Coronavirus Crushes Department Stores: Buy Macy's, Sell Dillard's

Due to its low underlying profit margin, the seasonality of its business, and low e-commerce penetration, Dillard's is likely to be harder hit by the growing COVID-19 pandemic than Macy's.

Dillard's stock has fallen 39% over the same period, but still trades for about 11 times earnings.

Macy's stock has lost 63% of its value over the past month and now trades for less than 3 times trailing earnings.

2019 wasn't a good year for department stores. After many chains experienced a brief sales and profit revival starting in late 2017 and lasting through much of 2018, sales and earnings trends went south again last year.

Comparable sales slipped 0.7% at top department store chain Macy's (M) in fiscal 2019. Excluding asset sale gains, it posted adjusted EPS of $2.53, down from $3.26 a year earlier. During the same period, regional chain Dillard's (DDS) posted a 1% comp sales decline and adjusted EPS (excluding one-time tax benefits and asset sale gains) plunged to $3.56 from $6.12 in fiscal 2018.

Both retailers entered 2020 with a lot of work ahead to turn their businesses around. Macy's in particular is in the early stages of a massive multiyear restructuring program that includes closing several major corporate offices and nearly a quarter of the Macy's full-line store fleet. However, the COVID-19 pandemic that is spiraling out of control in the U.S. means that fiscal 2020 will be even worse than the year that just ended.

Not surprisingly, shares of both retailers have been pummeled in recent weeks. Macy's has been hit harder, though, plunging 63% over the past month, while Dillard's stock has suffered a comparatively mild 39% decline.

Yet investors appear to be miscalculating about which retailer is better positioned to weather the pandemic. Here's why Macy's is in much better shape than Dillard's.

Macy's has a higher profit margin

The most basic reason why Macy's is better off than Dillard's is that it has a stronger profit margin. Both retailers are likely to experience severe margin pressure this year as COVID-19 leads to lower discretionary spending, but at least Macy's will be starting from a higher baseline.

In fiscal 2019, Dillard's adjusted pre-tax margin (excluding asset sale gains) was a meager 1.9%. It wouldn't take much margin erosion to put the company deep in the red. On the same basis, Macy's adjusted pre-tax margin was slightly above 4% last year: hardly spectacular, but significantly better than Dillard's.

Dillard's is losing its best season

A second reason why Macy's is more attractive than Dillard's is seasonality. Most department stores earn the bulk of their profits during the holiday season. Macy's is stereotypical in that regard. Last year, it posted adjusted EPS (again excluding asset sale gains) of $1.89 in Q4: 75% of its full-year profit.

The silver lining for Macy's (and retailers like it) is that the COVID-19 pandemic appears likely to peak this spring or summer. Things may not go back to normal by Thanksgiving, but they will be a lot closer to normal than today. In other words, while Macy's is likely to post a big loss in the first half of fiscal 2020, investors can still hope for a solid Q4 profit to offset first-half losses.

By contrast, while Dillard's sales peak in Q4, in recent years it has earned the bulk of its annual profit in the first fiscal quarter. For example, in fiscal 2019, Dillard's reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.77: 78% of the company's full-year earnings (excluding asset sale gains). Analysts have been projecting that it would generate a similar proportion of its full-year profit in Q1 this year.

The first month of fiscal Q1 may have been fine, but sales trends have almost certainly slowed dramatically over the past two weeks. The remaining six-plus weeks of the quarter are likely to be far worse. So far, Dillard's has only reduced its hours (whereas Macy's has temporarily closed all of its stores), but plunging mall traffic is likely to force its hand sooner rather than later.

Macy's e-commerce investments are set to pay off

A third advantage for Macy's is that it has a much stronger e-commerce business than Dillard's. The Macy's brand generated over $5 billion of digital revenue last year, accounting for roughly 25% of its total sales. Macy's has invested heavily in its e-commerce site, mobile app, and fulfillment infrastructure to drive massive digital sales growth over the past decade.

By contrast, Dillard's has been very stingy about its e-commerce investments. (It doesn't even offer a mobile app.) This has been in keeping with its broader strategy of focusing on its core baby-boomer demographic rather than trying to reach younger consumers.

As a result, Dillard's e-commerce sales totaled $651 million last year, according to ecommerceDB. That works out to just 11% of the company's fiscal 2019 merchandise sales of $6.01 billion.

I certainly don't expect Macy's e-commerce business to thrive over the next few months, but at least it can provide some cushion against in-store sales drying up and serve as an outlet to move seasonal merchandise. By contrast, customers aren't used to shopping Dillard's online. That's unlikely to change suddenly.

In other words, not only is the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Dillard's during the most profitable part of the year, Dillard's is also likely to struggle even more than competitors in maintaining some minimal level of sales while Americans are mostly confined to their homes.

Macy's real estate outweighs its weaker balance sheet

Dillard's biggest advantage relative to Macy's is that it has less debt. As of the end of fiscal 2019, Dillard's had less than $300 million of net debt (excluding operating leases), compared to $3.5 billion for Macy's. Even accounting for Macy's being about four times Dillard's size, this is a significant difference in their leverage profiles.

However, Macy's massive real estate value outweighs this difference in debt levels. Whereas Dillard's is a regional chain focused mainly on the Sun Belt states and smaller markets, Macy's controls a huge amount of real estate in the Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles metro areas (including downtown properties in many of those cities). Dillard's doesn't have any presence in those markets.

Macy's real estate is almost certainly worth significantly more than the company's current enterprise value. While it would be difficult to sell the real estate at a fair price right now, the opportunity is there in the long run. In the meantime, the value of its best properties should allow Macy's to issue secured debt to cover short-term cash flow pressures.

Dillard's real estate value is dramatically lower. If sales plunge this spring, leading to working capital challenges (Dillard's had payables of $892 million at the beginning of last quarter, compared to just $277 million of cash), it doesn't have the same kind of high-quality collateral to offer lenders.

Macy's stock is priced for apocalypse, having plunged to just above $6: less than 3 times trailing adjusted EPS. By contrast, Dillard's stock still trades for a surprisingly lofty 11 times trailing adjusted EPS. The fundamentals of the two companies don't support this sharp divergence.

Patient long-term investors should consider buying Macy's stock, as the company should be able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its strong digital business and massive trove of real estate. By contrast, Dillard's stock is a clear sell given that the pandemic is hitting during the middle of its most profitable season and the company has a much smaller e-commerce business to fall back on. Enterprising investors could also consider a pair trade of buying Macy's and shorting Dillard's.

