Global Stocks Ex-U.S. Have Been In A Bear Market Since 2007

For many years, as I have tracked the progress of the final cyclical bull market of the secular Supercycle from 1949, I have contended that global stocks, excluding the U.S., had entered a bear market in 2007 and would largely fail to confirm the new highs in U.S. markets. On any time scale, one of the harbingers of an eventual top is the non-confirmation and non-participation of broader groups and indices in the new highs and movements of narrower and narrower groups and sectors. This is called narrowing breadth, in technical terms. So, the fact that, in spite of continually higher highs in SPX, DJI and Nasdaq, most ex-U.S. markets never regained their 2007 highs after as much as 13 years stood as a clear warning sign of declining global breadth on a large-degree time scale. That conformed very well to my analysis that we would see a final top of the 70-year Supercycle in 2020.

The MSCI Global Ex-USA index illustrates this perfectly. While clearly in a bull market into the 2000 and 2007 tops, the investment mania in Emerging Market, "BRIC" (Brazil, Russia, India, China) and Frontier markets popped in 2007, resulting in the first wave down (A-wave) of a long-term secular bear market.

Ex-U.S. stocks never confirmed the new highs in SPX made at the beginning of 2013, and instead, proceeded to trade in a series of overlapping subwaves that completed a long-term B-wave in 2018. Note that while SPX continued higher in 2015 and 2019, ex-U.S. stocks diverged and peaked earlier in both cases, most notably failing to make a new high in 2020. Since 2018, the index has made an a-b sequence that was quickly followed by a massive breakdown below the red 200-month exponential moving average and the lower rail of the 9-year long B-wave formation. This places these stocks in a c of C-wave down on a monthly basis right now. The implication is that at a minimum, the 2009 low will be taken out before any significant monthly rally. And that's most likely an optimistic outcome.

Here's the Global Stocks ex-U.S. ETF (VEU) on a weekly chart:

Note the B-wave triangle into 2018 followed by an a-b sequence, and the rapid breakdown from support of trend lines from the 2009 and 2016 lows along with the unceremonious break from two zones of horizontal price support. Also note that this market spent 11 years winding above and below the 50- and 200-week EMAs, which are now crossing bearishly. When a market throws itself off a cliff like this, it intends to revisit its prior low, particularly when the wave position is a clear c of C. And that means we are looking at a minimum further decline of about 37% from here. Also note that weekly RSI is not far from its 2009 low, which might, under cyclical bull market conditions, be construed as nearing some kind of a bottom; in this case, however, in the context of a shift to a secular bear market, it can go much lower and then establish a lower trading band, perhaps moving from 5 on the low side to 40 on the upper range.

Now we'll have a look at the markets of some individual countries and groups of nations on weekly charts. In most cases, I haven't annotated them to the same level of detail as the above charts, but you are going to see the same characteristics on all of them, with some variations.

Here's the Eurostoxx 50 index, European big caps:

Clearly, A-wave down, B-wave up, much lower high, overlapping wave and a dramatic break of trend line support. Already well back into prices seen in 2009. 2009 lows could be tested sooner than anyone thinks. Major C-wave down in progress.

The ETF for the EAFE Index (EFA), which is basically the developed world ex-U.S., shows the same:

A composite index of the three biggest European banking stocks - Barclays (BCS), Credit Suisse (CS) and Deutsche Bank (DB) - has thoroughly broken down from a B-wave falling triangle and is well below the 2009 crisis lows:

The chart of FTSE is a slightly different variation of the B-wave. In this case, the market did several times attempt to break out to new all-time highs, but repeatedly failed, dropping back below the 2007 top. Like the other charts, the B-wave formed over a 9-year period and consisted of a series of overlapping waves (a dead giveaway that it's not a real bull market wave), failed to make a higher high in 2020 relative to 2018, and crashed down through support violently. It is now trading back to the 2009 levels.

Japan's Nikkei is a unique case since it made its secular bull market high in 1989. Everything since then has been subwaves in an ongoing secular long-term bear market. Here's a monthly chart:

Since 1989, we have seen a clear a-b-c sequence into the 2003 low, followed by a significantly lower high in 2007 and another a-b-c sequence into the 2018 B-wave high. Like the other markets, it failed to make a higher high in 2020 relative to 2018. Nikkei is now in the C-wave down of its secular bear, which means it should make significantly lower lows on this swing. Since we are now in the process of global "Japanification", in which everything is constantly bailed out and intervened and monetized just to keep the wheels from falling completely off, the above chart is a snapshot of what we can expect for the rest of the world over the next 10-20 years as it follows Japan down the rabbit hole.

Here's the All Asia Ex-Japan ETF (AAXJ):

Limited price history, but basically the same formation we have seen before in the other charts.

Shanghai Composite has clearly been in a bear market since 2007, forming another variation on the B-wave rally since the 2009 low.

While state intervention has prevented this index from joining the rest of the world in breaking down out of its B-wave formation, it's only a matter of time. When liquidation hits this market, the C wave down will be making significantly lower lows.

The BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) ETF (BKF) is in the same boat:

And the same can be said for the Emerging Markets ETF (EEM):

Lastly, and clearly least, here's the Latin America ETF (ILF):

Already taking out its 2009 low for the second time, after breaking below it in 2016. Long-term secular bear market.

I want to emphasize for clarity that the picture we are seeing here is of a global equities market that, ex-U.S., made its first long-term secular bear market crash low in 2009, followed by an 11-year period of a secondary B-wave rally that set up the 3rd phase of the long-term secular bear market, now in progress. The failure of all other markets, ex-U.S., to participate and confirm the 2011-2020 U.S. big cap (SPX, DJI, NDX) bull market represents a very long-term narrowing of breadth into the top of a 70-year Supercycle from 1949. This comes as global monetary and fiscal authorities have provided constant and emergency-level ongoing support to markets and economies since 2008, and represents a systemic failure that requires a fundamental reset and secular shift to a new paradigmatic reality over the next 10-20 years, equal (at least) to the reset required between 1929 and 1949.

