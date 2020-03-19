Celsius Holdings: Going Long The Drink And The Stock

Celsius Holdings (CELH) is a top-notch company with almost everything an investor would want: high growth, great margins, a good management team, and two financially sound billionaire backers. That's why when the stock doubled from $3 in just 2 months, I cursed myself for not buying more and forgot about the company completely, thinking I wasn't going to get any opportunities to get cheap shares again. Fortunately, a few days ago, CELH underwent an incredibly huge decline of 40% in a day, back to around the $3 level, and I managed to get some stock the next day below the $4 mark.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The point of this story is to illustrate that for a small cap like CELH, there will be opportunities to buy the dip, and you need to watch the stock very carefully to take advantage of these opportunities. It's worth it, though, as the stock rebounded 30% the day after the 40% decline.

2019: Amazing year

2019 was an absolutely phenomenal year for CELH. Distribution continued to grow at a rapid pace, many new flavors were launched, and the company substantially de-risked its China operations.

(Source: WY Capital, press releases)

In the US, availability was increased by over 62% to more than 65k locations, leading to a 53% growth in revenue for the FY. Management believes they can cover the full United States by the summer of 2020, fueling further growth for the next few years. Revenue from Europe also showed similar growth, with revenue for the FY growing 56% due to new flavor launches, improved execution, and two months of revenues from the Func Food acquisition in Q4.

China revenues were down, but this was again due to the transition to a royalty-based model to reduce the need for investment in the country. In the most recent investor presentation, CELH showed that it would receive $20.7 million in high-margin royalty payments in the next 5 years.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

It's hard to say now whether this decision is a wise one, but it seems prudent to leave the operations to a local player, especially since so many other Western businesses have failed in China. Either way, this will lead CELH to address the smallest, but most promising, segment - Other.

The Other segment has been the fastest-growing one for the last two years, with growth at or approaching 100% per year. There is very little discussion about this segment in the company's 10-K or in conference calls, but management did mention that growth in this segment was mainly due to increases in sales volumes, not price increases.

I can see enormous potential for Celsius if distribution was increased in other countries. So far, Celsius is hard to get outside of China, the US, or Europe. If it hit my home country, or any other country for that matter, I’m certain it would be a hit. It has great taste (see the segment below) and is healthier compared to most other sweet drinks on the market, differentiating it from most other beverages.

CELH, unfortunately, made a loss in Q4 due to much higher marketing expenses, reflecting the pull forward of China expenses and increasing investments in sales and marketing.

The increase is mainly due to higher marketing investments of $1.6 million as the prior year amount reflected a reduction of $900,000 related to the settlement of marketing charges with our China distributor for 2019.



This quarter reflects increases of $1.3 million related to sales and marketing employee investments and $1.3 million of incremental charges pertaining to trade, marketing activities and distribution costs, as these results now include the impact of the European business integration as of the date of the acquisition on October 25, 2019.



Source: Q4 2019 call

Despite the temporary loss, I am confident that CELH will be very profitable in the long run, like most of the other beverage companies.

Taste test

I recently got to taste Celsius for the first time. It was hard to get - I had to airship it from China and it took a few weeks to reach my home country, but it was worth it. The taste easily surpassed even my high expectations, and every flavor was great. The price wasn’t expensive too - 12 cans could be bought for around 80 RMB, or around US$ 1 per can. For a healthy energy drink that burns calories, that is amazing value right there.

My only regret now is not getting to try it sooner. I had not made the company a large position in my portfolio due to concerns about whether the drink really tasted as good as most people thought.

Valuation

Currently, CELH has a market cap of around $290 million, or around 4x revenues. Even in a market decline, this is incredibly low, considering competitor Monster Beverage (MNST) is still trading at close to 8x revenues and considering Rockstar Energy got bought by PepsiCo (PEP) recently for $3.85 billion. This shows that CELH has a lot of potential going forward.

The company has strong financial backing and $23 million in cash on the balance sheet, so we believe it should be able to weather the coronavirus storm without too much difficulty. In fact, management mentioned in its Q4 call that there was very little impact from COVID-19 outside of canceled marketing events.

In regards to the sales impact, that’s a little bit unknown at this point in our - as we sit here and look ahead. Because the momentum we have experienced in Q1, we have not seen any slowdown and momentum has continued in a very solid fashion as we entered 2020.



Source: Q4 2019 call

Of course, as the situation gets worse over the next few weeks and as more people start to stay indoors, sales could be impacted, but considering CELH mainly sells through vending machines and grocery stores, it is more hedged against a total lockdown compared to many other retailers.

Takeaway

Overall, CELH is an amazing company that we plan to keep adding on dips. It offers a unique product in the fastest-growing drink category in the world. Distribution is growing, even with the recent coronavirus scare, and the company is well-capitalized and has great financial backing. We continue to be very optimistic about the company's prospects over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.