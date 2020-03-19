Minor International: Long-Term Growth Plans Obscured By Near-Term Headwinds

The company's long-term growth plans are intact, with a target of delivering a revenue CAGR of +8% and an earnings CAGR in the +15%-20% range for the next five years.

Minor International's core hotel and food businesses in various countries around the world face significant near-term headwinds as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Thailand-listed hospitality & leisure company Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCPK:MNILY) (OTC:MNILF) (OTCPK:MINOF) [MINT:TB]. Minor International's core hotel and food businesses in various countries around the world face significant near-term headwinds as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. On the flip side, the company's long-term growth plans are intact, with a target of delivering a revenue CAGR of +8% and an earnings CAGR in the +15%-20% range for the next five years. With Minor International already trading at a 15-year historical low trailing twelve months P/E, a "Neutral" rating is fair, despite significant uncertainty in the near-term.

This is an update of my prior article on Minor International published on December 3, 2019. Minor International's share price has fallen by -58% from Bt38.50 as of November 29, 2019 to Bt16.00 as of March 18, 2020 since my last update. Minor International currently trades at 7.8 times trailing twelve months P/E, which represents a new 15-year historical low. The stock is valued by the market at 9.9 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA, versus its historical trough trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.4 times. In the current market environment, trailing numbers are preferred over consensus forward estimates, because there is limited earnings visibility in the near future. Minor International offers a 2.5% dividend yield, assuming that the company maintains its FY2020 dividends per share at Bt0.40, which is at the same level as FY2019.

Near-Term Headwinds

Minor International is a hospitality & leisure company which manages hundreds of hotels & resorts, and thousands of restaurants in its home market Thailand and in 65 countries globally. The company generated approximately 83% and 16% of its FY2019 core EBITDA from its hotel and food businesses respectively, with retail trading & contract manufacturing businesses accounting for the remaining 1% of FY2019 core EBITDA. In terms of geographical exposure, Minor International derived 27% and 73% of its FY2019 revenue from Thailand and markets outside Thailand respectively. Minor International's core hotel and food businesses in various countries around the world face significant near-term headwinds as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Within the company's hotel business, Europe and Thailand are the most significant revenue and earnings contributors. Europe accounted for 64% and 58% of the company's FY2019 revenue and net profit after tax respectively; while Thailand contributed 14% and 18% of Minor International's revenue and net profit after tax for FY2019 respectively.

There are 212 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections (on a cumulative basis) and one reported death in Thailand at the time of writing. On March 10, 2020, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has revised downwards its tourist arrivals forecast for Thailand in 2020 from an earlier forecast of 33.8 million a week ago to 30 million. This implies a 25% YoY decline in tourist arrivals in Thailand for 2020; Thailand had 39.8 million tourist arrivals last year.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, Minor International highlighted that it is trying to mitigate the negative impact of the current coronavirus outbreak on its hotel business in Thailand by "accepting postponement and promoting domestic tourism."

For Minor International's European hotels, the company has significant exposure to Spain and Italy. Minor International's last major acquisition was the purchase of NH Hotel Group or NHH, a Spanish hotel chain with hotels in Europe and Americas in October 2018; and NHH derived 29% and 18% of its FY2019 revenue from Spain and Italy respectively. As at the time of writing, there were 35,713 and 14,769 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on a cumulative basis in Italy and Spain respectively; both countries are already on lockdown.

On the positive side of things, the first quarter has traditionally been the weakest quarter for NHH due to seasonal factors. Specifically, 1Q2019 only accounted for 7% of NHH's full-year FY2019 EBITDA. If the current coronavirus outbreak is being able to be contained in a shorter period of time than expected, Minor International's European hotels and NHH should still turn in a decent performance for full-year 2020.

For Minor International's food business, Thailand and China are the most important markets, contributing 65% and 14% of the food business segment's FY2019 revenue.

It is a mixed picture for Minor International's Thailand food business. On one hand, revenue for Minor International's Thailand restaurants is likely to be significantly lower, due to more locals staying indoors and fewer tourist arrivals.

On the other hand, this is partly mitigated by stronger demand for food delivery services. Minor International noted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020 that there have been "rising opportunities with the delivery segment, so we have adjusted our delivery service hours accordingly." It is also timely that Minor International launched its own food delivery app called 1112 Delivery a couple of months ago.

Minor International's food business in China has been hit much harder. Minor International disclosed at its FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020 that the company "closed almost all of our outlets (in China) for February, but most have been reopened now in March." The fortunate thing is fresh food sourcing in China has not been impacted, while delivery services helped to partly mitigate the loss of revenue from restaurant closures in February.

Market consensus expects Minor International's revenue and EBITDA to decline by -5% YoY and -16% YoY to Bt112.9 billion and Bt21.4 billion respectively in FY2020. There are still downside risks to Minor International's earnings, assuming that the coronavirus outbreak takes a longer than expected time to be contained.

Long-Term Growth Plans

Minor International recently disclosed its new five-year growth targets for the 2019-2024 period. The company targets to deliver a revenue CAGR of +8% and an earnings CAGR in the +15%-20% range for the next five years. In comparison, Minor International's revenue and earnings CAGR for the 2014-2019 period were approximately +25% and +10% respectively. The company has several initiatives in place to help it deliver on its long-term growth plans and meet its five-year growth targets.

For the company's hotel business, Minor International has owned, leased and managed hotels with a total of 78,360 rooms as at end-FY2019. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, Minor International highlighted that the "current pipeline (for the hotel business) translates into an addition of almost 5,000 rooms per year over the next three years."

For Minor International's food business, the company acquired a 100% stake in Chicken Time, an operator of 42 existing Bonchon (Korean-style fried chicken restaurant brand) outlets in Thailand for approximately Bt2 billion in November 2019. Minor International also became the "exclusive Bonchon master franchise licensee in the country (Thailand) with long-term exclusive territorial rights and ability to expand and sub-franchise", following the acquisition of a 70% equity interest in the Spoonful SG and Spoonful TH entities for Bt2,483 million in March 2020, as per the company's FY2019 results presentation. The company has set a target of tripling the number of Bonchon outlets in Thailand to 150 in five years' time.

Minor International is also actively optimizing the food business portfolio and re-positioning some of the specific food brands. For example, the company sold under-performing restaurant operations such as GrabThai (Thailand street food) in the U.K. and Ribs and Rumps (barbecue restaurant) in Australia last year. Separately, Minor International recently added cold-pressed juices and plant-based food items to the menu for Sizzler's (steakhouse restaurant chain) in Thailand, to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers as part of the brand's re-positioning.

Minor International's long-term growth plans are likely to remain intact, notwithstanding near-term headwinds as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Valuation

Minor International trades at 7.8 times trailing twelve months P/E and 16.3 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of Bt16.00 as of March 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average trailing twelve months P/E multiples were 29.2 times and 26.7 times respectively. Minor International's current trailing twelve months P/E multiple of 7.8 times represents a new 15-year historical low, while the stock has traded as low as 9.2 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Minor International is valued by the market at 9.9 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 21.0 times and 18.1 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Minor International's historical trough trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.4 times and 5.6 times respectively.

Market consensus expects Minor International to maintain its FY2020 dividends per share at Bt0.40, which is at the same level as FY2019, implying a 2.5% forward dividend yield.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Minor International are a longer-than-expected time for the coronavirus outbreak to be contained, and a failure to execute well on its long-term growth plans.

