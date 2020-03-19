Weighting Your Portfolio During Corona

Look to my own weighting as how you may consider your own portfolio sector allocations - or how to avoid making similar mistakes.

My own weightings are currently sub-optimal - and I intend to use this Corona crisis to address some of this.

In this article, we'll talk about sectors, not companies. Weighting specific sectors is a science in itself, and it's something you as an investor should consider with care.

Now, as I said, sector weightings are a science onto itself. Search for it and you'll find a thousand answers to how you should/could/might weigh your portfolio according to a whole host of different modalities of thinking.

I think one of the better ways is to look at how some investors we admire weight portfolios and compare this to our own. We can also look at how some ETF's that perform admirably weigh their sectors and try to mimic this while injecting our own desired exposures somewhat.

Now a few things. I don't invest in bonds or ETF's (apart from a very small position in some UCITS T-bill ETFs), meaning that my assets are either "Invested/Stock" or "Cash". I don't have plans to change this, as I'm comfortable with being either invested or not, with the "not" being put in a low-interest savings account. I don't have access to a more appealing bond ETF here in the EU. If I did, I'd probably stash my money there - however, the recent financial turmoil has shown us quite clearly, that neither gold nor ETFs are safe, with the MINT, a popular short-term ETF doing this.

Certainly not as bad as some of the stocks, but enough to make me cautious about these things and people arguing about "safe ways" to place cash in the market in any way, shape or form.

So - I don't have bonds, and I don't use ETFs. This works for me in my situation - it may not work for you.

Here is my current portfolio allocation, according to (I think) easily identifiable S&P 500 sectors.

Before you go away hammering at your keyboards, I'm aware and I agree that my current allocation is far from optimal. A few self-critical points here:

I'm obviously underweight energy . While this proved to be a lucky break with oil/energy stocks currently cratering harder than a meteorite, I'm in the process of weighing this up, slowly. However, I'm doing so carefully, well-aware that this may turn on short notice - so I'm doing so with care.

. While this proved to be a lucky break with oil/energy stocks currently cratering harder than a meteorite, I'm in the process of weighing this up, slowly. However, I'm doing so carefully, well-aware that this may turn on short notice - so I'm doing so with care. My healthcare allocation is a bit of a joke. With Corona and the importance of healthcare, I'm already pushing more cash into healthcare companies and pharma. However, finding quality companies here, especially in the EU, at the right price, has long been tricky.

allocation is a bit of a joke. With Corona and the importance of healthcare, I'm already pushing more cash into healthcare companies and pharma. However, finding quality companies here, especially in the EU, at the right price, has long been tricky. Given the period we're in, I certainly should go deeper into Utilities as a form of defensive holding. I agree with this, though again, utility exposure has been expensive for some time now if you want quality. It's still not easy to find at good prices in the US, as I see it.

as a form of defensive holding. I agree with this, though again, utility exposure has been expensive for some time now if you want quality. It's still not easy to find at good prices in the US, as I see it. Other than those 3, I don't consider myself dissatisfied with the weighting in terms of "too small". I'm happy with my basic materials and cyclicals - in fact, I wish cyclicals were even smaller. I like my IT/Tech/Semi allocation. Not too much, and just quality names, and only Dividend-paying companies. I'm okay with a relatively high real estate allocation.

I do believe I'm somewhat overweight Industrials , given the climate we're going into. My plan is to dilute through addition, not through subtraction/selling at this point.

, given the climate we're going into. My plan is to dilute through addition, not through subtraction/selling at this point. Obviously, my Cash position is still way too large. A few months ago, this was nearly 16-17%. I've worked it down successively, but even buying on a weekly basis, with my personal "limits" in place, it's hard working this down at a rapid pace while remaining "safe" and not overexposing myself. I'm hoping to have this down to 5.5% within 6 weeks through targeted investments of $5000-$8000/week as long as the market gives such opportunities. I want my money to work for me, and this amount of cash laying about isn't good for anyone. However, at the same time, in the current market climate, it also makes sense to wait for the dust to settle. It's essentially a toss-up at this point. I've invested quite a bit - but I also have plenty of cash on hand.

One way of looking at how to weight your portfolio is by looking at the total stock market index.

However, a quick glance at that index tells me that that's not a weighting I'd want. I personally would never want a 20% technology or a 10%+ healthcare weighting, or only a 6% defensive consumer goods. Your weighting has to correspond to your own goals as well as what you like investing in and what you know.

So what do I like about my current allocation? Quite a few things, actually.

I think my heavy consumer defensive position has really protected me as well as set me up for excellent growth going forward.

position has really protected me as well as set me up for excellent growth going forward. Communications has performed very well - I like the allocation I have and consider it a good goal to be 8-13% in this sector.

has performed very well - I like the allocation I have and consider it a good goal to be 8-13% in this sector. I like my low exposure to Basic Materials , as this is a sector where I want only quality names, and knowing the volatility inherent to the commodities sector, want a relatively low exposure.

, as this is a sector where I want only quality names, and knowing the volatility inherent to the commodities sector, want a relatively low exposure. No single one of my sector allocations is above 19% at this time. Even if I invested all the cash I currently have, I doubt Financials, the closest, would rise above 20%. I consider this a good defensive weighting.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not advocating an active sort of portfolio management wherein you constantly/monthly re-allocate your sectors according to the whims of now. I'm a B&H investor - but I do want an appealing mix of companies that accurately reflects where I want to be invested. Every investor should do so, I believe.

We can also look at famous investors. Let's look at some good examples - beginning with Warren Buffett.

It should be no surprise to anyone who knows his investment style that his weightings towards financials and technology are off the scale. We can find similar weightings in the portfolio of Bill Gates, though part of this is due to his stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A).

So why does this sort of asset/sector allocation matter?

Because sectors as a whole, as well as individual stocks, have "hot" and "cold" times. Right now, for instance, the entire market is suffering, but certain stocks and companies are suffering more than others. Oil and Finance certainly come to mind as very suffering sectors at this time. Asset/sector allocation has by many even been argued to be even more important than individual stock picking.

It's crucial in part because the correct sector or asset allocation also makes sure that your assets aren't entirely correlated to one another, i.e. drop at the same time. There can be crashes in oil, in finances, crashes in tech, crashes in agriculture. If there's a crash in agriculture, owning Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) or Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) likely won't matter all that much - both stocks are going down. Similar to oil. Owning Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) or Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) in this market didn't matter all that much. Both were down, and both were down hard.

You can't forecast what's going to happen to the market. Every single piece of academic research and real-world results have shown that over time, forecasting the market accurately is impossible. There is no consistency in such forecasts. People who claim to know what the market is going to do over time, accurately, are wrong.

That's why your weighting strategy should also be a sort of insurance policy. Protection against the destruction of capital, even just short term. There are a few ways to do this.

1. Invest in sectors, stocks, and assets somewhat uncorrelated to one another. Examples of this could be different sectors, or even having a sizable allocation to bonds. I personally favor cash or being heavily invested at all times - but this has to do with my personal preferences.

2. Size your weighting according to your age and short-, mid- and long-term investment goals. I'm 34 years old. Despite being independent on the basis of dividends, I have a long way to retirement, and I'm currently comfortable having almost 100% in equities on the market. In part, because I have a very high, continual income stream from dividends, work, consulting, gigs and so forth - but also because I'm 34 years old. In 30 years, I may choose to re-allocate mostly to fixed income instruments - and this is something you may consider if you're close to the age of 60-65.

3. Invest only according to your circumstances. I once had a client come to me wanting help to become financially independent on the basis of dividends. However, the client was a single mother, raised 3 children and despite working a well-paying job, she could save no more than $180/month - and she did truly amazingly for her situation. At 47 years old I told her that there was no way that she could safely reach that sort of dividend independence under those circumstances by age 60, and she would be better serviced by a balanced portfolio which also could be somewhat easier converted back into cash when needed (as opposed to my own approach, where I don't much care about the capital appreciation, only about the dividends). So, identify your circumstances, your needs and tailor your investment style to them.

4. Incorporate your skills and your knowledge. As I wrote in this article on using logic when investing, we all have competences. Use yours - if you're very knowledgable in oil/energy, apply that knowledge to improve your investments. If you, on the other hand, aren't comfortable with certain sectors - like myself and pharma/healthcare - then it could be time to underweight them somewhat and focus more on the very "large" and general investments considered "safe" here.

Wrapping things up

So, asset allocation and sector allocation is pretty important stuff - it shapes your investment results. I know plenty of investors who going into this crisis were extremely overweight Energy/oil stocks. While I believe energy will recover in time, the current drops in value certainly aren't pretty, with even high-quality names being down 30-40%.

Sector allocation is also I've been spending more time considering over the past two years, and today all of my continual investments are made both on the basis of what's undervalued, but also what sector/s I'd like to invest in at any one specific time.

I know already that this year will bring me a considerable amount of capital to invest - and my goal is to invest this responsibly, in both undervalued but also qualitative companies. I recently published both an article on undervalued companies as a result of Corona, and I've also published an article on the same subject, but with a focus on European stocks in particular.

My hope is that this crisis will bring quality companies to the forefront, and encourage readers to place their money in quality as well as excellent returns - to ignore the siren call of excessive yield in favor of a "healthy" yield coupled with excellent fundamentals.

In closing, I hope that this article makes you:

Take a look at your own investment portfolio and consider your asset and sector allocation in relation to your position in life, your competences and your investment goals. Can give you some ideas on how you'd like to be weighted in terms of sectors.

In this time of turmoil, it's useful to sometimes go back to the basics to regain some semblance of order. Few things are more basic than your overall fundamental allocation in terms of assets or sectors.

If you have questions, comments, suggestions or advice for my own portfolio weighting, I'm more than happy to take them in the comments.

Thank you for reading!

