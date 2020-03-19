Follow These Indicators To Know If, And When, A Recession Will Occur

It also outlines the data you should watch over the next 30 days to know if the economy is reaching a recession point.

Until recently, there was no hard data showing the affect of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

How quickly things change. In December 2019, I wrote an article that asserted a recession was unlikely in 2020. That article, as stated in its first sentence, was based on the "current conditions" at that period of time.

Due to COVID-19, current conditions have changed and the economy is taking a hit. The unemployment claims report that comes out on March 19 should provide more insights into the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on employment. Initial indications about the increase in filings for unemployment are not good.

The collapse of oil prices is another factor, but that helps some segments of the economy while hurting others.

If you are like me and want to follow hard data, the first information showing the initial economic impact of the coronavirus is now available. Going forward, there will be a steady stream of data, some updated weekly, that will clarify economic conditions.

First evidence of coronavirus impact on economy

The two recent economic updates that quantify the initial impact of the coronavirus on consumers and the financial markets are the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey and the St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index (STLFSI).

Consumer sentiment

The preliminary March consumer sentiment survey by the University of Michigan, released on March 13, showed sentiment decreasing from 101.0 at the end of February to 95.9 in mid-March, a 5% decrease (Chart 1). This is a modest decrease, but it confirms that consumers are reacting to COVID-19. The end-of-March survey, and later ones, will tell us more about how the coronavirus is affecting consumer behavior.

Chart 1

Financial markets

Financial markets are in distress. Coinciding with the stock market decline, the VIX is reaching levels last seen during the 2007 – 2009 recession, and junk bonds yields are nearing the highest levels seen during this business cycle.

All of this, and more, is captured by the STLFSI. It is comprehensive, combining a variety of financial data series, including: interest rates, yield spreads, volatility measures, and the S&P 500. Chart 2 shows the increase in financial stress in equity and bond markets that has recently occurred, as measured by the STLFSI.

Chart 2

What Chart 2 shows is not surprising. However, importantly, it quantifies the financial stress within the economy. The STLFSI has been above zero prior to the last two recessions (it wasn't tracked before that) and it tends to be near a value of 1 when recessions start.

Economic recession?

How long the economy will be affected by the virus outbreak will largely depend on whether or not the precautions currently being taken are effective. If they are, by the end of April, the spread of COVID-19 may be mostly abated. However, most people are not immune to this coronavirus, so it could be difficult to slow the outbreak. The longer the disease persists, the greater the economic impact and the more likely recessionary conditions will develop.

Importantly, the economy is not currently at a point where a recession could start immediately. The BaR Analysis Grid© shows this (if you are not familiar with the BaR, read more here). As shown in Grid 1, on the most recent BaR, as of March 13, the MoC is 22.5% above the baseline (recession threshold). And, while the leading indicators (NYSEARCA:LD) have moved into the decline quadrant, they, like the MoC, are still well above the baseline.

Grid 1

But, this time is different?

It is possible that as reactions to the coronavirus hit the economy, the MoC could drop like a rock. How rapidly the number of unemployed workers increases over the next few weeks will be an important measure to follow, but it doesn't tell us the whole picture. That is why there are 19 indicators that make up the MoC, indicators that cover all aspects of the economy.

But if the precautionary efforts pay off, by the end of April, the coronavirus outbreak may have slowed and the economy may be able to get back on track and avoid a full-blown recession. This is probably the best-case scenario.

Playing out other scenarios might be interesting, but they would be based on very limited information. Instead, I want to stay grounded, watch the data, and see what develops.

What to watch

Over the next 30 days, I will be watching the following economic indicators for March data updates. These measures will also be updated on the BaR.

STLFSI - every Thursday

Unemployment claims - every Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, end of March - Mar 27

Credit Managers' Index - Apr 1

ISM manufacturing - Apr 1

ISM nonmanufacturing - Apr 3

Temporary employment - Apr 3

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, preliminary April - Apr 9

Small business optimism - Apr 14

Total vehicles sales - Apr 10 -15

Industrial production and utilization capacity - Apr 15

Retail sales - Apr 15

For those that follow the BaR, I will be doing Thursday updates, showing the latest on the STLFSI and unemployment claims. Unemployment claims are particularly sensitive to economic slowdowns and should be closely followed. I will also continue Friday updates when data is released on that day. I may do other updates during the week if there are multiple data releases on any day. For example, on March 17 there were five data releases that are included on the BaR. An update to the BaR was done on that day.

Mitigating factors

There are several things that can help keep the economy from sinking too fast. It now seems to be the norm for the federal government to pull out all stops to combat periods when the economy slows. The Fed has essentially lowered interest rates to zero and it plans to purchase bonds and securities worth $700 billion over the next few months.

President Trump declared a national emergency, which will unlock billions of dollars "disaster" funds. Besides pushing for a payroll tax cut, the Trump administration also has no aversion to deficit spending.

There is now word that Senate Republicans are putting together a $1 trillion package to offset the economic damage. This indicates there is no roadblock to a massive increase in government spending. In addition, the coronavirus bill that the Senate will vote on this week contains a number of provisions, including financial assistance, for people affected by the virus.

Also, to reiterate, as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 is expected to be seasonal. As the weather warms, there should be fewer cases. However, because there is almost no immunity to the virus, infections may not drop off nearly as much as what normally occurs with the flu.

Finally, declining gas prices and mortgage rates may encourage more consumer spending despite coronavirus fears.

And the stock market?

The economic damage seems real and the pandemic is new to investors. All of this is creating a lot of uncertainty. Until there is more confidence that the outbreak is contained, an understanding of how much damage has occurred to the economy, and how much can be mitigated, the market trend is more likely to be downward, and eventually, at best, sideways.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.