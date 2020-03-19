A Case For Cloud SaaS Amid Market Turmoil

Disruption from Covid-19 will only accelerate the need for digital transformation and public cloud migration.

Volatility has spiked in the last couple of weeks along with a market sell-off. SaaS companies have sold off significantly many down 50%+ from their 52-week high. Despite near-term uncertainty opportunity exists within SaaS companies given the long-term opportunity and secular shift to the cloud.

Assertion #1: the market fundamentally misprices the risk of SaaS businesses

SaaS companies trade as high growth high beta names which generally rise and fall at multiples of the market with momentum names. Below is a distribution of price changes from their 52-week high.

From a business point of view owning a SaaS company through a recession is attractive for several reasons:

Revenue is incredibly sticky. Software is so mission critical in the enterprise so much so that many SaaS companies have dollar attrition rates in the low single digits, meaning the vast majority of the company’s revenue will come from existing customers will continue well into the future. Revenue therefore in the short-term is highly predictable. In addition, net dollar revenue retention rates tend to be well above 100%. In other words, customers stay AND purchase more and more over time. Growth tends to be consistent and durable. Customers move slower than technology always. This means even when a technological trend in the market becomes entirely known, it will take a long time to fully manifest in the market, and it will happen consistently. As an example, SaaS companies such as Salesforce were able to grow revenues during and through the global financial crisis. Sales cycles will likely lengthen in a recession, but the secular trend will continue. Leverage is very low. Most companies trade with a net cash balance and near or above cash flow break-even. Investments in growth are mostly OPEX and able to be adjusted to market conditions. In addition, cash is typically collected ahead of revenue recognition.

Assertion #2: Covid-19 impact will only accelerate the enterprise need for cloud and digital transformation.

The market is betting on rapid growth in collaboration solutions as a result of the Covid-19 and a rise of remote working. This is an easy to understand direct impact of the virus. Here we can see the massive YTD relative performance of Zoom (ZM) versus software.

What the market is underappreciating the necessity of remote work has the potential to accelerate secular growth to the public cloud and need for significant change in how work is done. While near-term sales cycles may slow-down, certain SaaS companies may have an underappreciated narrative to benefit from the shift to remote work. For instance:

ZScaler (ZS) – the need for a cloud-based network security is even more acute with employees working remotely. Employees need to access corporate resources from outside the network perimeter. ZScaler provides a more secure faster way of accessing cloud and on-premise applications from anywhere.

Box (BOX) – storing files in the cloud is increasingly important for access regardless of where the employees are working. Box’s cloud platform can natively provide storage, sharing, searching, and security of enterprise content no matter the location.

DocuSign (DOCU) – the eSignatures are only more important with employees working outside the office. Contracts, legal documents can all be signed, processed remotely without the need of paper and manual processes in an office.

What to Look For: Investors should look for SaaS companies with best in class unit economics, while trading at a reasonable price to sales multiple.

Unit economics give us a view into what is really going on within a company and the future profitability potential of the business. This is especially important in high growth companies which may not yet be profitable. Two categories of metrices we are customer retention and sales efficiency.

Customer Retention: measures a customer’s propensity to stay on the software and to expand spend over-time. Companies measure these metrics all a little differently (so be sure to read the footnotes). The most commonly disclosed metrics are gross dollar retention rate and net dollar retention rate.

Gross dollar retention rate measures the likelihood customers will churn per year on average. This helps measure the long-term stickiness of customers.

Net dollar retention rate (NDR) measures not only the likelihood a customer will stay, but also the amount the customers increase their spending, whether through buying new products or increasing spend on an existing product.

As a rough rule of thumb, investors should look for gross dollar rates of 95%+ and net dollar rates >100%. Many great SaaS businesses have NDR north 120% today. That said, depending on the company’s product and go-to-market, healthy NDR rates may very. Importantly companies with less than stellar retention metrics tend not disclose anything. Investors should be cautious if companies are not disclosing these metrics quarterly or in investor meetings.

Sales Efficiency measures the ability of a SaaS companies to scale its salesforce. While a company is growing, sales and marketing may be a significant portion of sales. Acquiring new customers is expensive, existing customers expansion is less expensive, and renewing existing customers is very cheap. This highlights the importance of retention metrics above.

Sales efficiency metrics are generally not disclosed, but we can derive them from the income statement.

Payback period can be thought as selling cost to drive growth in the business. Simply we can use the following formula:

Payback period = S&M Expense/($ growth in revenue * GM%)

The lower the payback period the faster the company is able to scale sales and marketing fueling growth and profitability. Generally a payback period of 24 months or shorter is considered excellent.

Finding Value:

With uncertainty recommend investors consider companies with significant growth (35%+), best in class unit economics (120%+ NDR), while trading at a reasonable price to sales multiple (<10x). We should assume these revenue growth rates may slow during the virus.

Below are some examples which represent opportunity at current levels:

Elastic (ESTC): EV/Revenue 6x; 61% last quarter growth; >130% NDR; 22-month payback period

PagerDuty (PD): EV/Revenue 3x; 37% last quarter growth; 129% NDR; 24-month payback period

CrowdStrike (CRWD): EV/Revenue 9x; 98% last quarter growth; >120% NDR; 22-month payback period

ZScaler (ZS): EV/Revenue 10x; 36% last quarter growth; 116% NDR; 23-month payback period

Below is a more complete view of the industry. Investors should look for companies which are trading at a reasonable multiple (lower on the graph), while delivering growth (further to the right on the graph).

Given recent volatility, all valuation data represents close of market on 3/16.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PD, CRWD, ZS, BOX, ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.