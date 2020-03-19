The Case For Buy-And-Hold Volatility With VXZ During A Bear Market

Chaos continues unabated in the financial markets, where normal correlations no longer apply. Particularly for the conventional safe havens, long-end Treasuries (TLT) have been dumped ever since the post-oil price crash spike under 1% in yields, while gold (GLD) also lost its luster and is barely positive year-to-date. Likewise, Japanese yen (FXY) is no longer the safe haven currency it used to be with the whipsawing action. On the other hand, U.S. dollar (UUP) remains well bid on continued chatter of dollar shortage.

Amid the chaotic action, the clear winner during this viral-turned-financial crisis has been volatility ETFs, which have gone parabolic thanks to the clusters of liquidation-driven sell-offs as well as VIX term structure turning backwardation.

Safe Havens Return Comparison VXX VXZ TLT GLD UUP FXY Asset Class Volatility Short-Term Volatility Mid-Term Treasury Bonds Gold U.S. Dollar Japanese Yen 1-Month 332.80% 99.03% 5.99% -3.65% 1.01% 1.91% Year-to-date 287.00% 84.95% 13.27% 0.46% 4.08% 0.81% 1-Year 104.70% 86.81% 28.45% 16.74% 6.87% 3.03%

As of 3/17/2020

Source: WingCapital Investments

VXZ vs. VXX

With the explosive double-digit moves on a daily basis, most of the focus has certainly been on the short-term volatility ETF (VXX), which invests in front-month VIX futures. Meanwhile, its sibling mid-term volatility ETF (VXZ) owns "a continuously rolling portfolio of four-month, five-month, six-month and seven-month VIX futures to target a constant weighted average futures maturity of five months." according to the prospectus. As back-month futures tend to react gradually like a moving average, it follows that VXZ has lagged behind VXX in performance as shown above.

That being said, if compared using a risk-adjusted measure by calculating the ratio between their rolling 3-month return and standard deviation, they have been a lot closer than it seemed during the recent updraft, and in fact, VXZ has outperformed for most of the past year.

Source: WingCapital Investments

The relatively stable performance in VXZ during 2019 can be attributed to the minimal contango in the back-end of the curve as witnessed by the tight spread between four-month (VX4) and five-month (VX5) futures. Conversely, the contango effect based on the substantially wider VIX - VX1 spread has magnified the negative roll yield on VXX. Meanwhile, the story was reversed during recent market collapse, as front-end of the curve turned into extreme backwardation, leading to VXX's spectacular performance. For more in-depth discussion on backwardation's effect on the VXX, we recommend checking out our previous article.

Source: WingCapital Investments

However going forward, in light of VX4-VX5 spread surpassing VIX-VX1 as the front month catches up to the spot index, VXZ is expected to outperform at least from the roll yield component.

Realized Volatility Remains Subdued Comparing to the VIX

Since VIX is essentially a forecast on volatility in the S&P 500 (SPY) in the next 30 days, it tends to oscillate around SPX's realized volatility over time. When VIX diverges from the realized volatility to the upside, it is forecasting higher volatility ahead and vice-versa. If the expected rise in volatility does not materialize, the VIX would eventually collapse back to reality.

Source: WingCapital Investments

It is worthwhile to note that although the VIX reached 2008 GFC levels around 80%, the 4-week realized volatility remains just above 40%, leading to historically wide divergence in implied vs. realized vol. In other words, the options market is pricing in another drastic collapse in S&P 500 in order for realized volatility to reach 80%, which would only happen if S&P 500 plunged to 2000 this week based on a quick scenario analysis.

Scenario Analysis by SPX Closing Level on 3/20 2500 2400 2300 2200 2100 2000 4-Week Realized Vol 37.68% 41.40% 48.61% 58.01% 68.71% 80.19%

Hence, if broader markets are able to stabilize and trade sideways, we ought to expect a classic mean-reversion in the VIX towards the dwindling realized volatility. The overstretched VIX is the reason we believe upside in VXX is limited, not to mention the positive roll yield from backwardation is also shrinking due to VX1 converging with VIX.

The Case To Go Long VXZ

While short-term implied volatility is overextended, the medium-term is fairly priced based on the four-month futures trading at around 40%.

Source: WingCapital Investments

If President Trump's assessment that the coronavirus outbreak will last through August is accurate, volatility will most likely remain elevated over the next few months. Not to mention aftershocks to the economy such as surge in unemployment and bankruptcies, and the renewed hostility between U.S. and China relationship could add fuel to fire and prolong the bear market. As markets continue to volley between massive relief rallies and subsequent plunges, a persistently volatile environment could become the new norm in the foreseeable future.

The 2008 GFC is certainly the closest precedent to today's trading environment in modern times. Due to the fact that VXX and VXZ were launched after the crisis, we will resort to an educated guess on their performance based on how the VIX term structure shifted during that time. First we notice that the four-month VIX futures continued to trend higher and stayed around 40% until the March 2009 bear market bottom, while the front-end gradually converged towards the back-end to the downside:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Assuming that VXZ and VXX followed the trajectory of the back-end and front-end of the VIX curve respectively, VXZ would most likely continue higher into the end of the bear market while VXX gradually declines. Meanwhile, as the back-end of the VIX term structure remained in backwardation majority of the time, positive roll yield would add to the gains in VXZ as well. On the other hand, the front-end turned contango from December 2008, which would lead to erosion in VXX's price.

As the investment landscape enters uncharted territory, we present the case of buying and hold the mid-term volatility ETF (VXZ), which was once an unthinkable idea given the persistent buy-the-dip mentality. Though during a bear market, we reckon conventional ideas from the past decade may no longer apply. Should the bear market drag on, the back-end of the VIX curve will most likely continue its uptrend which would support the case of longing VXZ. Furthermore, positive roll yield from backwardation provides additional tailwind to VXZ's upside potential. Using 2008 GFC as a guideline, we would expect VXZ to continue higher in the next 3 months until back-end of the VIX curve converges with the front-end to the upside. On that note, given there is a lack of precedent since VXZ launched only after the last bull market started, we would tread lightly and re-evaluate the idea over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VXZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.