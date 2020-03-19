No Miracles In RusHydro's Results; The Stock Now Is Where It Should Be

RusHydro has a lot of work to do before it becomes truly attractive for investors.

While the Russian economy suffers from exogenous factors, RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) doesn't lack internal ones to disappoint investors. Reported earnings were crushed by write-offs, and RysHydro's management declared higher-than-expected CAPEX guidance for this year.

Against this background, it makes no sense to recall the relatively good annual production results as 1.6% YoY revenue growth was overshadowed by growth in operating costs (+6.9%) and massive write-offs.

There are three simple indicators when it's worth investing in RusHydro: no massive write-offs, no additional stock issuances, and consistent CAPEX guidance. None of these conditions are in place at the moment, so I'll continue to sit and watch the company's performance patiently.

Q4 Results Highlights

Revenues for 2019 amounted to 406.6 billion rubles, which is 1.6% higher than last year. In the fourth quarter, revenue amounted to 119 billion rubles, an increase of 6.5% YoY.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

At the end of 2019, EBITDA amounted to 97.5 billion rubles (-11.1% YoY). EBITDA in Q4 amounted to 27.1 billion rubles, which is 5.4% lower than the level of Q4 of 2018.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net profit for 2019 amounted to hilariously low 643 million rubles vs. 31.1 billion rubles last year. Adjusted net profit for the year amounted to 51.6 billion rubles, a decrease of 27.1% YoY. According to the Q4 results, the net loss amounted to 34.5 billion rubles against 14.1 billion rubles loss a year earlier. The adjusted net profit in Q4 decreased by 40.3% YoY to 11.7 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Traditionally, RysHydro's earnings are hard to predict due to regular write-offs of assets. Last year, it was expected that the unprofitable plants commissioned in the Far East (Nizhne-Bureiskaya HPP and Sakhalin GRES-2) would be depreciated, but it is indeed unexpected that this "paper" loss from write-offs would exceed 50 billion rubles.

Source: RusHydro Q4 report

The sum looks absolutely prohibitive, and hardly anyone will believe RusHydro's forecast of much lower write-offs in 2020 due to the commissioning of the largest generation facilities in the Far East last year.

The net debt of RusHydro at the end of 2019 amounted to 160.9 billion rubles, which is 6.7% higher than the level of the previous quarter and 22.4% the level of the previous year. The Net Debt/EBITDA multiple was 1.65x versus 1.2x a year earlier. The higher debt load is another negative outcome of having unprofitable assets in the Far East as it is increasingly more difficult for the company to keep financials in shape.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

RusHydro's capital expenditures in 2019 amounted to 74.8 billion rubles, an increase of 10.9% YoY. Capital expenditures in Q4 increased by 5.5% YoY to 23.4 billion rubles. The 2020 CAPEX projection also turned out to be higher than the previous estimate of 76 billion rubles presented in mid-2019. Now the company forecasts that its capital expenditures in 2020 will amount to 110 billion rubles, which is close to the 2019 level. In 2020 it is possible to wait for the write-off of the combined heat and power plant in Sovetskaya Gavan, which is to be introduced in the middle of 2020. In the following years, write-offs should be expected for the Pevek-Bilibino power line and the fourth power unit of Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP, which should be less extensive.

Overall, the company presented an expectedly weak report amid declining production due to water problems at key hydropower plants in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, the situation improved, but a significant excess production due to the increased inflow of water in reservoirs in Siberia put pressure on prices in the second price zone. As a result, a 4% decrease in revenue and a 1.8% YoY increase in operating expenses led to a 7.2% decrease in EBITDA for the company.

Dividends

Negative results won't have a significant impact on dividends for 2019. Last year, the company adopted a new dividend policy, according to which the minimum dividends cannot be lower than the average for the three years preceding the reporting one. The reason for the lock-up of dividends was the expected profit volatility. For 2019, the company will pay 0.0366 rubles per share, which amounts to around 7% dividend yield to current prices.

Final Thoughts

This year will show if RusHydro's management really has the willingness to overcome its CAPEX binge and find a solution to the company's burden in the form of Far East assets. In the meantime, amid disappointing earnings and the market panic, the hype train we saw in the last few months has finally gone off the rails. Stay patient and don't allow the hype to distract you - a mantra I'm ready to repeat in my every article as it remains relevant again and again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.