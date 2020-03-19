PagerDuty: Not Worth The Premium, Avoid This Now

With so many awesome companies on sale, I do not believe PagerDuty is worthwhile investing one's precious capital.

Investment Thesis

PagerDuty (PD) has some compelling investment traits, such as its very high gross margins and strong customer retention rates.

However, in a market that is now practically full of alternatives, PagerDuty's premium valuation implies this investment has more risk than reward. Thus, I recommend sidestepping this investment. Here's why:

Rapid Growth, But Already Fizzling Out?

PagerDuty is a cloud-based incidence response platform. Its land-and-expand business model is working with a high degree of success exemplified by its Q4 2020 figures that point towards 122% dollar-based net retention.

Furthermore, there is no question that as companies embrace their digital journeys - indeed on the back of coronavirus now so more than ever before - the demand for enterprise-grade real-time solutions to be at the intersect between recognizing a digital problem, logging it, and engaging the right team to take action is going to be in huge demand - I have absolutely no doubts on this.

My contention is whether PagerDuty is going to be able to take market share in this rapidly expanding sector? And critically, whether that 'hope' is already priced in?

Source: author's calculations; ***high end of the guidance range

Highlighted above is the unavoidable fact: PagerDuty's operations are already slowing down. This is incredibly shocking.

What's worse, is that PagerDuty believes that its business model has not been 'materially affected' by coronavirus outbreak. In actuality, the way PagerDuty signs up its customers is through a self-service website where it has successfully lead to customers expanding their services with PagerDuty - so what we see is all there is.

In fact, during a time when teams are having to work from home, the need for PagerDuty should meaningfully increase, but we are not seeing this translated into stable revenue growth in the foreseeable future.

How Much Are Competitors Weighing Down Its Growth?

The most important question, is of course, how much are its peers Atlassian (TEAM) and Splunk (SPLK) playing a role in slowing down PagerDuty's prospects?

PagerDuty responded in the Q&A section of the call, as you would expect, that although the competition has always been there trying to underprice them, PagerDuty is fighting them on value rather than price.

Of course, for a company that is attempting to position itself as a premium product this exactly the curated answer one would expect to hear.

Valuation - Insufficient Margin of Safety

Let's do some first-grade math:

PagerDuty's Q1 2021 (this quarter) is expected to grow at 31% year-over-year at the high end of its range, and finish its fiscal year at the high-end of 28% revenue growth rate.

Right away we can see that as the fiscal year progresses there's a steady decline in revenue growth rates into the high 20s percent growth rates.

Next, assuming that PagerDuty is able to continue to deliver high gross margins at the high end of 86% - as CFO Howard Wilson noted on the call - then in the best-case scenario investors should expect $185 million in non-GAAP gross margins from fiscal 2021.

Finally, given that PagerDuty is already being priced at $1.2 billion, is it really worthwhile paying more than 7x non-GAAP gross margins for a company growing at under 30%? I cannot see how this is possible? Even if we factor in the potential for more leverage on the upside.

Consider this, both Atlassian and Splunk are being priced on a very approximate same multiple, although they are both still growing at 30% or slightly higher. Furthermore, they are both able to target the same customer base as PagerDuty, yet, at the same time are more diversified too.

Consequently, in my opinion, there is no reason to overstretch one's precious capital into this investment.

The Bottom Line

The market is in freefall. There are so many strong and established awesome companies being valued at bargain prices not seen for a long time.

I fail to see any reason to be attracted to this investment at this price? With too little upside potential and to rich a price tag, I believe investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.