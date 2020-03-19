3 Premium GARP Stocks In The Coronavirus Sales Bin

Don't go all-in yet on these (or other) stocks, but nibbling here and there looks like a good strategy.

Starbucks has already navigated Covid-19 in China, and it will be hit over the short term, but it can instill a behavioral change that it has been pushing for a while: going digital and delivery.

Disney is hit hard in its parks, movies, merchandise and much more, but its Media Networks, which is responsible for 41% of the income, will benefit and so will Disney+.

Nike's stock price was punished because of the shop closures and the postponing of sports events. DTC is a silver lining, though.

Introduction

2020 has already been a year to remember. Covid-19 is an event so deeply invading our lives, of a kind that only happens a few times each century. Social distancing, closed bars, closed restaurants, closed schools and universities, a huge interest rate cut, quantitative easing, and to add to it all, an oil crisis. This has been a hell of a year so far. The stock market had to adjust and has seen the fastest bear market ever, losing almost 30% in just a month:

Data by YCharts

In each bear market, there is a category that gets hit harder than the others. In the dotcom crash, all stocks connected to the internet and technology were the big losers, deflating after they had been in bubble territory for a few years. In the Big Recession, banks and insurers were in the fireline, taking heavily indebted companies like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) with them. In this Covid-19-induced bear market, stocks that are hit the hardest are the cruise companies and airlines.

But in each of those recessions, there were opportunities for long-term investors too. The best thing was to avoid companies that were in the direct line of fire (like cruise lines and airlines now) but the companies that suffered from people spending less because of the recession. And there are already premium companies available at prices 40% lower than their 52-week highs.

That doesn't mean that they won't go down anymore. But for long-term investors, the exact timing is less important. If a stock goes up five times in value, a difference in price of 20% only becomes 4%. The companies that I'm presenting you in this article may fall another 20%. Or not, we don't know. But realizing that over the long term timing plays much less of a role can make you more confident to gradually adding stocks to your portfolio.

Besides that, the companies that I'm presenting all pay a dividend that keeps growing, mostly at double digits. That dividend allows you to buy more shares while you wait for the stock price to soar again. These companies are so great that they will come back, if not this year, then the next. They are all essential to the American way of living.

1. Nike

While I have been a user of Nike (NKE) products as long as I can remember, I only really became enthusiastic about the brand when I read Shoe Dog, the excellent book that Nike's founder and long-time CEO Phil Knight wrote.

(Source)

Just as its athletes, Nike's stock has always been a real top performer, leaving every competitor in the dust. The long-term returns are astounding:

Data by YCharts

Of course, future returns will not be comparable to those of the past. But Nike will have a decent return, beating the market. This is the return of $10,000 invested in Nike 10 years ago, reinvesting the dividends:

(Source: Dqydj.com)

A CAGR of 18.62% (including this crash) is nothing to sneeze at. It magically turned your $10,000 into $55,119. I think that Nike could have similar returns over the next decade. Especially if the stock keeps falling as it has over the last month:

Data by YCharts

There are several good reasons that the stock has gone south. All sporting events, traditionally boosting Nike's sales, have been canceled: the NBA games, the European soccer leagues, the European Championship soccer of this summer and probably the Olympics as well.

Another reason for Nike to plummet is the closing of so many stores all around the world. That will definitely impact Nike's sales.

On the other hand, DTC (direct-to-consumer) is the fastest-growing division of Nike of the past quarters and I expect that to accelerate even more in this environment. Nike's digital sales grew by 38% in the last quarter for the seventh quarter in a row growing at more than 30%. But still, DTC sales only accounted for 13% of all sales.

I think the Covid-19 pandemic will boost the DTC sales even more, and while that will not completely compensate for the lost sales in retail stores, you should know that DTC sales are much more lucrative for Nike as the margins are much higher and thus more revenue goes to Nike's bottom line. The company seems set for another decade of outperformance once this aggressive virus is in the rear-view mirror. In the meantime, you can enjoy the 1.44% dividend yield.

Nike also keeps innovating, and it has another hit with the Vaporfly, which is very popular with elite athletes.

(Nike's Vaporfly, source)

Just as with any of these three stocks, don't go all-in now. Nibble at the stock every now and then. There's more downside, but there is definitely much more upside if you are a long-term investor.

2. Disney: The Empire Will Strike Back

It's completely logical that Disney (NYSE:DIS) has taken a huge dive since the coronavirus broke out. The House of Mouse had to close its theme parks, Disney cruises are canceled, its resort hotels are empty, the shops that sell Disney merchandise are closed and movies are postponed to safer times. It's understandable that investors send Disney's stock to a five-year low:

Data by YCharts

But again there is an opportunity to be opportunistic for the long run. You can scoop up some shares every now and then and enjoy the 1.76% dividend yield.

Despite the gloom and doom that is in the stock price, there are two bright stars in Disney's universe. The first is the most profitable part of Disney's franchises: media networks. That includes TV networks and cable channels. This is from Disney's last earnings press release:

As you can see, Media Networks accounts for 35% of Disney's revenue. With so much time spent at home now, this division will not be hit as hard as the other segments. ESPN will probably suffer a bit, but the other channels will definitely benefit from the social distancing. And the good news for Disney shareholders is that Media Networks is a very profitable division:

As you can see, Media Networks accounts for 41% of the total net income of Disney and it's growing rapidly (+23% YoY).

The other bright star is of course Disney+. After a fantastic start already, Disney's streaming service will also benefit a lot from the isolation at home. Many parents will be happy to spend $6.99 to put a smile upon their kids' faces while at the same time it allows them to have some time for themselves to work or to relax.

(Source)

Once the Covid-19 danger is over, the House Of Mouse will strike back and its stock price will follow.

3. Starbucks will still be the best part of your day

Starbucks' (SBUX) stock had been a great performer until the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the price movement from January 2019 to January 2020:

Data by YCharts

Starbucks was already exposed earlier to Covid-19 than most companies because of its big Chinese presence. China accounts for about 10% of Starbucks' revenue. Since the beginning of January, when the full scope of the Covid-19 pandemic became visible in China, the story of Starbucks' stock price looks completely different:

Data by YCharts

But while almost all of its stores were closed in China, most of them are now open again, except for a few areas like Wuhan. Because of the early exposure, Starbucks could already issue the first numbers and they were revealing: in February comparable sales were down 78% in China, and for the whole (fiscal) Q2, the company expects sales will be cut in half compared to last year. I think that shows what is to be expected for a lot of other companies in this environment.

(Source)

In the US, Starbucks stores offer "to go" coffees only now, which will certainly impact sales too, although not as much as in China. As with Nike's DTC model, there is a silver lining to the dark clouds here too. Starbucks has been pushing its digital app, which will certainly be used more, just as its delivery service. Over the longer term, this consumer behavior change will benefit Starbucks, but again, there is no doubt that the company will bleed over the shorter term. But once the virus has been eradicated, Starbucks will provide you with your liquid best part of the day again. In the meantime, you might find some solace in the 2.78% dividend yield that the stock offers now.

Conclusion

In a recent article, I explained my investing philosophy in a bear market. I keep investing money and don't try to time the exact bottom. That doesn't mean I encourage investors to go all-in. But nibbling at stocks here and there is, in my opinion, a smart strategy for long-term investors. If you have great companies at great prices, you can buy shares; it's as simple as that. If they keep falling, you can add.

Everyone seems to be a specialist in predicting when the bottom will be now. Don't forget that pessimism always sounds smarter than optimism, as Morgan Housel says. But as the market goes up more than it goes down, it's the optimists who win over the long run. I just keep adding fresh money to my portfolio every two weeks, and I invest that money over the next two weeks until fresh money is added again.

Blue-chip stocks like Starbucks, Nike, and Disney will always stand up after a downfall. They all pay dividends to wait, and after the coronavirus is over, which will probably be rather a matter of months than years, the stocks will rise again. In a few years' time, you may regret that you haven't taken advantage enough of the market sell-off.

If you have enjoyed this article and would like to read more articles from a long-term perspective, feel free to hit the "Follow" button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NKE, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.