The Gods Damn The Medical/Financial Crisis

U.S. Treasury Bills now yield zero or less than zero. This is going to increase the financial strain in the banking sector. I would be avoiding financial credits for the present time.

The Fed needs to go down in credit on the money market mutual funds, and not include just the highest rated quality. Second, the Fed needs to accept different forms of collateral besides just money market funds.

Let me say first that there is nothing more important than those that you love, two legs, or four legs. Everything else pales in comparison. Consequently, in our coronavirus meltdown, the first and foremost melting is in our hearts for our loved ones that have been touched by this horrible disease.

Having said that, the next measure of importance is what the medical side of the virus is doing to our financial markets. It is creaming them. Nothing looks safe, as our meltdown is hitting with vigor both bonds and equities. The notion of "safe havens" has gone up in smoke.

When I look back, after my almost forty-six years on Wall Street, I shudder. I have been around since 1974 and I have never seen anything quite like this. The market routs, since the Great Depression, have been financial ones and mostly caused by incorrect decisions about lending or credit, that ended up devastating Wall Street, for a period of time. Our present day crisis does NOT fit into this criteria.

What we have today is a global medical crisis that is striking nations regardless of policies or political considerations. No country is being spared. We are under attack and no one, and nothing, is safe. The ten year Treasury, the American benchmark, has backed-up to 1.13% from its record low of 0.40% which was hit just two weeks ago on March 9.

Reuters reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds. The new facility through the Boston Federal Reserve bank will offer "support for the flow of credit to households and businesses" by ensuring the $3.8 trillion money market mutual fund industry can sell its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and other high quality assets at full value if investors ask to withdraw their cash.

This is not enough, not nearly enough, in my opinion, to stem the tide, even though the Fed recently cut interest rates to 0.00-0.25%. First, they need to go down in credit, on the money market mutual funds, and not include just the highest rated quality. Second, the Fed needs to accept different forms of collateral besides just the money market funds.

My message to the Fed, many of whom receive "Out of the Box," is this:

If "ABC Company" needs to borrow from some Tier 1 Bank, say $1 billion, because of our "medical/financial crisis," then let it post $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion with the bank in equity/debt or some other form of collateral. Then have the bank go to the Fed, no changes in laws needed, and borrow $1 billion dollars and have the bank put up its own collateral for the loan. The central bank would then be expanding its balance sheet, providing liquidity, and lending money, indirectly, to the "ABC Company." The Fed, once again, would be acting as the "lender of last resort" but in a different manner than has been used before, to keep commerce open and to keep the financial system from failing.

I hope you are paying attention!

One great fear now, expressed by a number of money managers, is the Corporate bond market's outlook. American corporations have borrowed trillions of dollars, over the past decade, that they may be unable to repay. According to a publication, by S&P Global Market Intelligence, $4.1 trillion worth of corporate debt will mature in 2020. Much of this debt may not be able to be refinanced, in our current conditions, leading to the prospect of widespread bankruptcies.

Corporate debt now represents 75% of America's GDP which is far beyond the levels of our financial crisis in 2008/2009. Debt burdens are particularly high in the auto, hospitality, mining, oil and transportation sectors. One in six U.S. firms, currently, does not have the cash flow to cover their interest payments. These companies, called "zombies," earn too little to make interest payments on their debt and survive only by issuing new debt.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, "zombies" represent 16% of all publicly traded companies in the United States and more than 10% of the debt in Europe. It may be that a sharp downturn in the U.S. economy, caused by our corona virus epidemic, will start a chain of defaults just like the subprime mortgages did in 2008.

Unfortunately, the proliferation of irresponsible debt issuance is a global phenomenon. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, debt among corporations around the world increased to $13.5 trillion at the end of 2019 which is a global debt burden that is at an all-time high. Corporations have fed off of debt issuance. The next round of our economic cycle may be where the debt burden feeds off of them.

To put things into perspective, the average yield on U.S. investment grade bonds over Treasuries has widened to 303 basis points, according to the ICE/B of A investment grade index. That's up from 101 bps at the beginning of the year and the highest spread since July 2009. For High Yield debt the average spread over Treasuries is now 904 bps, which is the highest since October 2011. This is more than 2.50 times the rate at the beginning of this year.

I do point to two other things today. U.S. Treasury Bills now yield Zero or less than Zero. This is going to increase the financial strain in the banking sector. I would be avoiding financial credits for the present time. Also, Bloomberg now reports that bid/ask spreads for Treasuries now exceed those during our 2008/2009 financial crisis. A very telling sign, in my estimation, and something to be quite concerned about.