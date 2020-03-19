PepsiCo: Offers Stability In A Sea Of Volatility

Despite turmoil in markets, PepsiCo is not yet beaten up enough to be considered an attractively valued name at this time.

With the stock market trading with historic levels of volatility lately, investors who want to capitalize on the chaos are likely looking into companies built to thrive in the current pandemic. Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a great example that investors can refer to. The company sells a large portfolio of comfort food and beverages across the world. At a time when consumers are filling their cupboards to wait out the virus outbreak, these sweet and salty offerings will be popular. As a bonus, the company lacks retail exposure to China and is even making investments to bolster its portfolio over the long term. We review key reasons why PepsiCo is poised to continue thriving. And while shares are not yet at the levels we would like to see, continued downward pressure could begin to make PepsiCo a quality holding worth considering.

A Large Portfolio With Broad Market Coverage

To begin, let's start with why PepsiCo is so well-positioned for the current (and unfortunate) circumstances that the world is working through. PepsiCo is famous for the soda brand it is named for, but the reality is that this is a diversified food and beverage conglomerate. The company's massive haul of revenues (approximately $67 billion in 2019) are closely split between its snack and beverage segments. Additionally, PepsiCo boasts a portfolio of leading brand names, 23 of which generate at least $1 billion in annual sales (pictured above).

While many businesses are shutting down due to efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores are an essential service and are remaining open across the world. The restaurant sector has been ravaged by these actions (a necessary evil to contain the virus). However, people still need to eat. The stress of being confined to their home (something many consumers aren't used to) will undoubtedly make sweet and salty food products increasingly appealing in these circumstances as a comfort mechanism.

We expect that consumer staple companies will see solid top line growth throughout the crisis, and PepsiCo certainly fits that bill. This will be negated some by the mass canceling of large gatherings (and thus, taking reducing sales of fountain concentrates, etc.), but we are bullish on the company posting solid operating results. Much of that restaurant business will flow instead through grocery stores.

Financial Stability and Confidence

A big point of emphasis as we navigate the current times is financial stability in the companies that we are bullish on. We haven't yet quantified either the severity or duration of the headwinds, and they are really just beginning. With various sectors looking for government bailouts, it's important that potential investments can stand on their own.

PepsiCo certainly fits the bill here. The company is carrying $5.5 billion in cash on hand and is levered at 2.5X EBITDA. PepsiCo also carries investment grade ratings on its debt, so should the business cool more than expected due to extended social distancing measures, the company is on solid ground to borrow as needed.

Investors can also look at the company's actions as a vote of confidence. The current environment has not stopped PepsiCo from pulling the trigger on acquiring energy drink maker Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion. The company already had distribution rights, but ownership gives it full exposure to the upside of the brand as well as freedom to innovate and grow it. PepsiCo also anticipates stock buybacks and dividend payments in 2020 - reiterated at its 2020 CAGNY conference. In other words, business as usual.

About That Dividend

In a volatile market, a passive income stream is a great tool to either provide investors with cash flow - or simply another way to cost average through reinvestment. PepsiCo is a Dividend Champion (and is nearing Dividend King status) as a company that has raised its payout each year for the past 47 years.

The stock's current yield of 3.16% is solid, if unspectacular, but quality rarely gives you excess. Even the current yield is near its highs of the past decade, and much higher than what treasuries are currently offering. The company pays about 72% of its earnings out as dividends, so PepsiCo certainly isn't going to explode - it's more the "steady eddy" type. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8% over the past decade, a rate that has slowed down recently due to the higher payout ratio (most recent increase was 3%). A 3% yield plus 5-7% long-term EPS growth results in a consistent, highly dependable wealth generator if held for long periods of time - and acquired at an attractive valuation.

Is PepsiCo A Buy Today?

That last point is highly important. While PepsiCo can be depended on, an attractive valuation is required to generate wealth - otherwise these slower-growth blue chips function more as bonds than equities. And despite the market getting hammered over the past month, shares of PepsiCo have been their resilient selves and have held up well.

The stock has bounced around in recent sessions, but overall, has fared well versus the S&P 500 over the past month. Now, at $121 per share, PepsiCo is in the lower end of its 52-week range (but still a tad off of its lows). With analysts currently projecting 2020 earnings of $5.87/share, it now trades at a multiple of 20.61X. This is actually still a slight premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.31X.

We would like to see further downward movement before we would consider PepsiCo further. Given how volatile the entire market has been, there are simply other quality holdings being discounted more aggressively. We don't anticipate PepsiCo to fall to complete bargain levels, but even a modest discount to historical norms would be feasible for a long-term investment. We like PepsiCo more in the 15X-17X earnings range, or $88-100 per share. This is a reflection of our long-term expected growth rate of 3-5% (for revenues) and 5%-8% (for earnings). The quality typically warrants a premium, but investors need to be patient in order to maximize that quality. Valuation matters.

