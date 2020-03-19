Ethanol Shares Are Behaving Like Refining Shares Despite The Sectors' Major Differences

Ethanol producers, on the other hand, do not face the same supply disruptions due to their use of corn rather than crude feedstock.

The U.S. ethanol sector was not excluded from the extreme volatility that impacted the merchant refining sector last week despite the fact that the two sectors operate under very different circumstances. Producers such as Aemetis (AMTX), The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX), as well as ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP), have all seen their share/unit prices substantially underperform the broader S&P 500 index in 2020 to date. Up until March 12, most of them had lost between 1/3 and 2/3 of their market capitalizations YTD, placing them on par with the performance of the refining sector (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The ethanol downturn is explained by two recent developments that, while unrelated, have complemented one another. First, earlier this month the Trump administration surprised the sector with the news that it intended to appeal a recent federal appellate court ruling that had deemed unlawful the White House's efforts to weaken the federal biofuels blending mandate. This development threatened to weaken demand for fuel ethanol at a time of declining exports volumes and plateauing gasoline consumption.

On its own the Trump administration's decision would only have a major negative impact on ethanol producers in the event of a sustained period of low gasoline prices. Ethanol production margins had experienced a modest rebound at the beginning of the year, prompting hopes in the sector that margin expansion would continue as the summer driving season got underway. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered those expectations, however, and gasoline prices have moved much lower rather than higher throughout Q1 (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The falling gasoline price has negatively impacted corn ethanol producers in two ways. First, it has outpaced the decline to the price of corn that has occurred over the corresponding period (see figure), squeezing ethanol production margins. Second, it has also put pressure on the price of ethanol since that biofuel no longer has the level of demand expectation that had existed prior to the Trump administration's decision to appeal.

Data by YCharts

Ethanol production margins moved back into negative territory at the beginning of March as a result (see figure). They have averaged a mere $0.01/gallon in 2020 to date, despite the earlier rally, for a hypothetical producer with an Iowa corn basis. This is especially bearish for those producers that have large debt loads such as Green Plains, Inc. and Pacific Ethanol since it means that Q1 margins have likely been too low to cover their interest expenditures. The renewed optimism that had existed in Q4 2019, in other words, has disappeared.

Return over operating costs for a hypothetical Iowa corn ethanol facility. Sources:CARD, EIA (2020).

Poor margins do not fully explain the performance of producers' share prices in 2020, however. The average margin in the same period of 2019 was identical at $0.01/gallon, yet producers' share prices are between 44% (The Andersons) and 79% (Pacific Ethanol) lower now than they were on March 18, 2019 (see figure). The S&P 500 index is only 15% lower over the same period, so the market's broad COVID-19 fears provide just a partial explanation. Rather, ethanol producers' share prices have behaved very similarly to those of refiners, especially in 2020 to date.

Data by YCharts

This was especially true during last Friday's late rally (see figure) as many, but not all, producers experienced rapid large share price increases. The cause of the rally in both the ethanol and refining sectors was the Trump administration's announcement that the federal government would support petroleum prices by filling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "right to the top." As I detailed in another article, this announcement prompted merchant refiners' shares to rally on the grounds that it reduced the likelihood of supply disruptions, especially for inland refiners. Higher crude prices, after all, do not normally support refining margins.

Data by YCharts

This explanation ignores a critical difference between ethanol production and refining, though: ethanol does not utilize petroleum as a feedstock and is therefore not exposed to supply disruptions from low petroleum prices. Corn availability is actually expected to increase this year following 2019's unusual planting and harvest seasons. There is no feedstock supply justification for corn ethanol producers and petroleum refiners to experience comparable share price declines in response to falling crude prices, as only the latter will be exposed to supply disruptions caused by especially low crude prices.

The market is also forgetting one additional important difference between the refined fuels and ethanol sectors: only the latter benefit from guaranteed demand for their product. In addition to a supply disruption, refiners are also exposed to the prospect of an extended demand disruption in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic prompts extended nationwide self-isolation. Gasoline, jet fuel, and, to a lesser extent, diesel fuel consumption can be expected to decline sharply as people stop commuting and traveling.

The same is not true for ethanol. The U.S. transportation fuel supply must contain at least 20 billion gallons of biofuels in 2020 in order to comply with the country's revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. Corn ethanol can contribute up to 15 billion gallons of this total, and it has done so historically. That volume is not contingent on the amount of gasoline that is consumed; at most the Trump administration could have it reduced to approximately 14 billion gallons via the allocation of small refinery waivers, but this would still result in substantial demand regardless of any extended demand disruptions to gasoline (and, in any case, such allocations were declared unlawful by the federal appellate court earlier this year).

Market panics such as the one that has gripped stock exchanges in recent weeks often cause performance discrepancies between sectors that can create unique long investment opportunities. Ethanol producers have an important demand backstop in the form of the RFS2 that refiners do not benefit from. Similarly, ethanol producers are not exposed to the supply disruptions that could affect refiners if especially low crude prices persist. There is no reason for investors to view the two sectors' prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic to be the same.

