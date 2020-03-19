SPY: Plan Now To Buy The Bottom

As the number of coronavirus cases peak and as government actions peak, the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) looks ahead to the bottom and the bounce off the bottom. The market is looking at least six months ahead and that is why it is considered a leading indicator to the economy. Our signals will turn up, as soon as it detects the rate of infection has dropped, and the government intervention has gained traction to return the economy to normal as quickly as possible. We think that happens by July.

Let's say the market is looking ahead at September right now and is still bearish about those prospects. Let's presume that in March of next year, we are over this crisis. That means the market would be strong as early as October of this year, anticipating the March market. Further, that would imply that the market bottoms by April. However, it could stay on the bottom for a couple of months before it begins to see light at the end of the tunnel, and chart signals begin to turn up. Let's plot that out to identify these fabulous stock bargains near the bottom, or SPY at the bottom.

First, I am going to show you the current monthly chart for SPY. Then I am going to show a chart from my book "Successful Stock Signals." You can then compare where we are now to what happened in 2009. You will see the drop to the bottom, then the signal along the bottom and finally liftoff. You will see the signals for bottoming and liftoff. These signals will occur as we go forward in this bear market. All you have to do is raise cash and wait for the signals to buy. Historically, bear market bottoms are fabulous times to buy, as Warren Buffett knows so well. I lived through 1987, 9-11 and 2008 and know it to be true.

Here is the current, monthly SPY chart:

At the bottom of the above chart is the trigger signal. The red vertical lines indicate when the signal changed. In January there was a bearish candlestick in price. In February, our trigger signal changed. It turned bearish as it broke below the solid 80 line. It is about to turn very bearish as it breaks below the dotted 50 line. When it turns back up, SPY will start its slow liftoff from the bottom. I think this chart shows the bottom is in sight as we test the 2018 low at $229 shown on the above chart. I don't think $229 will hold and you can see we have drawn the next green, horizontal support line just below $200.

Now let's look below at this old chart from my book and compare the above chart to the 2008-09 bear market. You can see the path of a bear market. You can see we are still in the early part of this path with the signals still dropping. You can see where they go sideways and then turn up. We think that will happen in July. So you have three months to raise the cash you need to buy the bottom. By October and November, I expect everyone will recognize the market has turned up you will probably be chasing price higher.

Notice in the above chart that our trigger signal, Full STO, drops all the way to the bottom in a bear market, before turning up. It stays down there for some time, bottoming, before turning up. Compare this to the 2010 and 2011 pullbacks, where the signal does not go all the way to the bottom. In fact, it stops at the halfway point and quickly reverses up. So this signal tells us whether this is a normal pullback or a bear market.

The 2008 bear market dropped for about 10 months to the bottom. We expect this bear market to be shorter and reaching the bottom in a few months. We expect to see the signals turn up in July because the market is looking out six months to next January when the virus crisis and elections are over. In July the market will know if the virus is controlled and may guess who will win the election and what that means for 2021.

Let's see if we are right. In any case we wait for the signal to turn up, no matter what month that happens. I think April earnings reports will take SPY to its bottom and July earnings reports will look to some improvements and turn our signals up. Also the weekly chart will lead the monthly chart and will show improvement ahead of the monthly chart, if you want a heads-up.



