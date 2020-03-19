Price Discovery Could Sink Danaher

The stock is down by double digits year to date. It could fall further even if the GE Biopharma deal gets done. Sell Danaher.

Investors rewarded the company with a robust valuation. That may have worked when markets were melting up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) is off over by double digits over the past month. Financial markets began to diverge to the downside after the negative impact of the coronavirus began to emerge. Falling oil prices amplified the decline. The Fed may not be able to solve these problems by printing money, which means price discovery in financial markets could finally materialize.

That sounds foreboding for Danaher (DHR), which, in my opinion, has benefited from the incessant melt-up in markets. The company has grown revenue and earnings through acquisitions. The market has rewarded Danaher with a robust trading multiple.

In the following video, Guy Aami of CNBC explains how the Federal Reserve dampened volatility, which may have created a tailwind for markets:

As markets faltered over the past week, the Fed cut rates to nearly zero percent. If the Fed is nearly out of the bullets, then price discovery may finally materialize. Investors may begin to analyze earnings and earnings growth to determine the value of Danaher and other stocks. In the process, they could determine Danaher's growth prospects do not support its trading multiple.

EBITDA Growth Faltered

Danaher reported Q4 2019 revenue of $4.87 billion, up 6% Y/Y. Each of the company's three major operating segments generated revenue growth. Revenue from Life Sciences and Diagnostics both rose by 7% Y/Y. Revenue from Environmental, Applied Solutions rose on 2%. The company's growth looked more impressive after it spun off the dental business into a separate entity named Envista (NVST). Revenue from dental had been falling in the low-single digit percentage range.

Geographically, North America and Asia demonstrated growth. However, there was weakness in China. That weakness could be exacerbated by negative effects of the coronavirus, which is causing business activity to come to a standstill around the world. This weakness could be a key discussion item during the next earnings call. Danaher is expected to acquire GE Biopharma (GE) for $21 billion. The estimated EBITDA of GE Biopharma is about $1.3 billion, and could increase Danaher's EBITDA by over 25% to $5.7 billion. The deal would be consistent with the company's strategy of growth by acquisition. The deal was expected to close early this year.

The economic outlook has worsened since the deal was announced last year. Danaher's share price is down over 15% year to date, and there is no guarantee a GE Biopharma deal would arrest the share slide. In fact, making a large debt-backed acquisition amid an uncertain economic climate could potentially exacerbate Danaher's share slide.

Price Discovery Could Be Painful

The following chart outlines revenue and EBITDA growth for Danaher versus similar companies like Agilent Technologies (A) and Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY).

In the most recent quarter, revenue for Agilent Technologies and Siemens Healthineers rose 6% Y/Y and 9% Y/Y, respectively. Both experienced slight declines in EBITDA. Agilent experienced a 100-basis point decline in gross margin, partly due to negative pricing for its instrumentation business and startup costs for a new NASD facility. Gross margin for Siemens Healthineers fell over 200 basis points due to negative product mix and costs from a new product rollout. Those gross margin declines also dampened growth in EBITDA.

Top line growth was solid for each of these companies, yet EBITDA growth was flat-to-declining. Based on EBITDA growth, they may not be considered growth companies. However, they trade like growth companies. As a multiple of run rate EBITDA, Danaher, Agilent and Siemens Healthineers trade at 20.4x, 19.3x and 11.6x, respectively. Again, I believe investors may have rewarded Danaher a robust multiple due to consistent revenue and earnings growth in the past. That may have worked in an environment where broader markets rose incessantly. However, Morgan Stanley is forecasting a recession for the first half of the year. This could dampen corporate earnings growth, including Danaher's.

If Danaher traded at 15x EBITDA - still consistent with that of a growth company - its equity value would fall by over 25%. Such a valuation could be justified by the company's recent financial performance and uncertain outlook for the U.S. economy. If (1) DHR longs perform a similar bottom-up analysis for the stock or (2) the company's growth prospects dampen due to recessionary pressures, then the stock could fall from here.

Conclusion

At 20x EBITDA, Danaher's valuation could still be considered too robust. I see more downside ahead for the stock, even if the company closes the GE Biopharma deal. Sell DHR.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.