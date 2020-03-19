Taubman Centers: 100% Upside Arbitrage Opportunity During The Market Upheaval

Since the market is clearly in doubt as to whether the merger will go through, plausible scenarios are discussed about outcomes.

In spite of a buyout price of $52.50 to close within the next year, Taubman Centers is trading down around $41.

Indiscriminate selling - that is what is going on right now. People are throwing the babies out with the bath water. In their fury to cut down the tares, the wheat likewise gets hewn.

I stumbled today upon price quotes for Taubman Centers common (TCO ) and preferred stock (TCO.PJ, TCO.PK), and what I saw shocked me:

You may well ask, "What is so shocking? Everything is going down right now." You may have noticed something funny about that last chart. Just prior to the nasty retreat of the last few weeks, a price surge like that typically only means one thing: an acquisition.

Simon Says Merge

On February 10th, 2020, Simon Property Group (SPG) announced that it would acquire Taubman Centers for $3.6 billion, or $52.50 per share. That represented a 51% premium to where TCO shares were trading the Friday prior, and almost 100% over where shares had bottomed before rumblings of the acquisition started going through the investment community. This all occurred just before panic gripped the world as the coronavirus spread. With that panic, asset prices everywhere have dropped. Again, indiscriminate selling. No doubt, the prevalence of index funds in our day has made unique opportunities available to those who look for them, as shares in those index funds that absolutely should not be sold are sold off alongside hundreds of others. Check out the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), the benchmark index for all REIT-dom:

Real estate has fared worse than the S&P in the downfall. So, because of its exposure to various indexes and from widespread fear, Taubman has gone down. According to ETF.com, Taubman has 9.6 million shares in 87 different ETFs. That is 15% of its outstanding shares, and that's a lot of selling pressure.

Surely, part of it is also the fact that plenty of people are wondering if the deal will, in fact, go through. There are always terms and conditions that apply to mergers & acquisitions. But in light of the fact that the Taubman family is in favor of the deal and controls 30% of the voting rights, I don't see TCO being the one to cancel. Taubman will also have to pay a considerable fee for cancelling ($46.6 million if cancelled before 25th March and $111.9 million thereafter). From the "Agreement and Plan of Merger" (any mention of "Titanium" refers to bodies representing Taubman):

WHEREAS, the board of directors of Titanium (the “Titanium Board”), acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of the Titanium Board (the “Titanium Special Committee”), has (A) determined that this Agreement and the Transactions are advisable and are fair to, and in the best interests of, Titanium and the Titanium Shareholders; (B) adopted and approved this Agreement and the Transactions; (C) subject to Section 5.02, resolved to recommend that the Titanium Shareholders adopt and approve this Agreement; and (D) directed that this Agreement be submitted to the Titanium Shareholders and holders of Titanium Series B Preferred Stock for their adoption and approval.

So, can Simon back out? I suppose it could, but it doesn't want to. Simon has been going after Taubman for a couple decades. It attempted a hostile takeover in 2003 that failed because the Taubman family dominated the board of directors. But in recent years, shareholders have insisted that the board be shaken up. Taubman isn't in as powerful a position now, though it has arguably the finest mall assets in the country. Simon can boost a lot of its metrics through acquiring Taubman's portfolios, citing a 3% boost to FFO annualized.

What of the recent market turmoil? Will SPG withdraw and try to lower its bid? That is a question that simply can't be answered. One would hope that SPG made a good faith bid at valuing TCO assets regardless of what may or may not happen in the short term.

Given all this information, should investors try to arbitrage the common or preferred? As of the market close on 18 March, it should surely be the preferred.

Bigger Upside Potential

Here is what we know. Common shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash. That is a 29.3% gain from Wednesday's close of $40.60. Also spelled out in the 8-K is the parameter for both the Series J and Series K preferred shares being redeemed for $25 plus accrued and unpaid dividends. The Series J was trading at $12.54 (yielding 8.17%) on Wednesday's close, and the Series K was at $11.99 (yielding 7.14%). That represents a 100% return! Much better than the arbitrage on the common.

So, what if the deal doesn't go through? TCO common stock will probably go down. The REIT explains as much in the 10-K:

Failure to complete the Mergers could materially adversely affect our stock price, future business operations and financial results. If the Mergers are not completed for any reason, our common shareholders will not receive the Common Stock Merger Consideration (as defined in the Merger Agreement). Instead, TCO will remain an independent public company, and the shares of our common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE. Moreover, our ongoing business may be materially adversely affected, and we would be subject to a number of risks, including the following: we may experience negative reactions from the financial markets, including potentially significant negative impacts on our stock price (which as of February 26, 2020, reflected a 70.9% premium compared to our closing stock price of $31.09 on December 31, 2019), and it is uncertain when, if ever, the price of the shares would return to the prices at which the shares currently trade;

we may experience negative publicity, which could have an adverse effect on our ongoing operations including, but not limited to, retaining and attracting employees, tenants, partners, customers, and others with whom we do business;

in recent years, we have incurred significant expense related to shareholder activism, and our failure to complete the Mergers could result in continued or increasing shareholder activism and further significant expense;

we will still be required to pay certain significant costs relating to the Mergers, such as legal, accounting, financial advisor, printing, and other professional services fees, which may relate to activities that we would not have undertaken other than in connection with the Mergers;

the Merger Agreement places certain restrictions on the conduct of our business, which may have delayed or prevented us from undertaking business opportunities that, absent the Merger Agreement, we may have pursued;

matters relating to the Mergers require substantial commitments of time and resources by our management, which may have resulted and could continue to result in the distraction of management from ongoing business operations and pursuing other opportunities that could have been beneficial to us; and

we may be required to commit time and resources to defending against enforcement proceedings commenced against us related to the Mergers.

This is in addition, of course, to the fact that Taubman traded well below these levels pre-announcement.

So, what will likely happen to the preferred if SPG backs out? Well, we can't know for sure. Perhaps the pressure to the common will exert on the preferred. In my opinion, it will very likely head back up, at least over time. Prior to the announcement of the merger and before the market catastrophe born of coronavirus fears, both traded mostly around liquidation value of $25 for the past 5 years. And that was at a lower yield than what can be had now at depressed levels. Once coronavirus fears subside, these will likely head back up to $25. In the meantime, be content with a 7-8% yield and potential capital gains.

I would bet that if anything happens, it will be that SPG comes at Taubman with a lower price. Even in that instance, only the common stock will be affected. TCO is still going to redeem the preferred for the $25 liquidation preference, simply because there is no good reason not to.

If Taubman is courted later on by some other suitor, preferred shares can be redeemed by the company for $25 (like in the SPG acquisition pending), or shareholders have the option to convert to common by formula, being the lesser of:

- J Shares: $25/common stock price at acquisition or .6361 of common per 1 share of preferred

- K Shares: $25 of common stock price at acquisition or .64218 of common per 1 share of preferred

That means preferred shareholders will receive the $25 liquidation value so long as the price at which the common stock is acquired is at least $39.3 for the J shares and $38.93 for the K shares. That is 25% percent less than what SPG is offering. Plenty of room to breathe.

Conclusion

This opportunity is so ripe, I have to wonder if the market knows something I don't. But after reading through many sources, I can only find evidence to support this compelling opportunity. Bottom line: With the preferred, if the merger goes through, you get a handsome 100% return in less than a year. If it doesn't go through, you collect a 7-8% dividend yield while waiting for the market to calm down and the price to rise back up near $25. If the coronavirus issues put Taubman in distress, both preferred share issuances are cumulative. You have protection built in and will likely get eventually paid. No arbitrage opportunity is without risks. Certainly, trying to play arbitrage on the common is not a good idea, in my opinion. Even the preferred shares could see trouble. But I believe the risk/reward is heavily skewed in favor of upside. If the merger goes through, collect a quick 100% when the preferred shares are redeemed. If it doesn't, be patient, collect 7-8%, and wait for the price to head back up to $25. I can't see this merger not going through. If anything, SPG will lower its price offer. But that isn't going to affect the preferred. It's a win-win.

