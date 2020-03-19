U.K. Unemployment - After Coronavirus Will Be Like Before Coronavirus

Yes, an assumption, but reasonable to claim that the aftermath of an exogenous shock will be similar to the preface of it.

I take this as an indication that the U.K.'s recovery from the pandemic is going to be equally strong.

The U.K. employment numbers from the last month before coronavirus struck the economy are strong, very strong in fact.

It's not all macroeconomics

There's an argument within economics about the "microfoundations of macroeconomics". At one level it's about politics, do politicians get to do clever things with interest rates and aggregate demand or should we concentrate on the nuts and bolts of specific markets and incentives? At another and much more important level it's not even a discussion, let alone an argument. Yes, of course the macroeconomic performance of the economy depends upon the microeconomic foundations of that same economy. The only possible disagreement is over which time scale each or either matter.

I am - for what little it's worth, my opinion - at the micro is important in the short to medium term of that spectrum.

The importance of this is what happens after the coronavirus sweeps through an economy? My argument is that if the structural foundations are in place for that to being growing nicely before the interruption caused by the pandemic then when it has passed they will still be there. Thus we will get a V shaped recovery.

The corollary to this is that if an economy does not have those structures encouraging growth in place then we'll get a U shaped, with a long flatline, possibly even an L shaped one.

Those who think macroeconomics much more important will argue differently. That macroeconomic policy will lift an economy of any underlying structure to those golden uplands of sustained growth. Or, doing their argument more justice, that the correct response to this crisis will lead to those formerly performing badly doing well.

I, obviously, disagree.

My argument therefore leads to a conclusion. If we look at how an economy was doing before this external force hit it then we've a good guide to how it's going to come out of it. The contrary argument is that what is done now with macroeconomic policy will determine it. Run with which side of this you wish but my starting point is clear enough.

UK unemployment

UK employment numbers are looking very good indeed - even though the unemployment number has risen.

The UK employment rate was estimated at a joint record high of 76.5%, 0.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier and 0.3 percentage points up on the previous quarter.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%, largely unchanged compared with a year earlier and 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter.

The UK economic inactivity rate was estimated at a record low of 20.4%, 0.3 percentage points lower than the previous year and 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous quarter.

The two charts we want to look at are unemployment:

(UK unemployment from Office for National Statistics)

And employment to population:

(UK employment from Office for National Statistics)

This gives us the information we need to understand why this is still cheering:

(UK unemployment rate from Moody's Analytics)

So, I'm claiming that the UK unemployment rate rising is good news, right? I'm mad, right?

The basic underlying problem

This is casting back a bit but one of my professors was Richard Layar. And his grand worry was that the European welfare states led to a consistent uptick in unemployment. Sure, unemployment fell in booms, rose in recessions. But every time around the low of the boom was higher, the rise in the recession to higher rates still.

This is long term a disaster, as it means that ever more of the population ends up being economically inactive - making everyone poorer. Thus a change to the structure of the labour market - or perhaps the welfare system - was needed. One thing he constantly noted was that the US and UK had similar short term unemployment rates which varied with the business cycle. But the UK had higher overall rates, which were because we had much higher long term unemployment. This is what we needed to change.

One sign of this having conclusively changed would be that we'd be pulling people in from that economic inactivity to the labour market. Hey, even if they were registering as unemployed that's better than them being so dissuaded or discouraged that they didn't partake in the labour force at all.

This is also microeconomics, not macro. For precisely his point was that the system, whatever the business cycle, had this problem.

And what we're seeing here is that this problem appears to have been solved. We are at levels of unemployment unknown for decades- since before the professor himself went to university in the 1960s in fact. And what's happening? Without setting off that Phillips Curve inflation we're still seeing people being sucked into the labour force from that economic activity.

The UK has sorted out a significant problem it had with the structure of its labour market.

In a manner that many eurozone countries have not, this is not something we are seeing in France, Italy or Germany right now. Which is what gives me my prediction for what happens after the coronavirus passes.

External economic shocks

Along with our ideas of what matters most, micro- or macro- economics comes a corollary. If an economy has the fundamental market structures right then a useful assumption is that an external shock is something quickly recovered from. Somewhere that has those basics wrong - or inefficient or whatever description you want to use - will not.

Coronavirus is definitely and external shock, it is exogenous. It's hitting China, an authoritarian, planned and yet increasingly free market economy. It's hitting North Korea, a still Stalinist economy. The UK, Germany, US and so on. There is nothing about this that is caused by economic policy in any manner. It really is exogenous to economic policy.

My case being that recovery from it will not be exogenous. It will be those places which were doing well before hand which will have the V shaped recoveries.

You can see where this is going

Looking at the usual economic numbers from the tail end of last year and the beginning of this - as above the UK employment numbers - we would conclude that the US and UK were doing just fine. Well even. Unemployment down at generational lows, employment rates - while different - at highs. Inflation entirely muted, growth reasonable even if not great in either place. We'd not say any of those things about the eurozone.

Thus I expect the UK and US to boom once this specific problem is past, the eurozone not so much.

My view

The above is rather my view - I expect the recovery in the US and UK to be substantially faster than in the eurozone. Simply because both were doing better before this external shock hit all three.

The investor view

What this means for us as investors is that when we do call the bottom we want to be investing in the Anglo Saxon economies. Given the language of this site and the home investment fallacy we're likely to be doing so anyway but still, worth emphasizing.

Within both UK and US investing this means investment in companies particularly exposed to the domestic economy rather than the global. As I've pointed out before some 75% of the FTSE100 is overseas income. Looking for the 25% that's domestic will be more important. Admiral insurance say, selling insurance to Britons in Britain, rather than Antofagasta mining copper in Chile and selling it to the world.

The same basic point will be true of US markets. Those with largely domestic revenues will do better than those with significant European markets and exposure.

Exactly when the bottom will be is a little difficult to determine right now. But when it does come the UK and US will, I am claiming at least, perform better than the eurozone.

