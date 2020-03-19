It's Time To Sink Your Teeth Into Kellogg

Kellogg's size and relationships place it in a spot that few companies have the ability to be in.

Key strategic management decisions made in the past have helped transform Kellogg into a different company than where it was a few years ago.

Overview

Stagnant revenue growth and soggy earnings have plagued Kellogg (K) over the past few years. Sales for FY 2019 are essentially unchanged from where they were four years ago and operating income has been steadily declining. However, we believe that Kellogg's strategic decisions over the past several years have laid the groundwork for reigniting sales. Complementing this is Kellogg’s size. Its position as a leading packaged food manufacturer, along with its large span of resources, will likely continue to allow them to maintain valuable shelf space for its products. The 4% current dividend yield is an added bonus, and we see value in Kellogg at its current price.

Key Strategic Decisions in the Past Will Likely Boost Revenue Growth Going Forward

Kellogg made multiple strategic decisions that should allow them to reap the benefits of those decisions going forward. First, they transitioned away from direct store delivery (DSD) and into warehouse delivery. DSD is great for retailers, as it provides huge cost savings in the form of reduced warehousing costs, reduced out-of-stocks, time spent merchandising, etc. For Kellogg, though, they assumed those costs, which were then reflected in the price to the consumer. The complete transition back to a warehouse delivery model is a move made to decrease the burden on Kellogg and allow them to free up resources. This will likely allow for increased brand spending through innovation, marketing, and packaging, and as a result, should allow the company to remain a leading packaged food manufacturer.

Secondly, Kellogg has shown that they are willing to divest non-core products and assets. In 2019, Kellogg sold off its cookie, cone, pie crust, and fruit snack businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion. This included Keebler, Mother’s, Famous Amos, Murray’s, as well as cookies manufactured for Girl Scouts of the United States of America. These businesses represented around 7% of total annual sales. According to Steve Cahillan, Kellogg’s Chairman and CEO,

This sale strengthens our ability to focus on the areas of our business with the biggest growth opportunities, which is a key component of our Deploy for Growth Strategy.

The move also allowed Kellogg to further focus on its core products, as well as other opportunities like its new line of plant-based meat products, “Incogmeato”. In short, the company is shifting ever more toward growth.

I'm not sure what I think about the name, but Pizza Hut is testing Incogmeato on its pizzas

Finally, we believe that Kellogg will continue to increase and improve investment behind its manufacturing capabilities and brands. The company has expanded offerings of on-the-go pack formats and single serve, as these formats become increasingly popular. Not only is this a move to win on-the-go snacks, it shows that the company is more willing to innovate and explore, something that they haven’t necessarily done in the recent past.

Kellogg’s Position as a Leading Food Manufacturer Gives Them Multiple Advantages and Innovation Will Likely Be a Long-Term Trend

Kellogg’s position as a leader in the U.S. cereal space, along with its continued growth in the snacking space, makes it a high-value partner for retailers. These relationships give Kellogg the ability to maintain valuable shelf space for its products, as intense competition from private labels and smaller companies has grown and will likely continue to grow. Despite the increased level of competition, we believe that Kellogg’s relationship-based advantage will persist for the foreseeable future as the barrier to entry to climb to where Kellogg is today is quite large.

Kellogg also maintains a cost advantage resulting from its economies of scale related to production and distribution across its networks. This has allowed the company the ability to invest a sizeable amount of resources into R&D, advertising, and marketing. Just like Kellogg has innovated with snack packaging, the company is also focused on innovating its product line as well.

New snack platforms such as Cheez-It Snap’d, Pringles Wavy and Pop-Tarts Bites, as well as expanded on-the-go offerings, have been successful to the company and are driving double-digit growth across its biggest brands. It’s clear that managements shift toward innovation through its improved pipeline is paying dividends and will likely continue into the future.

Innovation doesn’t only have to come organically. Kellogg has shown willingness to acquire smaller, more niche companies (one of the most notable being RXBar in 2017) in order to gain exposure to faster growing markets. These smaller companies have the ability to be more agile in response to evolving consumer trends. This route is advantageous in the form not having to sink resources into each growing market from the onset. Further, these recently acquired companies bring valuable knowledge insights into these niche market trends in addition to its products.

The Bottom Line

Key management decisions and the return to focus on core product channels and innovation have proved beneficial for Kellogg. The shift from DSD to warehouse delivery, divestures of non-core assets, and willingness to innovate through products and packaging has proven beneficial over the past several quarters. We believe that the results of these actions are just starting to show, and see the improvement continuing. Estimated fair value is $80, based on a 15x EV/EBITDA multiple. This implies a 25%+ potential return.

Risks include:

Supply chain issues as a result of COVID-19.

Changes in consumer preference in snack or cereal (general cereal consumption remains lukewarm).

An increase to their input costs, as raising prices might lead to decreased demand and thus lower revenue, and keeping prices steady will lead to margin compression.

Despite these risks, we believe the outlook to the company to be positive. The 4% dividend also further enhances the stock in our eyes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in K over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.