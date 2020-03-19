Vertex Confirms 20% Revenue Growth Forecast, Presents A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Purchasing call options with an expiration date that’s further out, is one potential strategy to accumulate Vertex stock at a discount and reduced risk.

Valueline estimates the stock price at about $400 in two to three years' time or double the current price.

Investment Thesis

We all know that the recent drop in the financial markets is presenting lucrative longer term investment opportunities. At the time of developing this article, the S&P500 is down about 30% from it’s high. As indicated on the chart below, the index has fallen more than 30% only 5 times over the last at least 50 years. Although this market selloff is driven by the COVID-19 virus pandemic that is different than previous selloffs, I believe that we are getting close to the bottom.

Source: YCharts

The challenge for us as investors is to identify the best stocks to buy at optimum levels. Since nobody can accurately predict the bottom of the market, it is advisable to accumulate shares in companies that will survive and maybe even thrive during and after the pandemic and their stock prices bounce when the markets turn. This article evaluates one such potential stock - Vertex (VRTX).

Business Overview

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is now a global biotechnology company with headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The company engages in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company markets TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis. Vertex also has a robust pipeline of medicines in other serious diseases, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and APOL1-mediated kidney disease. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Financials

Vertex has a market cap of about $55B and TTM PE of 47. The balance sheet indicates healthy financials with $3.8B in cash and $673M in debt. The company generates plenty of cash with TTM operating cash flow of $1.6B and levered free cash flow of $937M. I also like to review free cash flow yield to confirm that a company is generating enough cash to satisfy its debt and other obligations. The following chart indicates that Vertex has a positive and increasing FCFY.

Source: YCharts

The company became profitable in 2017 and has grown earnings from $1.04 to $4.51 per share in 2019. Over this timeframe, revenues have increased from $2.5B to $4.2B and net profit margins from 10.6% to 28.3%. Management has also managed the company very effectively with ROE increasing from 13.0% to 19.3%.

Technicals

The following chart shows that the VRTX stock price has been in an uptrend since 2004 and keeps bouncing off nicely from the support line.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The 200 day MA appears to also provide support to the stock price and over the last 2 years, the price has been supported by the 50 day MA. Currently the price is right at the 50 day MA.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In addition to the 50 and 200 day MAs providing support, the following lines should provide backstops as the stock price declines. The chart shows support levels around $170, $150 and $125.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Forecast

During the 4Q19 conference call on January 31, 2020, management forecasted revenues of $5.1B to $5.3B for FY20. In a press release on March 9, 2020, management confirmed this forecast.

“The challenges facing the world with the spread of COVID-19 are significant, but it is important for the medical and patient community to know that we remain highly confident in our ability to continue to supply all of our medicines—TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO—uninterrupted to patients around the world who rely on them,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “We have not seen any impact from COVID-19 on the TRIKAFTA launch or other elements of our business. We are well-prepared from a business continuity perspective, with ample supply to meet commercial needs well into the future.”

The following is a snippet from the Valueline report dated March 6, 2020 on Vertex.

Source: Valueline

The report estimates revenues to increase by 20% and earnings by 46% through 2023-25. This relates to EPS of $6.00, $8.00 and $12.50 in 2020, 2021 and the 2023-25 timeframe. At a current stock price around $200 and the estimated earnings, the forward PEs should be 33, 25 and 16 which is very reasonable for a company growing revenues at 20% for the foreseeable future. Based on these estimates, Valueline forecasts a stock price of about $400 in 2023-24 or double the current price.

Conclusions

As part of the Coronavirus sell-off, the Vertex stock price has declined 20% from a 52 week high of $248 on February 11, 2020 to around $200 on March 16. Management confirmed, though, that revenues are still on track to increase by more than 20% for FY20 and that the COVID-19 pandemic is not impacting their business.

I believe that this provides an ideal point to start accumulating stock. Since the stock price will be affected in the short term by general market movements, one strategy maybe to accumulate stock by purchasing call options with an expiration date that’s further out to provide sufficient time for the market volatility to subside and the stock price to start increasing.

Looking at the option chain for January, 15, 2021, it is interesting to note that although the stock price was off by almost 10% on March 16, 2020, most of the call options for this expiration date actually ended the day in positive territory. This can be an indication that investors are bullish on the longer term outlook for the stock.

Source: Fidelity.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.