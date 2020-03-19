The Bottom Fishing Club: Disney

OK, I was supposed to be at Disney World this week on spring break with the family. My wife and I held out on cancelling until just days before The Walt Disney Company (DIS) decided to close its U.S. parks. My wife likes the Disney experience more than any of us, but we all enjoy our time there. One of the reasons we cancelled was to avoid having a bad experience ruin the previous fun memories.

I also admire Robert Iger, Chairman of Disney. In my estimation he is/was one of the smartest business CEOs in the history of the country, based on his intelligent, yet conservative use of cash flows to grow operations over the last decade. Enough venting and explanation of my personal beliefs.

I have traded small positions in Disney over the last few years, but it has stayed on the rich side for valuations. However, yesterday and today (March 18th), I began buying a more sizable position.

Image Source: Company Website

Ramblings on why the stock market tanked

I have written on Seeking Alpha for months explaining my unease over the excessive valuation of the U.S. stock market and weak breadth indications of a top. The design requirements of a diversified long/short portfolio argue an investor hold hedges, gold/silver assets, short positions and even index put options to prepare for an oversized market decline, especially for the 2019-20 market condition. Then coronavirus showed up. My main fear for America has not been the virus, but the reaction of governments the world over disrupting our modern just-in-time inventory management and global supply chain. The lack of savings and check-to-check living style by a majority of Americans was another worry. I guess those fears were well placed.

Now it's time to move forward. On March 18th, the stock market is discounting a worst-case scenario of the U.S. being shut down for a month or two. I am here to tell you, the U.S. government has got to get a grip. Destroying the economy to save thousands of lives may sound noble, but Americans en masse will get fed up quickly with government authorities regarding forced quarantines in a few weeks. Using the Spanish Flu experience of 1918 as a guide, limited government action to stop this pandemic spread leads to much higher death rates than coronavirus will generate, yes. But 1918 also witnessed a RISING stock market, with a growing economy!

Intentionally shutting down the economy should be a last resort, draconian step, when 1 out of 10 or 20 deaths is "assured." We are still debating if the death rate is 1 out of 50, or a much lower rate of 1 out of 100 (used by Director Fauci of the NIH in Congressional testimony) or even 1 out of 200, if you believe some anecdotal reports out of China. President Trump has gladly given himself unlimited emergency powers, and is gleefully the center of the world's attention each day during a press conference update. Are we questioning what's really going on here?

What if a best-case scenario plays out with warmer temperatures helping to kill the virus, like other coronavirus incarnations? Over recent days, a number of studies on the effects of warmer temperatures, more direct sunlight and higher humidifies radically reducing the transmission and life-cycle of the virus have been published here, here and here. What if the current 2-3 week span of self-quarantines is successful and higher rates of testing keep the feared wide spread and extreme death rates WAY below worst-case scenario expectations? Then higher temperatures by the end of April hold virus transmission to a far lower rate than feared. It's also coming out the last couple of days a number of antiviral drug treatments actually have been proving effective in helping patients.

What bothers me the most is the aftermath of the government-induced shutdown of the economy. Trump and Congress are getting ready to pass $1+ trillion in new deficit spending according to most mainstream reporting, and the Federal Reserve Bank has committed to about $1.5 trillion in new money creation in the past week, for starters. Without doubt, extra Fed QE programs of debt monetization (money printing) will be necessary in 2020 to offset my estimate of $3-4 trillion in total deficit spending for fiscal 2020. (Add the $1+ trillion in emergency borrowing to almost $1.5 trillion in existing structural deficits, plus another $500-1,000 billion minimum in lost tax revenue and additional unemployment/welfare payments from recession). As a result of this self-inflicted wound, U.S. debt to GDP will jump from 107% last month to at least 125% by the end of the year (double trouble of falling economic output and spiking debt), a new record for the nation above the 1946 ratio of 121%! Americans may debate for generations whether the medicine to halt coronavirus was worse than the infection itself, for society at large. I personally cannot decide either way, for the record. Rant over.

Disney Valuation

Today, Disney imploded to a six-year low under $80 a share, nearly 50% lower than its high trade in November. The good news at this panic low is the company may receive direct government help in the form of bailout money as it operates cruise ships, hotels and parks forced to close by the government. Regardless, Disney held $27 billion in current assets at the end of the year, has access to numerous lines of credit, and is seeing some cash come in the door from movie/media rights rented to cable providers and direct Disney+/ESPN+ subscriptions.

Disney's entertainment business will recover quickly, in my estimation, once movie theaters, parks and cruise lines are given the green light for new business. The company was generating about $15 billion in cash flow annually before coronavirus, against the current $160 billion equity capitalization. 11x normalized cash flow is quite cheap. Disney has averaged 14x trailing cash flow the last decade. Price to trailing earnings of 14x and sales of 2x are near 10-year lows, pictured below. Of course, earnings and sales will be disrupted in 2020 for Disney, like the average U.S. corporation. But, as a long-term investor, operating results a few years out are important to consider, not necessarily the latest quarter or two.

Data by YCharts

Technical Bottom Signals

The 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) is highlighting a truly oversold condition for Disney. I have circled below in green the rare, extreme reading of the ADX on a sell-off. The Negative Volume Index (NVI) has held up fairly well. Plus, the standard creation 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained in an oversold condition for a solid 2-3 weeks. Taken together, bottom fishing expeditions in Disney could prove quite successful at this juncture, if you have a 12-18 month time frame to wait for your money. It's entirely possible the $79 price today will be the low trade for this move (or is very close). The stock recovered 10% to end daily trading above $88 a share hours later, without any real news.

The closest technical parallel to the current ADX trading position, near 50 on a downdraft, was outlined in August 2011 for Disney. I am drawing that chart below, circling the equivalent occurrence in green. Buying around $28 a share proved a smart idea, as the stock price doubled the next 20 months.

Summary

If you are looking for a beaten down company from coronavirus, travel-related, blue-chip Disney may be an investment to seriously consider. If the global economy stabilizes during the summer and company hotels, parks, cruises and movie releases are allowed in May, Disney could undergo a sizable recovery by the end of 2020.

Disney's oversold technical condition in the middle of March is very striking historically. Under normal economic circumstances, I would expect a sharp move higher the next year or two, perhaps closer to its all-time high of $153.

The Wall Street trading game often feels like a con job, as sentiment swings from one direction to the other. What if we have swung way past reasonable bearishness over coronavirus, and a snapback to reality brings quick gains to the stock market. New fiscal stimulus by Uncle Sam and expanding Federal Reserve money printing should encourage calmer markets. Are better times for Disney and the economy guaranteed? Of course not, but worst-case scenarios rarely happen for the overall economy. Doom and gloom has had its day. What if the sun rises tomorrow, when hysteria says it will not?

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.