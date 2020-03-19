Programmatic Advertising: Walled Gardens May Be The Real Winners

Walled gardens like Facebook are likely to continue dominating the market, but there may still be a niche for independent AdTech players.

The Changing Media Landscape

As the internet matures, the distribution of media is becoming increasingly digital and advertising dollars are following. While this trend is showing signs of slowing down, it is inevitable in the future that the vast majority of advertising spend globally is digital.

Figure 1: Global Digital Advertising Spend

(source: Created by author using data from emarketer)

The shift from linear TV to Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) appears to be reaching a tipping point and this change alone will be responsible for a significant increase in the digital and programmatic advertising markets.

Figure 2: Global TV Advertising Market

(source: ARK Investment Management)

A similar trend is playing out in the music industry where the distribution of audio media is increasingly occurring through streaming services.

Figure 3: U.S. Music Industry Market

(source: ARK Investment Management)

Fragmentation of audiences across devices and channels has created an opportunity for technology companies to simplify media buying options for advertisers, which has enabled programmatic advertisers to thrive. Distribution of media through the internet allows consumers to be targeted on a 1-to-1 basis which is a paradigm shift for marketers that has exponentially increased the complexity of distributing advertising efficiently. Although media is becoming increasingly fragmented across devices and channels, it is also becoming more concentrated globally due to the dominance of platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Figure 4: Traditional Television Industry Value Chain

(source: Created by author using data from BCG)

Figure 5: Digital Television Industry Value Chain

(source: Created by author using data from BCG)

For the digitization of media to continue benefiting AdTech companies, a significant proportion of streaming media must be supported by advertising and independent AdTech companies must have access to this advertising inventory. If large platforms like Roku (ROKU) and Spotify (SPOT) take a walled garden approach and/or the dominant players like Netflix (NFLX) continue to be subscription only the opportunity for independent AdTech companies may be limited.

Digital Advertising Market

The global advertising market was estimated to be worth approximately $640 billion dollars in 2016 with $225 billion spent on TV and $55 billion on display advertising. Historically advertising spend in the U.S. has been approximately 1-1.5% of GDP with the rise of the internet driving spending to the lower end of this range.

Figure 6: US National Advertising Spending as a Percentage of GDP

(source: ARK Investment Management)

The global digital advertising market at this time was worth approximately $205 billion and approximately $19 billion was transacted in the programmatic advertising spot market via real-time marketplaces. Programmatic advertising is currently a small portion of total global advertising spend but is likely to make up the vast majority of digital advertising in the future due to its increased efficiency and improved price discovery.

Table 1: Global Advertising Market 2016

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Programmatic Advertising

Programmatic advertising enables advertisers to purchase digital advertising inventory in an automated fashion using predetermined parameters. Improved price discovery and reduced friction in the value chain allows publishers to more effectively monetize their content and advertisers to achieve a higher Return on Investment (ROI) on advertising spend.

Figure 7: Programmatic Share of Global Digital Display Advertising

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Programmatic advertising is increasingly being used to transact across a wide range of advertising inventory, including display, mobile and video and currently constitutes 84% of the U.S. digital advertising market. Programmatic advertising has created a technical ecosystem that is fully integrated from the publisher to the advertiser via Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), Sell Side Platforms (SSPs), exchanges, data management platforms, verification solutions, and other AdTech vendors. DSPs enable agency trading desks to purchase advertising inventory and also generally offer data management to facilitate higher ROI for advertisers. SSPs enable publishers and content distribution platforms to sell advertising inventory.

Figure 8: Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(source: Created by author)

As digital advertising and in particular programmatic advertising are relatively new industries that are still developing, it is possible that the industry value chain will change significantly over time. It seems most likely that walled gardens will increasingly look to use their large user base and proprietary data to offer advertisers and publishers holistic AdTech solutions. Independent programmatic technology platforms may also attempt to offer DSP and SSP solutions with the success of this dependent on their ability to remain neutral and reduce friction.

Many companies have taken efforts to position themselves favorably to capture more of the programmatic value chain. For example, AT&T (T) acquired the DSP and SSP provider AppNexus in 2018, which may help them to monetize their Time Warner content. In 2019 Roku acquired DataXu for their DSP, device graph technology and analytics platform. DataXu operates an identity and data management platform that combines advertisers' own data and data from third-party sources to build a device graph that enables it to track how individuals are exposed to ads across different platforms. It seems likely Roku will eventually take a walled garden approach, requiring advertisers to buy from them directly. It is unclear whether Roku will use this programmatic buying tool to grow its ad business beyond its own network though. This is a possibility as Roku has access to first party data which it can leverage in a similar manner to Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). Spotify is currently taking a partnership approach to programmatic advertising but from a strategic perspective, it could make sense for them to acquire or develop a programmatic advertising platform. The walled garden approach that many large aggregators are taking will make it increasingly difficult for independent DSPs and SSPs to be successful.

In the past advertisers could reach out to a handful of media outlets like large newspapers and national TV broadcasters to reach the majority of their target customers. They now need to reach customers across devices (mobile, PC, tablet) and channels (social media, SVOD, websites). While walled gardens like YouTube and Facebook allow advertisers to reach a significant proportion of users there is still a need reach the rest of the internet. More than half of internet users time is currently spent outside of walled gardens, which offers independent DSPs a significant opportunity. Walled gardens have significant power though, due to their share of user attention, first-party data and external publisher networks. Their off-site advertising businesses now power 59% of advertising on the open internet.

Independent DSPs and SSPs

For DSPs and SSPs revenue comes from taking a commission on the value of the advertising inventory bought or sold on their platform. Based on The Trade Desk (TTD) DSPs typically have a take rate of approximately 20% and based on Rubicon Project (RUBI) SSPs typically have a take rate of approximately 16%. This take rate is relatively low in comparison to many other tech platforms reflecting the relatively weak bargaining position of most AdTech companies.

Figure 9: Platform Take Rates

(source: Ark Investment Management)

Although distribution channels are becoming increasingly fragmented, content aggregation and distribution is becoming more concentrated across media. This gives companies less options for advertising and could create pressure on take rates for SSPs. DSPs are unlikely to face this same pressure as they compete based on the ROI they can offer advertisers, not just on price. DSPs are also more favorably positioned as buyers control the advertising budget and the supply of advertising inventory exceeds demand.

Programmatic advertising has created an ecosystem that is integrated from publishers to advertisers and allows for the effective monetization of the open internet. This tech stack is complex and full of friction and incompatibility though. For example, reselling inventory is commonplace, causing a single impression to be sold on average 5 different times.

To remain relevant as walled gardens flourish DSPs, SSPs, ad networks and ad exchanges will need to work to eliminate inefficiencies. This may come in the form of strategic partnerships or acquisitions to reduce complexity in the value chain. Smaller players in the value chain will face difficulties as advertisers and publishers look for companies that can offer them reach and high returns on their advertising spend and content. Telaria (TLRA) and Rubicon Project agreed to a stock-based merger in 2019 in an attempt to create a global omnichannel SSP which would be analogous to The Trade Desk. Rubicon Project has traditionally been desktop display focused and Telaria video focused, with these complementary capabilities creating an omnichannel SSP, but being global and omnichannel should not be viewed as a competitive advantage, it is table stakes. As SSPs largely offer a commodity service Rubicon Project is aiming to create a competitive advantage through scale and efficiency.

A growing number of websites and apps are adopting a multi-auction strategy to maximize revenue, and this is likely to cause SSPs to remain highly fragmented. In comparison, by consolidating bidding to a small number of DSPs marketers can secure data sharing agreements and unlock non-standard targeting capabilities. This is likely to result in DSPs becoming more consolidated over time, with the platforms offering the best data and technology gaining market share.

Figure 10: Publishers and their Exchange Partners

(source: Jounce Media)

The Chinese market offers independent AdTech companies a potential source of competitive advantage as most of the large tech players like Google and Facebook don't have access. China has over 400 million middle class citizens and 20 percent of the world's internet users reside in China, presenting a huge opportunity for global brands. China's current spending on advertising only amounts to approximately 0.6% of GDP and relative to the U.S. there is significant potential for growth. Despite this, the Chinese digital advertising market is already similar in size to the U.S. and is growing rapidly (30% annually), meaning it will become a significantly more important market in coming years. China is one of the key aspects of The Trade Desks long term strategy with The Trade Desk launching its programmatic ad buying platform for China in March 2019. Although The Trade Desk is taking a long term view and believes revenue from China will not be material in the short-term it clearly recognizes the strategic advantage of having a strong presence in China.

Walled Gardens

The walled gardens have direct integrations with thousands of publishers, giving them direct access to programmatic advertising inventory. In comparison, there is almost always a middleman between a DSP and publisher, like an exchange. One of the biggest advantages of walled gardens is their control of large amounts of first party data, which advertisers can use for more effective targeting. Walled gardens are also able to charge advertisers on a Cost-per-Click (CPC) basis and pay publishers on a Cost-per-Thousand (CPM) basis, unlike DSPs who price on a CPM basis. This allows advertisers to be charged on a performance basis and publishers to be rewarded on a views basis which aligns incentives. This creates performance risk for the walled garden, but they have sufficient data to manage this risk. If advertisers and publishers are not careful the walled gardens could create an oligopoly in the AdTech space, resulting in lower revenues for publishers and lower ROI on advertising spend for advertisers.

Figure 11: Potential Programmatic Advertising Value Chain

(source: Created by author)

In 2019 Google, Facebook and Amazon commanded almost 70% of digital ad spend in the U.S. and this share is increasing over time. These walled gardens offer integrated programmatic solutions at a global scale, making them easy to buy for advertisers. Additionally, the walled gardens have deterministic user data at scale, which is a big advantage as the digital world becomes cookieless.

Figure 12: Walled Gardens and the Open Internet

(source: Jounce Media)

There is no transparency regarding how large a take rate walled gardens are able to achieve when they act as a platform or the level of profits when they act as an intermediary. It is likely to be significantly higher than DSPs and SSPs though due to their ability to lower friction in the value chain and offer advertisers proprietary data.

In 2019 Facebook generated approximately $60 billion in ad revenue from its owned and operated properties and an additional $4.8 billion in revenue through its ad network (Audience Network). Audience Network has approximately 50,000 publishers who are predominantly mobile. Google has an enterprise DSP (DV 360) and an ad network (Google Ads) which is split into two separate networks, one for search and for one display. Amazon's DSP currently makes approximately $4.4 billion in open programmatic ad revenue. Amazon is able to use advertiser data to inform its own marketplace and private label brands, in addition to potentially generating revenue from ecommerce transactions. Amazon is currently taking an open approach to connected TV, allowing advertisers to access demand from Amazon DSP, DataXu and The Trade Desk. Now that DataXu has been acquired by Roku it is possible that it will lose access the future.

Conclusion

Advertisers and publishers risk creating an oligopoly if they continue supporting walled gardens, which will increase costs for advertisers and reduce revenue for publishers. Independent DSPs and SSPs are at a significant disadvantage to walled gardens as there is more friction in their value chain. In addition, DSPs lack proprietary data and SSPs lack owned and operated advertising inventory. To remain relevant independent DSPs and SSPs need to be omnichannel with a truly global presence and have access to advertising inventory which walled gardens do not. This makes the Chinese market an imperative for the long term, both because the digital advertising market is likely to grow rapidly and because it offers independent AdTech players a competitive advantage. The AdTech space is likely to witness further consolidation as walled gardens continue to squeeze the market making scale, reach and efficiency necessities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU, SPOT, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.