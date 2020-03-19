Tullow Oil: A Bull's Worst Nightmare

Tullow Oil had a relatively resilient 2019 cash flow and high CROTC, but it does not specify it is due to show the same result in 2020 given the oil price trajectory.

Let me begin with a spoiler: the oil industry is in big trouble, on the brink of a supply glut not seen in decades. Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY, OTCPK:TUWLF) is no exception.

When I published my first article on this London-based and Africa-focused exploration & production company, I had a moderately bullish sentiment, as the growth path the offshore player had embarked on looked supportive of consistent market value expansion. I was especially bullish when Tullow reinstated dividends as its cash flow outlook improved and balance sheet healed nearly all the wounds inflicted by the disastrous oil price slump in the mid-2010s. Factoring in free cash flow estimations, I concluded it was safe (it really was, before Tullow encountered operating issues offshore Ghana that led to dividend suspension).

Source: Tullow Oil website.

Unfortunately, a gamut of extremely unfavorable events shattered my thesis and virtually burned down all the optimistic sentiment I had long before the oil price war broke out. First, in November, the results of the evaluation of the Guyanese crude quality and density demonstrated oil was heavy and bear too much sulfur, which signaled the offshore development program would be more challenging and costly. Though it was somewhat disappointing, I explained why investors overreacted to this news. After the evaluation results were announced, I maintained my bullish rating.

But second, on December 9, the company informed the market that it had much more profound issues than the API gravity and sulfur content of the Guyanese crude. The flagship assets offshore Ghana that were expected to secure liquidity and fund future growth initiatives (e.g., developments in Uganda, Kenya, and offshore Guyana) backstabbed. As a result of the lackluster performance of the TEN and Jubilee fields, the 2020 production and FCF outlook were downgraded and the dividend was suspended.

Unfortunately, previous assumptions appeared to be too optimistic. Also, Chief Executive Officer Mr. McDade and Exploration Director Mr. McCoss resigned “by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.” That was a material downside catalyst that sent the share price plunging by more than 70% in just one trading day. So, Tullow’s stock had been the example of gargantuan one-day losses long before oil players across the globe were hammered by Saudi Arabia’s efforts to flood the market with ultra-cheap crude. The stock recuperated during the days that followed and went up 40% but in mid-December, the rally noticeably lost steam. While there were no upside catalysts, in January, poor results of the Carapa-1 well offshore Guyana led to around a 20% share price drop. In February, disappointing results of the Marina-1 well offshore Peru supported the bearish sentiment.

As issues offshore Ghana raised serious concerns, management initiated a massive overhaul to fully reset the operating model and recalibrate the corporate structure. One of the emergency steps were radical layoffs. Also, while the market capitalization of Tullow shrank, rumors regarding the upcoming takeover from French supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) started to circulate. The CEO of TOT Mr. Pouyanne, however, dismissed this speculation.

Ultimately, the last blow that pushed the ailing company to the brink of the precipice was the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil demand and the oil price war waged by Saudi Arabia and Russia in the aftermath of the broken OPEC+ deal. As of writing this article, Brent price was teetering on the brink of the 2016 lows with a literally unlimited downside (keep the 1998 Brent price of $9.8 in mind). The company that approached a market cap of above $4 billion in September 2019, now is valued at a meager $148.8 million. Its one-year return on the London Stock Exchange is more than 96% below zero. To make the picture gloomier, in 2012, the share price of this former FTSE 100 constituent was around 198x higher.

The company presented its 2019 results on March 12. So, I would like to take a deeper look at the figures (there still were some positives) and discuss how the company might fare amid a "perfect storm."

2019 results

2019 revenue for the company crept down 9.5% to $1.68 billion due to issues at the TEN and Jubilee fields working interest production was below initial expectations and equaled 86.8 kboepd. The company also had to revise down the value of a few assets, which resulted in $1.25 billion exploration costs written off (related to previously promising Joe, Jethro, and Carapa wells offshore Guyana and licenses in Kenya, Mauritania, Namibia, and Jamaica) and an impairment of $781 million (because of the downgrade of the TEN 2P reserves and due to the lower oil price factored in). These costs were, surely, non-cash, and did no harm to cash flow. However, the bitter truth is that these massive write-offs mean future growth will be far below previous expectations.

As operating income plunged to $1.39 billion dragged down by the impairment and write-off, loss after tax amounted to a scary $1.69 billion, but I reckon 2019 was not as bad as a reader might think. I have analyzed Tullow’s cash flow data and can say that the last year's cash flow (before and after interest) remained relatively resilient; of course, it should not be interpreted as the sign 2020 cash flow will also be healthy. First, Tullow generated $354.9 million in free cash flow (see the FCF definition on page 13). It was below the figure I initially expected, but still well below zero. Second, with gross interest paid taken into account, 2019 Cash Return on Total Capital reached a record of 20.5%, close to the 2010s' zenith of 23% achieved in 2013. Cash Return on Capital Employed, another metric worth assessing, was also relatively acceptable and stood at around 13% (in 2016, it equaled 2%).

The oil market meltdown spawns a "perfect storm"

In the presentation, Tullow mentioned the free cash flow break-even of $45 per barrel. For 2019, that was a nice level, but as of writing this article, Brent was trading at $25 per barrel. Frankly, I do not believe the price is due to return to $45 this year. There is no doubt the company will be FCF negative with bleak operating cash flow. Most importantly, its exploration program is also under pressure as contracting cash flow leaves little room for investing activity.

The silver lining is that Tullow learned lessons of the mid-2010s' oil price shock perfectly. After the price recuperated, it undertook consistent deleveraging efforts that bore fruit. Total debt decreased to $3.07 billion in 2019. Though now its capital structure looks even more distressed than it was in 2016 during the previous oil price crisis (in end-2016, its Debt/Equity approached 222%, while in 2019, it reached 312%), it is largely the consequence of impairments and write-offs. 2019 gearing (net debt/Adjusted EBITDAX) stood at only 2x, which looked relatively acceptable and manageable while Brent price was close to $50 per barrel.

Nevertheless, both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investor Service have a negative outlook regarding the company’s financial position (see page 8); Tullow’s bonds have a Caa1 rating from Moody’s. So, while the balance sheet substantially improved in the aftermath of the mid-2010s oil crisis, it is still not robust enough to say the company can withstand the blow of any severity. The current price environment (and the unknown downside) is a real stress test. Its convertible bonds mature in June 2021; if the sub-$40 Brent price persists, there might be issues.

As the chief financial officer Mr. Wood said during the earnings call, the company had "identified actions within the portfolio where we believe we can deliver in excess of $1 billion proceeds." He also called the current market environment "a perfect storm." Asset sales might help temporarily, but it is unknown what precisely the company is going to dispose of (perhaps, Kenyan assets) and if it will find any buyers, as with Brent price oscillating close to $25 per barrel capital discipline has become a top priority for all companies.

Tullow Oil also trimmed the 2020 capex budget by approximately 30% and, as Mr. Wood said, amid the oil price plunge, the company has been pondering if there are opportunities “to either stop activity, deferred activity or reshaped activity.” Curtailed capital investment program, of course, will take a toll on the medium- and long-term production growth.

Finally, Tullow hedged 60% of its 2020 production at a floor price of $57 per barrel. 40% was hedged at a floor price of $52 per barrel for 2021 (see page 10). Anyway, if ultra-low oil price persists, the company will likely face a predicament.

Final thoughts

A bull’s nightmare in end-2019, valued at ~2.1x Enterprise Value/2019 Adjusted EBITDAX, Tullow looks like a value investor’s dream. But at the moment, the oil industry is tackling huge challenges. Surely, there are robust players with solid cash piles and flexible portfolio structures, but much smaller companies with hefty debt and dependence on just a few fields are facing material issues.

The oil company that I had high hopes for is now reeling on the ropes. The oil price slump jeopardizes not only future developments offshore Guyana and exploration. In the full-year statement (see page 9), it was mentioned that

… we have concluded that there is a material uncertainty, that may cast significant doubt, that the Group will be able to operate as a going concern.

To sum up, the bullish thesis cannot be reanimated. Though in 2019 there were some positives, my outlook regarding the short-term prospects of the company is somber.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.