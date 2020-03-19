StoneCo: A Buy Below Berkshire's Purchase Price

The demographic conditions in Brazil are favorable for further growth of StoneCo and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this.

Source

Payment processing companies have had a great run in the last couple of years. The growth of concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and fintech has been at the center of this success. So far, developed countries and China have led the charge. Therefore, the companies that operate in these regions are among the most successful on a global scale. Amid this stellar performance from companies such as Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), investors have turned a blind eye on emerging market companies that are driving radical changes in the payment processing landscape in their respective regions. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is leading the charge in Brazil and a few tailwinds are driving the performance of the company. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is betting on StoneCo to deliver the goods as well, even though many retail investors are yet to bank in on this opportunity.

The business

StoneCo provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners that enable them to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Merchants can choose from two options depending on the monthly sales volume.

Source: Company website

The company's focus on small and medium businesses has so far enabled them to expand operating margins and generate strong revenue and earnings growth. StoneCo, however, has bigger plans. The company, together with media conglomerate Grupo Globo, launched 'Ton', a card-based solutions provider for micro-merchants and autonomous workers in Brazil. The company has a 67% ownership in this Joint Venture. This is a step forward in acquiring a large customer base that could help StoneCo grow for many years to come. Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal that Brazil has over 21 million autonomous workers and micro-merchants. More importantly, the majority of these merchants are unbanked, let alone use card-based payment solutions. The market opportunity for StoneCo is massive.

Growth from all fronts

There's no word as soothing as 'growth' to an investor's ear. StoneCo achieved plenty of that in the last couple of years. From top to bottom, the financial statements scream growth. From earning just $54 million in total revenue in 2016, the company has grown exponentially to bring in more than $274 million in 2019.

Source: Investor presentation

A quick look at the company financials published on Seeking Alpha might give the impression to an investor that StoneCo is not generating sufficient operating profits.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, there's a caveat. The company provides credit solutions to clients the same way a bank does, and therefore, interest income is an integral earnings component. According to company filings, more than 5% of new clients are opting for credit solutions.

On Seeking Alpha, this income is reflected from the highlighted line in yellow.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Notes to the financial statements clarify that the bulk of this income is discount fees charged from clients for providing factoring services.

Source: Form 6-K

An analyst needs to take this income into account when calculating adjusted results because of the company's plans to expand into a full-service financial services company.

The true success of the company, in the last couple of years, has been the growth in new client additions. Once a client is onboarded to the ecosystem of StoneCo, there are plans in place to make sure the client stays with the company for a long period. The company added more than 225,000 clients in 2019 alone, bringing the total active clients (merchants who have completed at least one transaction with StoneCo in the past 90 days) to 495,000.

Source: Investor presentation

Active clients can only grow in the next few years along with the new business expected from the 'Ton' platform and through higher penetration of SMB merchants.

More than just a payment processor

The initiatives the company has taken in the recent past, coupled with the management commentary, give an indication of where StoneCo is headed. The company wants to be a full-scale financial services company that caters to SMB and micro-merchant markets in Brazil.

In the fourth-quarter earnings conference call, the company CEO Thiago Piau said:

In 2020, we have another big challenge, which is a top priority for us to become a complete financial platform for our clients. And I think we are on track to do so.

The total credit portfolio has more than doubled in the last 6 months, which is indicative of the strong momentum in this segment. As highlighted in the previous segment, this aligns with the company's plan of becoming a 360-degree financial services company. The growth in new client additions will likely result in further growth in revenue from credit solutions as approximately 5% of new clients are obtaining credit facilities as well. In the most recent earnings call, the management highlighted the process in place to ensure delinquency rates are kept at a target range of mid-single-digit rates. So far, the company has been successful in achieving this, as reported in fourth-quarter company filings.

Source: Investor presentation

The number of banking accounts also increased from just 3,000 at the beginning of 2019 to 79,000 in January 2020, thanks to the cross-selling efforts of StoneCo.

The StoneCo ABC platform, which was developed with the aim of replacing traditional banking relationships of clients, is gaining traction as well. As of January 2020, the platform had over 10,000 clients and the company plans to launch this as a fully-integrated financial platform by mid-2020. Some of the key features have already been launched and a few are yet to be rolled out.

Source: Investor presentation

The path ahead for StoneCo is very clear; the company, from being a payment processor, will transform into a full-service financial institution. The groundwork has already been done and clients are already signing up for the banking products offered by StoneCo.

An investor would be naturally curious to know how StoneCo has been able to achieve so much in so little time. The answer is that Brazil is not the United States, by far. This is discussed in detail below.

Industry-wide tailwinds

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and has a population of 211 million. According to data from Statista, the internet penetration rate in the country was 68% in 2019, which is considerably higher than in many emerging nations. However, JPMorgan reported that online sales account for just 3.2% of total retail sales, which is an indication of the massive leeway for growth available for e-commerce merchants. Based on these numbers, the digital payments market is expected to grow at stellar rates in the future. Mobile POS payments, especially, are expected to grow at double-digit rates through 2023.

Source: Statista

StoneCo is targeting this growth market by positioning itself as a go-to solutions provider to process online transactions.

There's a reason why StoneCo is looking at providing banking solutions as well. In August 2019, Latin America Business Stories reported that more than 45 million people in Brazil do not have a bank account. As staggering as this number might sound, this spells opportunity for StoneCo. One could argue that the leading banks in the country will be the biggest winners as more people open bank accounts in the near future. However, StoneCo's strategy is to leverage its existing client base as most of these clients are small business owners and autonomous workers. Understandably, this existing relationship can be leveraged to envy the clients to sign up for banking products and solutions offered by StoneCo. The strategy, so far, has been very successful, even without rolling out a full-featured platform.

The projected growth of Brazil economy is also a tailwind for StoneCo. The country is recovering from the economic crash of 2015. In the next couple of years, Brazil is projected to report low-single-digit growth rates.

Source: Statista

The interest rates in the country have declined in the last few years as policymakers attempted to revive growth. This is good news for small business owners as they are more inclined to borrow at these attractive rates. This is a perfect platform for StoneCo to onboard new clients who not only obtain payment processing solutions from the company but credit products as well.

Takeaway: trading below Berkshire's purchase price, StoneCo is an attractive investment

Back in October 2018, Buffett-backed Berkshire invested in StoneCo at a price of $24 per share. Even though shares spiked in the months that followed, the recent decline has once again pulled back shares into very attractive territory. Wall Street analysts have a median target price of $207 for STNE, which represents an upside of over 850%. Shares are trading at rich multiples, but there is massive growth yet to be captured in the company's target markets. A partial convergence with the analyst estimates could deliver triple-digit returns for investors, which is a very likely scenario considering that the launch of the integrated banking solutions platform will be complete later this year. One of the key risks to monitor is the exchange-rate risk as the company conducts its business operations outside the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.