Energy Transfer: Great Deal Vs. Too Much Risk

In this article, I will take a look at Energy Transfer, LP common and preferred units in regard to a couple of risks, one of which could be a factor in their apparent in the market prices.

High Yields

A unit price of $4.56 as of close on March 18, 2020 and a $1.22 annual distribution give ET a yield of over 26%. Likewise, the preferred series ETP.PE with a price of $9.19 and a distribution of $1.90 has a yield of over $20%. The other ET preferred issues are in a similar situation.

I bought ETP.PC about a year ago and more recently have purchased a small stake in ET at an average cost of around $11 and ETP.PE with purchases at $17 and then at $14.

The distribution was extremely well covered in 2019 when ET had common distribution coverage of almost 2X. Given the distribution coverage, I thought I was getting a great deal on the preferred and they were just being driven down along with everything else in the coronavirus and oil price war panic.

But they just kept dropping so I decided to get down in the weeds a little to find out if I had indeed got the deal I thought I did. (Yeah, I know that's backwards)

EBITDA and Debt

First thing I did was pull up the Investor Presentation from March 17th

Source: ET Investor Presentation, March 17, 2020

On March 17 ET had an investor update and gave EBITDA guidance of $11.0 - $11.4 Billion. Which is in line with 2019 EBITDA of $11.2 Billion. So far so good.

Source: ET Investor Presentation, March 17, 2020

Then a review of the debt maturities showed that no significant maturities in 2020. ET has time to get by this crisis without worry about refinancing any debt. Score another point for getting a great deal.

Counter Party Risk

Source: ET Investor Presentation, March 17, 2020

Counter party risk is important because 85% of revenue is fee based. ET reviewed that 81% of revenues come from investment grade, BBB- or better customers. So that's pretty good but digging a little deeper only 36% is A- or better and a full 31% has the two lowest investment grade ratings. Many of these ratings will probably come under negative review due to collapse in oil prices due to the oil war.

So, if we stop here and say that some ET customers go bankrupt, or otherwise cannot pay, revenue, DCF and EBITDA will all decrease. But that's OK right, because the DCF distribution coverage is almost 2X. About ½ the customers would have to stop paying in order to jeopardize the common distribution and the preferred distribution would still be safe. This is a bit of a simplification because of the 15% of revenue that is not fee based and the fee structure, but the estimation is close enough.

Loan Covenants

Let's not stop here though, let's take a look at the 2019 10K, page 109 under Loan Covenants.

"…Credit Facilities contain covenants that limit (subject to certain exceptions) the Partnership's and certain of the Partnership's subsidiaries' ability to, among other things:"

Among the restrictions that could be placed on ET the following is the following entry:

"Make Distributions (as defined in the ETO Credit Facilities) during certain Defaults (as defined in the ETO Credit Facilities) and during any Event of Default (as defined in the ETO Credit Facilities)"

One of the loan covenants is showed as followed.

"…Credit Facilities also limit us, on a rolling four quarter basis, to a maximum Consolidated Funded Indebtedness to Consolidated EBITDA ratio, as defined in the underlying credit agreements, of 5.0 to 1, which can generally be increased to 5.5 to 1 during a Specified Acquisition Period. Our Leverage Ratio was 4.04 to 1 at December 31, 2019, as calculated in accordance with the credit agreements."

The Risks

So, there we have the risk. Using the aforementioned EBITDA of $11.2 Billion, debt calculates to $45.2 Billion. Were EBITDA drop to less $9.04 Billion the leverage would increase to 5.0 and triggering the restrictions. There is the possibility that ET could still be in a Specified Acquisition Period as they have recently purchased SEMGROUP. In that case the EBITDA could fall to $8.22 Billion before triggering the restrictions.

So how much revenue has to lose to trigger the restrictions. To keep the math simple, and I know it is just an estimation but, I will use a 1:1 factor for revenue decline to EBITDA decline. Revenue in 2019 was $54Billion. So about a 4% - 6% drop in revenue could trigger the restrictions and put a stop to distributions. In reality, there are cost containment levers ET should be able pull to mitigate the drop in revenue to the tune of 10% -15% maybe even 20% and still maintain the required leverage ratio.

If all non-investment grade customers are washed out, ET would need essentially all investment grade customers to remain solvent and paying fees. This is a real risk of unknown probability. If it happens, distributions on common units could be eliminated. The preferred unit distributions could also be suspended. The preferreds are cumulative so if ET stays solvent, they would likely eventually be paid. Fortunately, I did not read anything about lenders being able to call the notes due at when the leverage covenant is triggered so I don't think we are looking at a liquidity crisis.

Source: ET Investor Presentation, March 17, 2020

In an effort to boost confidence in ET, management ownership of units was reviewed and management owns a 14.5% of the company. So, the management believes in the company and will most certainly take measures to protect the distribution. However, I believe this poses another risk for common unit holders, particularly those with a much higher cost basis. If the extreme low-price situation persists, management could decide to take ET private. This might be difficult if management needs to fund the purchase with debt. They would likely need $20 Billion in addition to their units to pull it off. It is not highly likely risk, but it is there nonetheless.

ET's common and preferred units could be great deals right now or the distribution could be cut if revenue and EBITDA falls and causes ET to be in violation loan covenants.

These two risks are likely more than should be taken on in a retirement account. If I had done the investigation first, I probably would not have made the recent purchases of the common and the series E preferred. However, it is not a large position for us so we will hang on to both our common and preferred units and count on ET customers and management to keep the distributions coming.

It is never a good idea to make investment decisions based on what some guy on the internet says so please do your own research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, ETP.PC, ETP.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.