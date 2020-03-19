HMS Holdings: Less Risk

Based on past Supreme Court ACA decisions by a majority of the current court, it appears unlikely that the ACA will be repealed. Shares look appealing at $20.

The remaining risk facing HMS Holdings and other health companies will be the Supreme Court once again reviewing the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

The Medicare For All risk associated with a possible Bernie Sanders presidency is now gone, thanks to Joe Biden being the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Thesis

Healthcare stocks have had a rough go of it in recent months for multiple reasons, and HMS Holdings (HMSY) has been no exception.

The recent Covid-19 market selloff has been the latest pressure facing healthcare stocks. If the economy is going off a cliff, then it makes sense that everything - including healthcare names - has finally come crashing down.

But if we're not going off a cliff, then healthcare stocks, in particular, should perform well moving forward. With Bernie Sanders out of the picture for Democratic nominee for president, the last remaining obstacle for health insurance and health insurance-related stocks will be another Supreme Court review of the Affordable Care Act. A Supreme Court decision about the constitutionality of ACA may be made by early 2021. Given the fact that a majority of the court today has sided in favor of ACA before, I suspect ACA will be OK.

If so, then that's great news for health insurers and HMS Holdings, which sells cost containment solutions to both government and commercial health plans. I have dipped in and out of HMS Holdings in recent years, but I may consider re-initiating a position with the stock near 52-week lows. The company stands to gain heavily from ACA and its potential expansion under a possible Joe Biden presidency.

HMS' Business

HMS Holdings is not a health insurer, but rather, a company that helps health insurers contain costs. Approximately 70% of HMS Holdings revenue is derived from its COB business, a market in which the company has an iron grip and no major competitors. COB is sold primarily to State Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). The company has also started to sell this COB solution to Medicare Advantage plans and recently acquired a COB firm that specializes in COB to both commercial and Medicare.

COB consists of HMS Holdings reviewing claims to verify that another health insurer is not responsible for the claim. Medicaid is payer of last resort, and Medicaid recipients sometimes have access to other forms of health coverage that are liable for the claim. The typical COB contract is contingency-based.

In both Q3 and Q4, revenue expectations for COB came up shorter than expected. COB revenue can be lumpy. The revenue is there, it's just that revenue can be delayed into future quarters as recoveries are made.

HMS got its start in COB by selling the solution to state Medicaid agencies decades ago, and to this day, the company operates with almost no competition in Medicaid. Each state typically contracts with one COB contractor. At any given time, HMS typically boasts a roster of at least 40 state clients for COB. This state Medicaid dominance has provided a stable and consistent revenue stream as HMS has broadened its COB sales to the commercial world and also introduced new cost containment solutions, often via acquisition, to both government and commercial clients.

ACA Is Important To HMS

With Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, I believe the future is bright for ACA. It is possible the Supreme Court overturns the law a year from now, but the majority of the court today is the same majority that has upheld ACA in the past. I would be surprised to see an ACA repeal.

Bernie Sanders was interested in replacing ACA with Medicare For All. Under Medicare For All, insurance companies and state Medicaid programs would no longer exist. In Bernie's world, the federal government would be the only health insurer.

Biden has a different view of healthcare reform. He was Barack Obama's vice president when Obama got ACA passed into law. Biden simply wants to build upon ACA and improve it.

It's fair to assume that improving ACA would include expanding eligibility levels for Medicaid at some point and, in general, improving access to health insurance for those who do not qualify for Medicaid.

HMS benefitted greatly from ACA. The law enabled states, each of which manage their own Medicaid programs, to expand Medicaid eligibility levels and enroll more members. HMS' COB business is contingency-based. More Medicaid members equaled more claims, which equaled more COB reviews and more revenue.

HMS has COB contracts with both Medicaid agencies and with the Medicaid MCOs that are hired by those agencies to cover a portion of the Medicaid enrollees in that state. So, even if there is a greater shift to MCO coverage in Medicaid, which has been a growing trend, HMS will benefit.

Valuation

I've traded in and out of HMS over the last couple years, selling as high as $39 last year before watching it drop to nearly $20 today. The stock had sold off after the two most recent earnings reports, largely because of unmet expectations in COB revenue. In addition to these recent results, the Covid-19 selling has dragged HMS down with everything else. I think HMS stock is primed for a strong recovery in the wake of just one positive earnings report in coming quarters. Shares look at least mildly undervalued at current levels, based on any number of metrics, and the stock has a history of extreme swings up and down in response to revenue and earnings surprises.

It remains to be seen how Covid-19 travel restrictions have impacted the company's ability to sell its solutions to health plans in recent weeks, and I wouldn't be surprised to see another slow quarter before growth figures start to improve. Of course, the company could surprise to the upside on COB revenue on Q1 as well.

Conclusion

HMS Holdings is appealing in the low $20s. I may initiate a position before the Q1-20 report in May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.