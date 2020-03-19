Considering The Dividend Safety Of Compass Diversified Holdings' Preferred Issues

Even though the acquisition will impact its capital availability, Compass is still well-positioned to cover the distributions of its three preferred stock issues.

Compass Diversified reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results in late February. Positioning for acquisition, the company had more capital availability than at any time in its history.

My investment thesis regarding my investment club holding preferred shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) remains intact. The company's November 2019 issue of its Series C preferred (CODI.PC) will likely be on our radar when we do start reinvesting. The company had positioned for a sizeable acquisition which meant its capital position was at its healthiest. Therefore, while the company and the rest of the world brace in crisis, the distributions on its preferred issues appear adequately covered in the near-term.

I'm certainly not qualified to wax poetic about the market demise of late or the ongoing threat of COVID-19. So, I don't intend to do so.

My investment club purposely opted to build a safer income stream in 2019 by venturing into preferred shares. When our position in the common shares of Compass Diversified doubled in November, we recouped our original investment and moved that portion into the first of the company's preferred issues.

Compass Diversified invests in and operates middle-market niche businesses in both the consumer and industrial sectors. It operates similarly to a business development company (BDC) or a private equity firm. Like a BDC, Compass is both the sole lender to its acquired businesses and the controlling investor who actively participates in the management of those businesses. But it is not regulated as a BDC and so not required to distribute over 90% of its profits to shareholders. In this market, this is an important distinction. As well, unlike private equity firms with limited investment and divestment periods, Compass is not constrained by time limits on its holdings.

Potential investors should be aware Compass Diversified Holdings is a partnership which means it issues a K-1 at tax time. K-1 forms are not due to partners until March 15th. Investing in either Compass' common or preferred shares could impact the timing of filing one's personal return.

Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results

In late February, Compass reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results. For the quarter, revenue from its continuing operations of $387 million improved 4.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 at $371 million. For the year, it improved 6.85% year-over-year from $1.4 billion in 2018 to $1.45 billion in 2019.

All four of its consumer businesses, 5.11 Tactical, Ergobaby, Liberty and Velocity Outdoor, increased fourth-quarter revenue year-over-year from $174 million in 2018 to $200 million in 2019. Three of the four, with the exclusion of Ergobaby, increased full-year revenue compared to 2018. Though, Ergobaby's revenue was basically flat year-over-year at $90 million in 2019 compared to $90.6 million in 2018.

The improvement in the Consumer segment was primarily attributable to the continued growth at 5.11 Tactical.

“5.11 continues to surpass our expectations, producing 45% EBITDA growth in 2019.”

In the Ergobaby business, challenges continued with its Tula-branded products. Compass expects the headwinds to continue through the first half of 2020. However, it has higher hopes for product and program developments in the remaining Ergobaby business. In early February, it announced the first baby carrier buyback program in the industry, Everlove. The program is to launch in late spring 2020.

“Their [Ergobaby's] carriers are built to last far longer than most families will need them. Just last year, Ergobaby furthered their commitment to quality and durability with the introduction of the ErgoPromise LifeTime Guarantee.”

The Everlove program will buy back used carriers and then inspect, repair and deep clean them before reselling. When comparing the impact of producing a new carrier to the impact of restoring a used carrier, the company estimated a savings of “up to 96% of energy use, 95% of water use and 84% of CO2 emissions”.

For the general public, this is being packaged as sustainability. And, certainly, buying an inspected and restored used product of impeccable quality from the original manufacturer should provide more comfort for new parents as opposed to buying from an individual. Yet, for shareholders, the reality is Ergobaby has developed a form of recurring revenue from a single product.

Looking forward, Compass expects some pressure relative to its distribution channels for Velocity Outdoor products which could impact margins in 2020.

“Velocity's historical distribution channels continue to consolidate. And as a result, we are investing in new forms of distribution, including direct-to-consumer. Given the investments needed, we expect Velocity's financial performance in 2020 to be lower than in 2019, with the majority of the decline experienced in the first half of the year.”

The four companies in Compass' Industrial segment, Advanced Circuits, Arnold Magnetics, Foam Fabricators and Sterno Group, did not fare as well in the fourth quarter or for all of 2019. Fourth-quarter revenue declined 5% year-over-year from $196.9 million in 2018 to $187 million in 2019. Of the four, only Arnold Magnetics saw improved revenue in the quarter while Foam Fabricators had the largest decline. Likewise, for the full year, only Arnold Magnetics saw improved revenue while Foam Fabricators had the largest decline. In the Industrial segment, for the full year, revenue declined 2.3% from $744.7 million in 2018 to $727.6 million in 2019.

The improvement at Arnold Magnetics was attributed to “operational improvements and the management team's effort to reposition Arnold towards the Aerospace and Defense end markets”. The weaknesses at Foam Fabricators and Advanced Circuits were attributed to a “sluggish industrial economy”. And, although Sterno Group experienced some strength on the foodservice side of its business, its outdoor business was impacted by rainy weather in the spring of 2019. Compass projected further pain in the spring of 2020 as a result.

In 2019, Compass Diversified recorded just over $331 million in gains on the divestitures of Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth. In the Manitoba transaction, the company received both cash and Tilray (TLRY) shares. Those shares were sold at a loss of $10.2 million. Despite that loss, Compass used the proceeds to help pay down its long-term debt and bolster the balance sheet. In 2019, long-term debt dropped from almost $1.1 billion to less than $394.5 million. At year-end, the company had $100 million in cash on its books.

"We currently have more capital availability than at any time in our history, and our leverage remains well below our target level - at only 1.5X.”

Repayment of the debt was also facilitated by Compass' third issue of preferred stock. In November 2019, it issued 4.6 million shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative offering. The first call date is January 30, 2025.

The Series A shares issued in 2017 pay 7.25% but are not cumulative and have a first call date of July 30, 2022. The Series B shares issued in 2018 pay 7.875% are cumulative and convert to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.985% if not called on April 30, 2028.

The $10.2 million loss on the sale of the Tilray shares plus $12.3 million in expense to pay down the debt did result in a larger net loss in 2019 at $2.17 per share when compared to the net loss of $0.73 per share in 2018. However, the cash available for distribution improved from $93.7 million in 2018 to $104 million in 2019.

As 2019 ended, there was no pretense about its financial position – Compass was in acquisition mode.

Finally, A Purchase

On March 9th, Compass finally announced an acquisition target – Marucci Sports of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The project had been in the works since the summer of 2019. It looks like Marucci's Board may have its sights, ultimately, set on taking the company public.

“It worked out well for us. The group we wanted to win ended up doing so in the end. They have a history of working with high-end brands. They took FOX [Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)] public [in 2013].”

Compass is expected to pay $200 million for a 95% stake in Marucci. It will fund the transaction by drawing on its revolving credit facility.

Marucci Sports is known for its baseball bats. From its humble beginnings in a backyard shed nearly 20 years ago, it is now estimated almost 50% of Major League Baseball (MLB) players opt for a bat from Marucci Sports. But the company has not paid for a single endorsement. Rather, its reputation and following have been built through word-of-mouth endorsements.

In 2002, former MLB players Kurt Ainsworth and Joe Lawrence were rehabbing injuries at LSU with athletic trainer Jack Marucci. Marucci was making handcrafted wooden bats for his son in his backyard shed. Ainsworth and Lawrence recognized the potential.

“In speaking with Kurt he recalled: “from my experiences in the big leagues, about half of the bats you’d order would not be what we call gamers,” ‘Gamers’ being a bat that is Major League ready and that the hitter is accustomed to. Kurt went on: “ the quality of service and in the bats just did not seem to be there.” As other bat companies operated their volume based business, Marucci bats intended on being a new alternative.”

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman, Eduardo Perez, was the first player to swing a Marucci bat in a game in 2003 against the Cincinnati Reds. Though they were playing on opposite sides of the field, Perez shared a Marucci with Reds shortstop Barry Larkin who recorded the first major league hit in 2003. In 2004, New York Mets center fielder Mike Cameron hit the first major league home run with a Marucci bat. By 2005, the major leagues had approved Marucci as a batmaker. That's right – the first at bat, the first hit and the first home run with Marucci bats were accomplished with what would have, technically, been considered contraband. Besides being an interesting side note in history, this exemplifies the loyalty the brand was able to quickly build.

Counting approximately 100 of the normal 750 MLB players as consumers by 2008, Marucci Sports purchased land and employed Amish woodcutters in Pennsylvania to supply the wood for its bats. Albert Pujols swung Marucci bats during his 2008 and 2009 campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals when he garnered MVP honors. In the 2009 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies Chase Utley hit five home runs with a Marucci. By 2009, the MLB player count had tripled. In 2015, images of Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista's iconic “bat flip” after hitting a three-run homer prominently featured the Marucci's scripted M.

Expansion of its product lines to include metal bats and gloves was natural. Yet, Kurt Ainsworth, now CEO of the company, told Forbes in 2016 that Marucci's growth in wooden bat production was still purposely controlled.

“We still turn down orders to this day. We cannot service everybody. It’s been really hard for us to get to the Minor Leagues--it takes away from a guy who wants a bat in the Major Leagues."

Thus, it was most likely a strategic move when Marucci opted to acquire its competitor in custom wooden bat production, Pennsylvania-based Victus Sports, in early 2017.

In 2017, Marucci also introduced its first custom gloves to the market. Then, in 2018, in yet another strategic move, it acquired custom glove-maker, Carpenter Trade, founded by Scott Carpenter. Mr. Carpenter was disrupting the majors with his CMOD (Carpenter modification), a custom product replacing the traditional inner design of a glove making it lighter, more responsive and easier to control. After the acquisition, he became Marucci's master glove designer.

“We have a common vision of disrupting the glove market. Marucci is better suited to do it than most other brands.”

According to justbatreviews.com, between the Marucci and Victus brands, the company has now captured nearly 50% of the MLB bat market. Product expansion continued as Marucci added equipment, apparel and accessories. As well, it now serves all age groups from youth to seniors for not only baseball but also fast-pitch softball and slow-pitch softball.

The brand also ventured into a franchising business for its Marucci Clubhouse, a retail shop featuring Marucci and Victus products combined with indoor hitting and bullpen cage rentals where products can be tested. The company currently has six locations open in Louisiana, Florida, Texas and Missouri with two additional locations to open soon in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

The Compass Advantage

Compass has frequently stated it is interested in businesses whose “absence from the market place would disrupt the category”. At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference in early December 2019, it reiterated its targets.

“We're looking for niche leaders and we're looking for companies that can be disruptors.”

Marucci Sports certainly meets the criteria of being a niche leader and a disruptor. And, its absence would certainly be noticed. Yet, there are areas of its business that, potentially, may need to be addressed.

Though the bat maker does manufacture metal and composite bats, its wooden bats continue to be handcrafted. Because of its high standards on quality, there is an inevitable waste of materials. In that 2016 Forbes article, the extent of waste was highlighted.

“Only 13 percent of the bats they initially carve out will make it to the majors, discarding more than $1 million worth of what is essentially kindling.”

Furthermore, Marucci is reputed to cater to players' requests and specifications. Such customization would naturally be time-consuming. It, reportedly, takes Louisville slugger less than a minute to produce a bat. Comparatively, a Marucci production will pass through the hands of a dozen artisans.

Baseball may consider America its birthplace, but the two brands historically associated with the sport, Louisville Slugger and Wilson, are no longer owned by American companies. In December 2018, Forbes reported a Chinese consortium including Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Anamered Investments would acquire Amer Sports (OTCPK:AGPDF) which owned the two brands. Amer Sports was based in Finland and acquired the Louisville Slugger brand in 2015. The company had owned the Wilson brand since 1989. While Marucci does employ Chinese partners for some product assembly, it sources globally and is managed domestically.

Beyond possibly mentoring Marucci toward a future IPO, Compass' prior management and restructuring experience should bring value to Marucci in the near-term.

Safety of Compass Distributions

No doubt, there will be negative implications as the COVID-19 crisis drives the world's operations. For example, it's likely a given that Sterno Group's foodservice business will be impacted by the industry's closures. It is impressive that Compass' latest acquisition, Marucci, is a major supplier to the MLB – but the start of MLB's 2020 season has been postponed with no start date yet in sight. It's also impressive that Compass Diversified will have approximately $800 million in capital availability even after the acquisition – but warnings already abound that not every company may be able to draw against its credit line or may not be able to draw all of its availability.

On the other hand, some may infer the current social distancing could lead to population growth in 9 to 10 months - which could bode well for Ergobaby. There's still likely to be stable demand for 5.11 Tactical products as it outfits law enforcement, firefighting, EMS, and military special operations personnel. Should Compass be able to bolster the direct-to-consumer distribution channel for Velocity Outdoor in a timely fashion, sales could improve as its airguns and archery products are not necessarily dependent on social engagement.

Relative to its capital allocation, the company issued 4 million shares of its Series A preferred, 4 million shares of its Series B preferred and 4.6 million shares of its Series C preferred. Thus, its annual outlay on the three would be $7.25 million, $7.88 million and $9.06 million, respectively, for a total of approximately $24.2 million. So, even if the company operates at a break-even on cash flow and cannot draw against its credit facility, at this point, Compass has the ability to cover four years of preferred dividends with its cash on hand. The Series A issue does carry more risk than the other two since it is not cumulative.

Compass Diversified has approximately 59.9 million common shares outstanding. Its annual distribution rate on the common has been $1.44 per share since 2011. Thus, its annual outlay on distributions for its common shares has been $86.3 million. Before the dividends on its three preferred issues would be impacted, the company would have to eliminate this payment.

Considering Compass' business model, looking back at the last crisis wouldn't provide a valid comparison. In 2008 and 2009, the only company from the existing portfolio owned by Compass was Advanced Circuits. Rather, it may be more prudent to consider the 2019 operating environment. Gross margin in 2019 was approximately 35.8%. Operating expenses totaled $335.2 million. Thus, to simply cover operations, revenue must tally at least $936 million. This would represent a 35.4% decline from the 2019 total. From another perspective, assuming Compass could not draw additional amounts against its credit facility, for operating expenses to consume the whole of the available cash, revenue would have to decline 55% to $657 million.

Takeaway

As stated earlier, I'm definitely not qualified to try to call a bottom in the market demise or project the duration of the threat from COVID-19. Yet, as long-term investors, my investment club will, at some point, begin to consider investment opportunities. Considering the majority of our nearly 100 position portfolio have experienced some level of impact, it's quite likely going to be a hurdle to try to narrow our focus. We simply won't have the funds available to reinvest in everything. Additionally, I'd predict an overbearing anxiety and desire for safety may drive our first decisions.

Thus, as we contemplate Compass Diversified, my inclination will be to direct the discussion toward a consideration of its Series C issue. Last November, we made our decision to invest in the Series A issue just two days before the Series C issue was announced. Even though the yield on the common is now in the double digits, the distribution is, at this point, more at risk than those of the preferred issues. Of the three preferred issues, the Series B and Series C are both cumulative, meaning missed dividend payments will accumulate for future payment, which does provide an air of safety. Of those two, I suspect the fixed-to-floating rate feature of the Series B will seem less attractive than the Series C.

Given the opportunity for a “do-over”, I suspect we'll choose differently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODI.PA, CODI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in both CODI and CODI.PA.