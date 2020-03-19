My 3 Favorite ETFs To Buy During The Stock Market's Pullback

Drastic Market Pullbacks Open Up A Fantastic Buying Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

As the stock market fell drastically again this week, now down over 25% from the all-time highs that were hit just weeks ago, it comes time to refocus and look long-term once again. Any investor's greatest ally is time, and in time we will again breakthrough to new highs. With that being said this downfall brings about a great opportunity for long term investments. Thanks to the power of compounding an initial investment of just $5,000 could be worth well over $200,000 in just 40 years based off of the average annual return of the stock market. It seems elementary, but many give in to the fears and miss out on these pullbacks when in reality there truly is no better time to open up an entry into a long-term broader market tracking ETF. That is why today I will be visiting some of my favorite ETF options and strategies to make the most out of this downturn (Figure 1).

(Figure 1) Warren Buffett's Famous Quote Holds True As Markets Fall Rapidly In Recent Weeks Due To Virus Fears

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is a diversified fund that invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. With a 10 year average return of around 9.2% along with a 2.1% dividend yield, you cannot go wrong with this ETF. It has been voted one of the best ETFs by a number of organizations, and Vanguard as a whole is known for their reliability in the mutual fund business. There is still plenty of potential for downside, so it is beneficial to spread out buys in increments. Even the largest pullbacks in history usually only cut the market back around 50% from highs. Therefore a buying strategy that could be effective over the coming months would be to enter around -25% from all-time highs which is likely to hit in the coming week, and then space out buys every 10% the market drops. Therefore you could break down your expected contribution into 3 equal buys at around -30%, 40%, and -50% from highs. This reduces risk and takes away the stress of calling bottoms. If the market turns bullish once again and you do not get your total contribution in the worst news to come of it is you are on the road to be back in the profits.

Invesco QQQ ETF

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) also invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies and has been one of the best performing multi-sector ETFs over the last 10 years, up on average 17.7% annually. As CNBC analyst, Jim Cramer likes to say "Diversification is the only free lunch". Invesco takes full advantage of this investing in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors (Figure 2). The main difference between QQQ and competing ETFs is the heightened risk-reward. The fund trades with much higher volatility making it a good fit for younger investors willing to undergo a little more potential for downside with hopes that these impressive 17% annual gains can continue.

(Figure 2) Invesco Does A Good Job Of Remaining Diversified While Still Also Positioning Themselves Well In The Outperforming Sectors Like Tech

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

What makes this stock market decline different from others of the past is the speed that things have taken a turn. There have been multiple 7% plus decline days in the DOW and S&P causing the stock circuit breakers to be triggered and trading to be halted. With a decline of this speed, we could easily see a turnaround just as rapidly. Positive news on virus vaccines and the hopefully slowing of the spread through social distancing could easily bring us back normal trading in a matter of weeks to months. That is why now is as good of a time as ever to enter into a mutual fund such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has averaged 12.5% returns over the last 10 years and has an does an exceptional job at diversifying your portfolio.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 3) It Is Prime Time To Contribute To Your IRA or Retirement Fund With Nearly The Entire Market Well Off Of All-Time Highs

Honorable Mentions

Other well-known names that make for respectable retirement/IRA investments include the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG), and SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI).

SPY has long been known as a leading ETF due to the S&P's long track record of long-term gains. Historically offers around 9-13% annual returns and is trading at a great price following market pullbacks.

VOOG offers a diversified investment in mainly growth stocks allowing for more potential upside with the drawback of slightly higher risk.

XBI may be a smart play for 2020 as biotech/healthcare is the highest performing sector in market at this time. The sector could continue to outperform if Democrats take over office in November and bring with them heightened focus on healthcare.

Conclusion

If you are young and have not yet opened an IRA now is the time (Figure 4). With summer on the horizon, biotech companies working tirelessly for a vaccine, and drastic measures being taken to prevent the spread it is only a matter of time before these fears pass and things return to normal. Spacing out buys and averaging down will allow for incredible long term investments. I do not see this decline breaking the -50% mark we seen in 2008 and 1929 and the potential for an accelerated comeback is there as well. It is almost impossible to pick out a true bottom, but with incremental buys, you can profit from others fears and set yourself up for the retirement you deserve.

(Figure 4) Investing Young And During Downturns Makes Every Dollar You Save Worth That Much More

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO, VTI, QQQ, VOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Make decisions at your own discretion. Markets are extremely volatile in their current state and should be handled with patience and due diligence.