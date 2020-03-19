Fixed-Rate Preferreds Outperformance And What It Implies

We take a look at the current pricing among Goldman Sachs preferreds in order to tease out the implicit market views behind current price action.

One thing that keeps us from staring slack-jawed at current preferred market valuations is some of the interesting price divergences that provide intellectual grist for the mill. One such divergence has been the outperformance of fixed-coupon preferred stocks over their fixed-to-float and floating-rate counterparts. In this article, we take a look at the suite of Goldman Sachs preferreds to see what we can gather from the market views implicit in the current price divergences. Our takeaway is that these implicit market views are overly bearish, and for this reason, we would marginally tilt away from fixed-rate stocks.

Goldman Sachs Preferreds Divergence

The chart below shows total returns across different coupon types of preferred stocks in the banks sector. We have written previously about our preference for fixed-coupon banks stocks due to their longer duration, which could come in handy during a risk-off episode. Of course, had we known the extent of the current episode, a much better option would have been cash!

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The Goldman Sachs preferreds are an interesting case study because they feature three different types of coupons: fixed, fixed-to-float and floating-rate with floors. This is the list of the non-synthetic Goldman Sachs preferreds in the $25 par space.

Goldman Sachs Group, Floating-Rate Preferred Stock, Series A (GS.PA)

Goldman Sachs Group, Floating-Rate Preferred Stock, Series C (GS.PC)

Goldman Sachs Group, Floating-Rate Preferred Stock, Series D (GS.PD)

Goldman Sachs Group, Fixed/Float Preferred Stock, Series J (GS.PJ)

Goldman Sachs Group, 6.375% Fixed/Float Preferred Stock, Series K (GS.PK)

Goldman Sachs Group, 6.30% Preferred Stock, Series N (GS.PN)

GS.PA, GS.PC and GS.PD are floating-rate preferreds with floors. GS.PJ and GS.PK are fixed-to-float and GS.PN is fixed. The table below adds some additional information with market data as of 18th March.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

This is how the total returns of these stocks have behaved since the start of the drawdown. Clearly, the fixed-rate GS.PN has stayed ahead of the pack, dropping "only" around 10% versus 25-30% for the other stocks.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Given the large drawdowns of the GS preferreds, one obvious question to ask is: What does the market think about GS going bust? The answer here is a clear no - if the market thought that the preferreds were going bust, they would all trade at pretty much the same price.

The chart below shows what the coupons on the GS stocks will look like for various levels of LIBOR once the stocks move past their call dates. Clearly, soon enough LIBOR will go away, but the relative economics should not change. For levels of LIBOR below 2.66%, the coupons of GS.PN will be higher than all the other stocks. It feels unlikely that we are going back to this level of LIBOR anytime soon, so perhaps the strong relative price performance of GS.PN is justified.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

Coupons, of course, combine with prices to produce yields - a far more relevant metric for investors. Let's use today's clean prices and calculate stripped yields on the stocks past their call dates. Here, the picture not as obvious in favor of GS.PN. The stock only dominates yields up to LIBOR of around 1.4%. Despite recent cuts by the Fed to effectively zero, the current level of LIBOR is about 1.05% - not exactly a million miles away from 1.4%.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

This wide divergence between Fed Funds and LIBOR is unusual and has to do with general illiquidity and anxiety in the fixed-income markets. So, it would not be surprising for LIBOR to move back lower towards zero once the markets relax. So, what the market seems to be saying is that Fed Funds will stay around zero for a long time and the LIBOR / Fed Funds divergence is not going to blow up from here on, or in other words, the US economy will remain pretty depressed but not so depressed as to see banks default or unsecured financing (an indicator of LIBOR) remain stressed.

The GS preferreds, as most other preferreds, can be called. Let's see what the market is saying with respect to the chance of calls. In the chart below, we plot what we call the forward call yields of the GS preferreds. This is basically the yield of the stocks at a given time assuming the stock is called at that time. We use current Libor forwards to calculate expected floating-rate coupons post call date.

So, for example, if all GS preferreds get called in 2025, the yield of GS.PA will be around 13% versus about 7% for GS.PN. The much higher yield of GS.PA has to do with its greater pull to par, as it is trading at a clean price of 16.03 - well below the clean price of 23.25 of GS.PN.

The forward yield of GS.PN is well below the yields of most other stocks, which suggests that the market thinks there is essentially no chance of calls over the next decade or more.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

So, when we combine the three indicators, the market is telling us the following things about GS preferreds:

They are unlikely to default.

They are unlikely to get called in the medium or long term.

Fed Funds is likely to stay at zero for a long time, and the Fed Funds / Libor basis is not going to be very wide.

If we combine these three implicit market views, we can summarize them as the following. First, the US economy is going to remain fairly depressed for a long time - which we gauge from the low Fed Funds assumptions. Secondly, GS, and the rest of the banks sector by extension, is going to trade at fairly wide credit spreads - which we gauge from the low likelihood of calls.

Both of these assumptions have some problems. We find it difficult to believe that the US economy is not going to bounce back from the current crisis, given the massive fiscal and monetary support as well as the eventual vaccine backstop. The second assumption bothers us as well - a banking sector that trades at wide credit spreads, wider than the investment grade market, for example, doesn't make sense. The banks' business model is to source funding at lower yields than the rate at which they lend out. If the credit spreads of banks remain wide enough for them to be unable to call back their current preferreds, then a big chunk of their business model starts to break down.

For this reason, we would tilt away from fixed-rate preferreds like GS.PN and reallocate marginally towards floating-rate and fixed-to-float stocks.

Conclusion

The price action in the preferreds market has delivered a number of interesting divergences. One such divergence is the outperformance of fixed-coupon stocks above their floating-rate and fixed-to-float counterparts. We take a look at a case study of Goldman Sachs preferreds to illustrate the implicit views baked into current market pricing. In our view, these implicit views do not wholly make sense to us, and for this reason, we would tilt away from fixed-rate stocks on a case-by-case basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.