provision, securities gains, a lower tax rate and fewer shares outstanding. Post coronavirus, however, the bank has become very cheap. Per Seeking Alpha, PACW is trading at a price of 0.41x book and 0.85x tangible book, a P/E of 4.4, a forward P/E of 5.2 and a 14.00% dividend yield. As the chart below demonstrates, the stock has hit 5-year lows on these metrics.

Data by YCharts

It’s really cheap, but could it get even cheaper? Yes. On the other hand, is it already too cheap? Picking a particularly bad day - July 14, 2008 - during the Great Recession, for example, PACW sold for $8.51 per share, or about 64% of book value of $13.30 per share. Of course, it was a very different bank back then with only $4.3 billion in assets, but the crisis then was bank-centered. Today’s Black Swan pandemic will have a more widespread economic impact, but is unlikely to result in ten long years of recovery.

Another Margin Squeezed Tighter

Rates have plummeted. Here’s the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

Data by YCharts

PACW was challenged by a margin squeeze throughout 2019, but the precipitous drop in rates in response to the global pandemic will exacerbate the situation. During 2019, for example, the net interest margin declined 51 bps to 4.54% from 5.05% in 2018. Management tried to offset the impact of lower rates with loan growth as gross loans and leases increased $889.2 million, or 4.95%, from $17.8 billion in 2018 to $18.7 billion in 2019. Intense competition for deposits, however, resulted in an $84.5 million, or a 69.9% increase in interest expense that completely overwhelmed the $58.2 million year-over-year increase in interest income. As a result, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was down $26.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to 2018. The pressure continued during the fourth quarter with a 13 bps drop in net interest margin, from 4.46% 3Q 2019 to 4.33% 4Q 2019.

With a coronavirus slowdown in 2020 economic activity on the way, loan growth is unlikely to mitigate a further decline in net interest income driven by a tighter net interest margin. How can we estimate the impact of the rate shock on PACW’s net interest income for 2019? Let’s rely on the bank’s own net interest income simulation model. We’ve had a rate shock of about 100 bps. Luckily, in PACW’s 2019 10-K, the simulations presented include the estimated impact of a 100 bps decline in rates on the bank’s net interest income. The estimate is for net interest income to decline about $83.5 million in 2020. We’ll use this estimate later in our dividend safety analysis.

The margin squeeze tightens for PACW.

Credit Quality: Crunch on the Way

With a high probability of a near or complete shutdown of certain industries, the credit quality of all banks is at risk. PACW has a long history of excellent credit quality. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were only about 0.35% of total assets at the end of 4Q 2019. Beyond the general deterioration of credit quality, if we dip into a recession, management outlined some specific identifiable risks in a March 16, 2020 Investor Presentation. The largest single at-risk segment of the loan portfolio highlighted in the presentation was the $1.0 billion outstanding in hotel loans equal to 5.5% of total loans:

(Source: March 16, 2020 Investor Presentation)

In the same presentation management outlined other possible areas of immediate increased credit risk totaling an additional $687.0 million in aviation, restaurant and energy-related loans:

(Source: March 16, 2020 Investor Presentation)

As of the date of the presentation, according to Reuters, management had not “yet seen any material impacts to clients/borrowers due to corona virus.” The key word being “yet.” Management may well have contributed to the decline in the stock price by disclosing this information to investors in a timely fashion - and they may be setting the stage for a reduction in the dividend.

When we do our dividend safety analysis, we’re going to double our last estimated worst-case 2019 loan loss provision from $45.0 million to $90.0 million, and then add $10.0 million to round up to $100.0 million.

Liquidity

There’s going to be plenty of liquidity. Investors responded to the market crash and building economic impact by rushing for the safety of cash, threatening a liquidity crisis. Central banks responded by pumping cash into the world’s banking system. Reuters reported on March 13, 2020:

Central banks worldwide acted to shore up money markets after cratering share prices drove a rush for cash, hitting many regional currencies and threatening a surge in short-term borrowing costs. The succession of central bank moves came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday surprised markets by offering to inject up to $1.5 trillion into the financial system on Thursday and Friday.



That unscheduled offer of effectively unlimited dollars came as U.S. stocks plunged nearly 10% in their biggest one-day losses since the 1987 market crash. The Fed was trying to avoid the credit market paralysis that occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis.



Dealers accepted only $119 billion of the offerings, but the move sent a message that the central bank was willing to provide liquidity as needed, analysts said.

The Fed followed that move with $37.0 billion of Treasury bond purchases to inject more cash into the system. Of special interest to bank investors, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasized the government’s support in a March 13, 2020 CNBC interview. “There’s no stigma about going to the discount window,” he stated.

Liquidity probably won’t be a concern for the banking system - or PACW - as the Treasury and the Fed have proactively signaled their willingness to do whatever it takes to support the banking system.

Alright, But Can It Pay the Dividend?

If, like me, you’re so far under water in PACW you can’t even see the surface, you want an update of the dividend safety analysis. It’s ugly, but here it is:

I am making some draconian assumptions - an $83.5 million hit to net interest income coupled with a more than doubling of the loan loss provision - and I’m not giving any credit for loan or security sales gains or reductions in noninterest expense, but it looks grim.

We are faced with a Black Swan event. For the first time as a long-time owner of PACW, I am forced to admit that the dividend is definitely at risk.

(Source: InvestorPlace)

The Curious Case of Insider Purchases

In spite of my worries about the sustainability of the dividend, according to Insider Monkey, nine different insiders purchased 47,219 shares at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total investment of $1,326,764.07 during March 2020. The last three purchases were on March 16 and totaled 2,575 shares, at an average price of $19.77 per share. Are they whistling past the graveyard? Bank-mandated window dressing?

There haven’t been any insider sales since September 16, 2019, when the stock was north of $35.00 per share. The insider purchases are not conclusive in any way, but these folks have invested their own money.

Conclusion: Bitten By the Black Swan

PACW is a stock most of you should avoid!

(Source: eBird.org)

I would not recommend that you purchase PACW until at the very least you have the opportunity to evaluate 2Q 2020 results - about 4 months or so from now.

The bank is cheap, but the dividend is at risk and a cut might well send the stock to single digits. There is also a lack of management guidance - particularly useful would have been estimates of any noninterest expense reductions for 2020 - other than acknowledgement that portions of the loan portfolio are at risk - which was an example of good corporate governance.

As an investor with a 3- to 5-year investment horizon, I’m going to hold - and might buy a bit more if we see single digits - but PACW is a relatively small part of my portfolio. If you’re an experienced investor with a large portfolio underweight in financials, maybe, just maybe, you might pick up some PACW as a speculation. Otherwise, in this unprecedented economic, social and psychological environment, look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.