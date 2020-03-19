Practice Knife-Catching With These Undervalued Dividend Stalwarts

I humbly suggest five themes: Going where insiders are buying, picking up some fast food, calling on telecoms, coming home to apartment REITs, and shopping for grocery-anchored retail centers.

Now is the time to wade into the market by buying the companies that will survive and thrive in the post-coronavirus world.

Neither the coronavirus nor the mass quarantine reaction to it will last forever. There will be a future for us after COVID-19.

For those who, like me, went into this bear market with a significant cash position, there are ample high-quality dividend stock buying opportunities out there.

Timing the bottom of the market is as impossible as timing the top of the market. What's more reliable is sticking to tried-and-true value investing.

Introduction: To Catch A Falling Knife

In September 2019, I wrote an article titled "The Rich Are Hoarding Cash, And So Should You." Indeed, all through last Fall, I advocated establishing and maintaining a decent cash position of, say, 15-20% of one's investable capital. As the market kept going up and up and up, this advice began to seem more and more and more unreasonable. In mid-February 2020, if someone had abided by my suggestion, one might well have felt embittered at the missed opportunities. There are always some who criticize the seemingly tinfoil-hat nature of calls for raising cash when times are unsustainably good.

But how many of those people sold at the top in mid-February? If they didn't sell at the top, how are they any better off than those who trimmed positions in September 2019 in order to raise some cash?

And now that I and many others are putting capital to work by buying stocks, another crowd of naysayers have come along proclaiming, "Don't try to catch a falling knife!" What searching wisdom!

These folks either (1) sincerely believe that they have the unique ability to put 100% of their dry powder into the market at the exact bottom or (2) they would rather wait until it bounces 20% off of its low and becomes labeled a "bull market" again before they'll buy. Both of these ideas are misguided, in my judgment.

My philosophy is simply to incrementally put dry powder to work in buying quality, undervalued stocks that look like they can maintain their dividends even through the rough period ahead. Yes, what is cheap can always get cheaper, but if one buys at a good value, the market will reward that purchase in the long run through simple reversion to the mean.

One may kick oneself for buying a dollar for 50 cents yesterday when one could've gotten the dollar for 35 cents today. But, eventually, the dollar will return to its intrinsic value of 100 cents. More likely, due to the Greater Fool theory, someone will be willing to buy the dollar for over 100 cents. All that is required is patience.

Let us practice both our knife-catching skills and the virtue of patience with the following undervalued dividend stalwarts.

1. Follow The Leader (Insider Buying)

According to Bloomberg, corporate insider buying is spiking right now, with the global buy-sell ratio higher than it's been since 1999.

The industries with the most prevalent insider buying have been energy and financials so far. As for me, I am choosing to ride the insider coattails in one fell swoop by putting fresh capital to work in the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX). The fund owns midstream energy corporations and master limited partnerships in a tax-efficient fund that does not issue a K-1 form. Here are the ETF's top 10 holdings:

As I wrote in my October 2019 article on MLPX, the fund is much more exposed to natural gas than to petroleum. While the war on oil seemingly won't end until the commodity is vanquished from human usage, most people understand that natural gas is cleaner burning and will be necessary for many decades to come.

Based on the last twelve months' distributions, MLPX currently yields an astonishing 15.7%.

Looking through MLPX's individual holdings, it's great to see that in most of them, insiders are buying hand over fist. Here is a smattering of what I'm talking about:

Kinder Morgan (KMI):

Williams Companies (WMB):

Cheniere Energy (LNG):

ONEOK Inc (OKE):

Plains All American (PAA):

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP):

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD):

Energy Transfer (ET):

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN):

Also, though Exxon Mobil (XOM) is not in the MLPX ETF, it is interesting to note that insiders have purchased $1.66 million of shares on the open market this year and have not sold any.

2. Fast Food Stays Open

While full-service restaurants are struggling mightily against quarantines and the inability to open their dining rooms, fast food (aka "quick service") restaurants are less affected, as customers are already used to ordering in the drive-through lane without ever needing to step foot inside the restaurant. Bolstering this thesis, Cowen's Andrew Charles reported "virtually no impact to sales through March 13" for limited services restaurants.

Nevertheless, two of my favorite fast food stocks have sold off hard in the last month, offering an attractive entry point for fresh capital.

Data by YCharts

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Price/Earnings Ratio: 15.5x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 47%

YUM is the franchisor of the Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and WingStreet brands. And on Wednesday, March 18th, YUM announced that it had completed the acquisition of the fast-growing concept, Habit Burger Grill, which has been ranked by customers as the best burger chain in the US and one of America's favorite restaurants by Consumer Reports.

Between all of its brands (except Habit Burger), YUM boasts 18,000 restaurants in the US and 50,000 worldwide. KFC takes up the largest share of stores, followed by Pizza Hut and then Taco Bell. One very interesting growth driver is the facelift of Taco Bell the company is undergoing. It is opening Taco Bell Cantina stores with updated interior decor, all-touch-screen ordering, charging stations at tables, shareable appetizers, alcohol menu options, and an overall "cooler" atmosphere designed to keep customers around longer.

Over 98% of stores are operated by franchisees, who pay various fees to the franchisor regardless of store sales. This is good news for YUM shareholders, as a slow quarter of two (which we're most likely in for this year) can be absorbed mostly by the franchisee instead of YUM.

YUM's dividend has grown at an average annual pace of 11.6% over the last 10 years, and, after slow year or two, it would not be surprising to see it pick back up to reach those levels again. Assuming average annual dividend growth of 10%, buying in today would render a yield-on-cost after 10 years of 8.04%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Price/Earnings Ratio: 9.5x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 66.3%

QSR is the franchisor of the fast food brands Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes. Each has been introducing new menu items that are attracting more traffic and sales. Burger King has rolled out plant-based Impossible burgers, Popeyes the popular chicken sandwich, and Tim Hortons new breakfast items. Sales are likely to hold up fairly well, and yet the company trades at a very cheap (for fast food franchisors) forward P/E ratio of 9.5x.

Admittedly, I've been pitching this stock for the last few weeks, and the floor has really fallen out from underneath it. Unjustifiably so, in my opinion. What evidence have we seen that QSR will be hurt as much as full service restaurants? I would argue: none. And yet, QSR's stock is being thrown out with equal abandon as the full service restaurant names.

Two things that we've seen from McDonald's (MCD) in the last few days might be spooking investors away from QSR: first, dining rooms are closing. QSR is probably pressuring its franchisees to do the same. Second, McDonald's is offering rent deferrals to some struggling franchisees in particularly hard hit locations. I would not be surprised to see all of the fast food franchisors doing this and even going so far as to grant rent and fee holidays. While this certainly negates what I previously said about franchisors being insulated from a few bad quarters, the franchisees would still bear the lion's share of the brunt in this case.

Analysts expected 19.13% average annual earnings growth for QSR prior to the quarantines and store dining room closure announcements. Even if earnings growth comes in at one-quarter of that, QSR would still enjoy nearly 5% average annual EPS growth. That wouldn't be too bad for a stock yielding 7.4%.

3. Telecoms Are On-Call

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: most people are going to do everything in their power to continue paying their cell phone and internet bills so as not to lose access to their smartphones and WiFi. That makes telecommunications one of the most recession-resistant industries out there. We don't need to go searching high and low for good value picks in this industry. Let's just look at the two biggest players.

Data by YCharts

AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 6.33%

Price/Earnings Ratio: 9.1x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 51.3%

T is the largest mobile communications provider in the nation, serving over 100 million consumers and 30 million businesses with wireless, broadband, and video services. It also provides wireless and TV services in Latin America through its AT&T Latin America division, advertising through its ownership of Xandr, and media content through its ownership of WarnerMedia, which includes Warner Brothers, HBO, and the cable channels CNN, TNT, and TBS.

The company is uniquely positioned in that it enjoys both a fairly strong competitive advantage and decent growth prospects. The competitive advantage (or "moat") comes from its position as one of only a handful of telecommunications giants operating in the United States. The sheer amount of investment expenditures that would be required to set up a competing communications network is prohibitive. T already enjoys a cost advantage due to its size and scale.

In terms of growth prospects, T has two primary outlets going forward. First, it owns and controls both media platforms through its cellular network, cable channels, HBO Now, HBO Max, etc. and content creation through WarnerMedia. The plan is to cross-pollinate between the two in order to generate increased revenue. Second, the extension of 5G technology across the United States should provide further opportunities for increased revenue as it seeks to distribute its content to the many people who consume media and entertainment on mobile devices.

A large debt load has been an issue for the company in recent years after the expensive acquisition of Time Warner, but this year management hopes to get the net debt to EBITDA in the range of 2x-2.25x. WarnerMedia will likely lose over $200 million in revenue from sports game ads this year, but perhaps the company will be able to make up some of that in other ads and content revenue.

T has raised its dividend for 25 years straight and seems poised to continue raising it year after year well into the future.

Verizon (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 4.53%

Price/Earnings Ratio: 11x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 59.3%

Verizon is a well-known telecommunications giant, being the second largest mobile communications provider in the nation. Unlike T, VZ is more of a pure play on telecommunications and thus is a great way to play the oncoming 5G revolution. VZ boasts the best network quality and the most 5G progress thus far with 31 cities, 16 NFL stadiums, and 4 basketball arenas already covered. And now it has announced a partnership with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to provide 5G to a Department of Energy research facility.

In 2019, adjusted EPS only rose 2.1% YoY, although analysts estimate faster EPS growth of 4% this year and 3.6% over the next five years. Meanwhile, in 2019, operating cash flow rose 4.1% YoY while FCF rose 0.6%. Net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA fell from 2.1x in 2018 to 2.0x in 2019, and total debt fell by nearly $2 billion.

The company has paid out 50.4% of EPS and 59.3% of FCF over the last twelve months. FCF per share has not always covered the dividend, but it has been growing in recent years.

VZ has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and, like T, doesn't seem ready to stop anytime soon. It is also upping its capital spending this year in order to accelerate its 5G rollout plans, hoping that it will boost the economy.

4. Everybody Needs A Place To Live (Apartments)

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Unless the unemployment rate spikes and remains high for long enough, apartments should fare far better than the average investment during this downturn. My two picks in this sector are fairly opposite from each other: one is focused on the center of the United States, while the other is concentrated along the West Coast. But both have been beaten down in the past month and especially this past week. Both, however, were able to maintain or grow their dividends during the last two recessions.

Data by YCharts

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Dividend Yield: 4%

Price/FFO: 15.3x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 56.1%

MAA is focused in the Sun Belt region of the United States from Texas to Florida up to Virginia. Its top markets by percentage of NOI are Dallas-Fort Worth (13.2%), Atlanta (12.3%), Charlotte (7%), Tampa (6.7%), Washington D.C. (6.6%), Orlando (6.4%), Austin (6.1%), Raleigh/Durham (4.6%), Nashville (4.5%), and Houston (4.4%).

What I like most about MAA is its diversification. The REIT is diversified both in terms of its locations within its metropolitan market as well as in its property quality/price point.

Class A properties are the newest, most top-of-the-line and thus priciest buildings offering the latest and greatest amenities. Class B properties are either slightly older or designed with a little more affordability in mind. Prices for these are a bit more inexpensive. I like that MAA has a fairly large exposure to Class B properties, which tend to be more recession-resistant than Class A properties, which can see their rents decline further during downturns.

With net debt to EBITDA at 4.62x, 7.5 years of weighted average maturity remaining on its debt, and only 9% of debt coming due in 2020 and 2021, MAA looks well suited to ride out this storm. The company has a strong redevelopment pipeline as well as the capacity to pursue external growth.

Assuming 5% dividend growth (roughly in line with its average), buying MAA at today's starting yield of 4% would result in a 10-year YoC of 6.52% - not bad given the defensiveness of the REIT.

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Dividend Yield: 4%

Price/FFO: 14.7x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 62.9%

ESS is a West Coast apartment REIT that owns properties in the severely supply-constrained urban markets of Northern and Southern California and Seattle, Washington. The cost to own a home is prohibitively high for many people, making renting a necessity, even for many relatively high earners.

But wait, you might be saying. Don't California and Seattle have rent control? Yes, they do. Doesn't that eradicate any profit that apartment landlords have? Actually, no. It (along with thoroughly entrenched NIMBY-ism) has the unintended effect of restricting the new supply of housing units that come to market, thus withholding supply growth while leaving demand constant. That is good for the incumbent apartment landlords like Essex.

Very good, in fact. ESS boasts the highest total return in the REIT space since 1994, having trounced the market at a 16.6% CAGR since then.

Preliminary January and February same-property rental revenue growth were in-line with expectations, which gives hope that ESS will be relatively unscathed by the ravages of the coronavirus. Although, if unemployment spikes and remains elevated for multiple months, it will eventually weigh on tenants' ability to pay rent.

ESS is a Dividend Aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 26 years straight at an average annual rate of 6.4% since 1994. Assuming the same growth rate going forward, buying in at today's 4% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.44%.

5. Grocery-Anchored & Mixed-Use Real Estate

Interestingly, while grocery store stocks are buoyed by the panicked stockpiling going on right now, their landlords are still suffering. Two of the highest quality REIT owners of well-located grocery-anchored shopping centers have gotten smashed by the selloff, despite their anchor tenants going gangbusters selling out of toilet paper every morning by 7:01am.

Data by YCharts

Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

Price/FFO: 11.17x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 53%

FRT is a Dividend King, having raised its dividend for 52 years straight. It owns high-end shopping centers and mixed-use town centers in the largest metro markets in the nation. Demand for its space is consistently high, even during recessions. Rent growth averaged 9% from 2009 to 2011, for instance.

With low net debt to EBITDA at 5.5x, weighted average maturity of debt in excess of 10 years, nearly all debt fixed-rate, and the average interest rate on debt at a low 3.8% (that will likely go lower in the years ahead), FRT looks extraordinarily well capitalized to survive this downturn. What's more, the stock hasn't been this cheap since the doldrums of the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

It's safe to say FRT has hit peak pessimism. But assuming the landlord survives and continues raising its dividend at around a 4% annual pace, buyers at today's price can look forward to a 10-year YoC of 8.6%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Dividend Yield: 10.9%

Price/FFO: 7.1x

TTM FCF Payout Ratio: 81.8%

Urstadt Biddle is one of the highest-quality shopping center REITs in America with a strong portfolio concentrated in the New York Metropolitan Area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Being headquartered squarely in the center of this region (Greenwich, Connecticut), CEO William Biddle and Chairman Charles Urstadt declared their confidence in the 2019 annual report that "no one knows our submarkets like we do."

The company focuses on commuter markets surrounding Manhattan, which puts its properties squarely in the middle of wealthy populations. Twenty-two percent of UBA's properties are located in "super-zips" (i.e. zip codes in the 95th percentile of education and income) compared to 27% for FRT.

Top tenants are high-quality grocers, pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA), discount retailers like T.J. Maxx & Marshalls (TJX), fitness centers, and bank branches.

The REIT boasts 50 years of uninterrupted dividends along with 26 consecutive years of dividend increases. And with a very low net debt to EBITDA multiple of 3.96x along with strong free cash flow coverage of the dividend, the payout to shareholders looks safe and liable to continue growing over time. Even if the dividend grew at only 1.5% per year going forward, buying in today would still render an impressive 10-year YoC of 12.65%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLPX, QSR, YUM, T, VZ, MAA, FRT, UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.