Reliable Dividend Stocks With More Cash Than Debt

Market crash provides an opportunity for locking in a higher yield from companies that aren't burdened by debt and can sustain the dividend.

Introduction

Businesses globally are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. As people are rightly taking all necessary measures to contain the virus, work is halted and money is spent only on necessities. Whilst it is totally unclear as to when life and business will resume to normal, companies with strong balance sheets can roll with the punches and are better positioned to withstand this extremely difficult period. When it comes to income stocks, the companies with fortress balance sheets and conservative debt levels can sustain their dividend. In this article I present a couple of dividend stocks that are in a position to maintain their dividend payments in this challenging environment.

Company Yield Div. Growth Streak FCF Payout Ratio P/FCF Distance from 52-wk high Cisco 4.3% 8 43% 9.3 -43% Hormel 2% 53 60% 25 -4% Skyworks Solutions 2.6% 5 40% 9.6 -36%

1) Cisco (CSCO)

Cisco's balance sheet is in great shape. The company has a net cash position of around $8.5 billion and S&P's rates CSCO's credit at AA-. The company could pay off all its debt and still have ample liquidity to weather the current economic storm.

The dividend currently yields a very attractive 4.3% and was covered with a 43% FCF payout ratio in 2019. Although the latest raise was a somewhat disappointing 2%, this is currently a very high yield for a strong company that can afford it. Although the company has only paid a dividend for 8 years, it has the makings of a sustainable dividend stock.

CSCO heavily relies on IT infrastructure spending from companies. The economic uncertainty and the possibility for a global recession will certainly reduce the demand for its services. However, Cisco has been moving towards a more subscription-based service which should hold up better and its videoconferencing platform has seen increased demand lately due to people working from home.

Cisco's stock has declined about 43% from its 2019 high and the current valuation at less than 10 times FCF makes for an attractive entry point.

I initiated a position in CSCO this week at just under $35. This purchase added around 1% to my estimated yearly dividend income.

2) Hormel (HRL)

Hormel is another company that has a net cash position. As of the latest earnings report, the company has around $415 million of net cash on the balance sheet. As a result of the company's strong financial position, S&P's has rated Hormel's credit with an A. Hormel is a global food company, so its products are still consumed even in the worst of times, which should cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hormel is currently paying a dividend yielding 2% that is covered with a 60% FCF payout ratio. With 53 years of consecutive dividend raises, income investors can rely on the fact that the dividend is a priority for the company and their balance sheet is not loaded with debt that would put it at risk.

On the valuation side Hormel is currently not that attractive. The stock is just 4% off its highs and currently trading at 25 times cash flow.

3) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Semiconductor company Skyworks Solutions also has ample liquidity to weather the downcycle in semiconductor demand. They have over $1 billion in cash and virtually no debt.

The company's dividend currently yields 2.6% and has been consecutively higher for 5 years since the dividend was initiated. The dividend payments made up 40% of the free cash flow in 2019 and even if the company has a difficult year ahead due to reduced semiconductor demand, I expect the dividend to be safe.

The recent market drop has affected Skyworks Solutions stock price strongly, with the share price plummeting 36% from its highs. That has made the current valuation much more attractive. Shares of SWKS now trade at less than 10 times cash flow.

In the start of the month, Skyworks revised the Q2 outlook downward, but stated that on the manufacturing side they haven't faced any significant disruptions yet ( accurate as of 4th of March).

Summary

When looking for solid dividend payers, the strength of the balance sheet can not be understated. Those 3 companies' dividend payouts are not under immediate threat. The net cash position and conservative payout ratios means they will not struggle to meet their debt obligations and can keeping rewarding their shareholders with dividend payouts. I recommend dividend investors look further into the companies mentioned to see if they fit their investment criteria and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.