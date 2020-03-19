The Lamps Are Going Out - It's Too Early To Buy

When everything is unknowable, perhaps having some cash and safe money sitting around and waiting is the right move to make.

Everything is unknowable. And the most common refrain I am receiving from members is "should I sell and go to cash?"

Every asset is being converted to dollars. That is the definition of stress. That is a degringolade market.

The news flow and the negativity appear to get worse everyday. It is a downward spiral of decline.

The last two days we have seen the markets stop functioning. There are few, if any, buyers and everyone wants out.

The news flow is still falling. It's degringolade out there. Many might not know what that word means but it is essentially a downward spiral of decline. A sharp deterioration. A collapse. That is what is going on today.

There is no liquidity. Buyers are still hiding behind the rocks and other than a few peers over the top, remain in hibernation. There is no market. For anything. Even treasuries and high quality municipal bonds are being sold indiscriminately to a black void of buyers.

And that includes even money market funds. Every asset is being converted to dollars. That is the definition of stress. That is a degringolade market.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell noted on Sunday that there will be no Summary of Economic Projections ("SEP"). What is the SEP? The document comes out from the Fed quarterly where they note Fed policy-makers' expectations about economic growth, inflation, unemployment, and the short-end of interest rates.

So where was the SEP?

Powell essentially responded that there would be no SEP this quarter because, and I'm paraphrasing here, "there's no point in making an economic forecast right now."

Here is what he actually said:

A number of FOMC participants had already reached out to make the point that the economic outlook is evolving on a daily basis and it is depending heavily on the spread of the virus and the measures taken to affect it and how long that goes on. And that releasing a SEP in our current circumstance didn’t seem to be useful. In fact, it could have been more of an obstacle to clear communication than a help.

Essentially, the forecast is impossible because it is completely 'unknowable.'

A recession is coming. And it will be sharp. Just Wednesday JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) came out and slashed their estimates for GDP growth. They now see GDP contracting by 4.0% in the first quarter and by a massive 14% in the second quarter before rebounding in the third quarter by 8% and 4% in the fourth. For comparison purposes, the economy fell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2008 when the world seemed like it was ending.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Chief Economist Matthew Luzzetti was on Bloomberg yesterday forecasting a -13% decline in the second quarter and likely further declines in the third.

The JPM note went on to say:

This growth profile causes the unemployment rate to rise from the current 3.5% to 6.25% by middle of the year before easing back down to 5.25% by year-end. The fact that the unemployment rate ends the year substantially higher than the current level should make clear why it would not be accurate to describe this as a V-shaped recovery, even with a strong Q3: that strength is not nearly enough to undo the expected damage to the labor market.... [they do not assume a recurrence of the virus in the fall]

Maybe. But again, everything is unknowable. And the most common refrain I am receiving from members is "should I sell and go to cash?" Factor that across millions more do-it-yourself investors who tend to be the ones making that switch and you have a large amount of people pushing the sell button and getting out. They have had enough. They want to save what is left and not see it fall anymore.

This is a natural emotional response. You work so hard to accumulate that money and you see it evaporate in a mere 16 trading days. The speed and magnitude of this decline have been unbelievable. This is why it is causing such fear. That and the fear of death. In prior recessions, the fear stemmed from a lower market and maybe keeping your job. Today the fear is getting sick. When health is involved, all bets are off the table.

When that type of fear is pervasive, a 29% decline on the S&P 500 may not be enough. Remember, in the last two downturns, we saw 49% and 57% peak-to-trough declines on the S&P 500.

Could we see those levels this time? Absolutely!

In 2008, GDP began declining in the third quarter when it fell by 2.1%. In the fourth quarter it fell 8.4%. For 2009, we saw two additional quarters of decline at -6.4% and -0.7%. In aggregate, output fell by 16.7% during the recession of 2008. If JPM and Deutsche Bank are correct, then this recession will be close to what we saw in 2008/2009 in terms of GDP decline.

So are stocks cheap? Not really. They are much cheaper than they were but a month ago they were fairly expensive. In 2008, the forward P/E for the S&P 500 fell to just 11x. Going into this crash, we were over 19x earnings at our peak based on EPS of $174.

Earnings estimates have come down a laughable 3% to $169. JPM recently came out with a $164. All of these numbers will surely be coming down much more. If we assume a 30% haircut to earnings coming into the recession, it would imply a $122 EPS number. In the last two downturns, earnings declined by 54% and 92%, respectively, peak-to-trough.

At 16x that $122 figure means that the S&P would be at 1,952 or another 18.5% down. If the multiple stays the same at 19x because it appears we are getting a v-shaped recovery, it would equate to a 2,318 or another 3.3%. That's a fairly baseline scenario as well. A 30% decline may be a bit optimistic given just how much we are purposely stalling the economy.

And earnings are not the only way to measure valuation. On a price-to-sales ratio basis, the S&P 500 is still roughly 50% more expensive than the low set following the dot-com bust. Even more crazy is that it is 160% more expensive than the Financial Crisis low.

This doesn't mean that stocks have to go lower but it doesn't mean we have to be at a bottom either. We would strongly encourage people to stand pat. We are in the early innings of this thing. Given it has been so long since we have had a real bear market, investors may be too quick to deploy capital. Save it. I would much rather start allocating on the way back up rather than while we're still heading down.

We wrote on Tuesday to members:

If you are NOT in the business, you should not be in front of your computer or watching CNBC. Be doing something else! This is especially true if you're retired. Your plan was built for a reason. If your portfolio is throwing off $5K per month and that you need to live on, the price is immaterial to you. It will eventually recover. Just know that you aren't making the mortal sin of selling down.

One of the big problems today is informational overload. With iPhones, people have access to trade and view their accounts any time or any place. I was at the park one morning with my kids and dad was pushing his daughter on the swing while at the same time - with one hand - purchasing stocks on his iPhone. It's become too easy. It makes us think we need to be doing something anytime the markets move an inch.

It was also one of the reasons why I was initially against the chat for the marketplace service. While it provides a significant amount of very useful information (thanks to our great members!) it can contribute to that "do something" mentality.

Things to consider:

Stay calm. Doing nothing is more likely better than doing something.

Avoid rash moves.

Do something else.

Continue to stick to your plan!

Small Moves => Small Mistakes => Small Regrets!

What Am I Doing?

Ok... So what moves have I made? Other than the initial nibbles I made when this originally looked like a garden-variety correction, I have been holding pat keeping my dry powder intact. Going into the downturn, I was just over 19% cash and 'safe bucket,' mostly open-end mutual funds and ETFs like iShares Active Enhanced S-T Bond ETF (MINT). While these positions are down, they are down a fraction of the level of the S&P 500 or even most bond indices.

This is still dry powder that can be moved into the risk markets to take advantage of the snap back, when it occurs. But first, I needed a plan. With the main portion of my capital, I am holding firm in cash and cash substitutes. I have a game plan to deploy over the next six to nine months depending on the specific area of the market. For now, I'm not making any moves.

Like I said, I did nibble on some higher quality taxable munis and tax-free munis early on in the bear market. They were smallish buys using up only a couple hundred bps of my cash. Those buys included BlackRock Taxable Municipal (BBN) and Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB). The yields on these funds are nearly 6% with very wide discounts. The credit risk in these funds is low (not zero).

The only buys I had made in the last ten days were:

ProShares Short High Yield (SJB)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

In the last 24 hours, I sold:

Kroger (KR)

FedEx

MA 180 put (May 1 expiry)

Concluding Thoughts

We are in a deflationary period. Sure, Kroger can mark up the price of toilet paper and Purell as they are price inelastic in today's market - people will buy them at any price it appears. However, that will do nothing to get us from seeing inflation move higher or prevent it from going to near zero (or even negative).

We are in a crisis. And it seems to deepen each day as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths rises exponentially around the globe. This will get worse before it gets better. It definitely feels worse by the day. Degringolade.

Perhaps holding some cash right now and not having to do something may be the smart move. We will get through this. Your account is not going to zero.

