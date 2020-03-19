Even After The Drop, Ball Corp. Is Still Overpriced

The highly levered balance sheet plus high operating leverage is what is keeping us out of Ball for the moment.

We are keeping a close eye on Ball (BLL) and have it on our watchlist. Even with the recent drop in share price, Ball trades at a high P/E multiple of 21.79x.

We like the competitive position Ball has within the industry. In some markets, like in South America, Ball’s market share is greater than 50%. In other markets, they are still one of the biggest producers in aluminum cans. The high market share, customer captivity plus economies of scale, makes Ball enjoy competitive advantages.

There are also tailwinds in the industry as soft drink companies are trying new methods to reduce their plastic waste such as canned water. If that trend takes hold, Ball would benefit by taking market share from away from plastic.

The highly levered balance sheet plus high operating leverage is what is keeping us out of Ball for the moment. These are not normal times. At the most extreme case scenario, the coronavirus could shut down Ball’s manufacturing facilities. That would be disastrous for the company.

Business overview

Ball is one of the biggest aluminum can manufacturers in the world. Their cans are used mostly in the soft drink and beer markets, with The Coca Cola Company (KO) and InBev (BUD) as its major customers respectively, but also use for aerosol cans, canned soup, canned dog food, etc. There is a high probability that the aluminum can container you see in your home is manufacture by Ball.

The company report results under 4 operating segments: 1) North and Central America; 2) South America; 3) Europe and 4) Aerospace.

In their annual report, they estimate the North and Central American market to be around 115B units for aluminum beverage containers. Ball produced 48B units in 2019, which represents 42% of the market share. To supply the market, Ball has 17 manufacturing facilities in the U.S, 1 in Canada and 2 in Mexico.

For the South American market, management estimates they are the biggest producer in the region with a market share of 49% in 2019, representing 17.6B units shipped in an estimated 36B unit market. The company operates 9 facilities in Brazil, 1 in Argentina, 1 in Chile and 1 in Paraguay.

For the European market, they also estimate they are the largest producer of beverage containers with a market share of 42% from an approximately 72B unit aluminum container market. They have 20 manufacturing facilities around Europe.

As a percent of total sales, their North and Central American markets are the biggest, at 45% of total reportable sales, followed by the European market at 25%, South America at 16% and Aerospace at 14%.

Most of their revenue comes from multi-year supply contracts with companies in different beverage industries. More impressive is the fact that in 2018 Ball constructed a manufacturing facility near Madrid, Spain, with much of the added capacity secured under a long-term customer contract.

Ball is also involved in a very unrelated business segment, the aerospace industry. Although it accounts for only 13% of total revenues, it has been steadily increasing in importance. Ball Aerospace has a long history that started in the late ’50s, as the company wanted to diversify into other fields.

Ball Aerospace works primarily as a contractor or sub-contractor for the U.S Department of Defense, NASA and other U.S government agencies, manufacturing sensors, radio frequency systems, and other advanced technologies. This segment reported a contracted backlog of $2.5B in December 2019, up 13.6% from the previous year.

Is aluminum here to save us?

Aluminum cans can be recycled indefinitely and without losing quality. The company estimates that 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in circulation today and has a global recycling rate of 69%, compared 43% of plastic and 46% of glass, which can be collected but not necessarily recycled.

Even celebrities think that the future for aluminum cans is bright. Jason Momoa (from Aquaman fame) has partnered with Ball to introduce a product line of canned water.

There is also a jump from major soft drink manufacturers such as Pepsi (PEP) and Coca Cola to reduce plastic waste by increasing the use of recycled materials. Coca Cola is putting a percentage of its Dasani water into aluminum cans with Pepsi also following suit, putting its Aquafina water in cans as well.

The appeal of aluminum cans fits with environmental concerns to decrease pollution. Aluminum cans can be 100% recycled and be converted into another aluminum can without losing any qualities, compared to plastic, which once recycled starts losing its quality and becomes “down-cycled”, meaning it now becomes the raw material for other products such as carpet fiber or ends up in landfills.

This increasing interest can be the cause of more product introductions and product penetration in existing categories. We could use a past example using Monster Energy opening a new beverage category in the market, or more recently, La Croix with its sparkling water. Just like these two companies introduced new beverages to the market, there are other possibilities of product expansion, which Ball is going to be part of if it is shipped in aluminum cans:

This tailwind from sustainability is definitely accelerating and accelerating probably at a faster pace than what we would have thought. And the conversations that we're having are broader and with companies that have never put their package in aluminum. So that's 1 surprise. – Ball at BofA Global agriculture & materials conference

These tailwinds would benefit Ball as they control a big chunk of the market and would represent incremental revenue and profits.

Barriers to entry

The highly capital-intensive nature of the industry also allows Ball to enjoy some barriers to entry. It would be very hard for a new player to enter the industry. Any new potential entrants would need to invest huge amounts of capital to reproduced manufacturing facilities, not counting research and development investments:

Source: company filings

From the table above, we can observe that for every dollar in sales Ball makes, it needs $0.40 cents in PP&E to support that sale.

They also enjoy customer captivity coupled with economies of scale. We believe there are high switching costs in the industry due to the massive volumes beverage companies produce. These companies cannot risk production disruptions due to high fixed cost coupled with operating leverage. As a result, it is why Ball has long-term contracts with their customers and can lock-in capacity with contracts from new manufacturing facilities.

New potential entrants would not be able to compete in the industry profitably, as the major players with cost advantages would more likely than not, lower prices if new competition enters the market which would deter any new competition.

There is however, the risk of oversupply by adding extra operating capacity from current competitors, but looking at gross margins, the company has maintained steady margins for the past 10-years, which could indicate discipline within industry participants:

Source: quickfs.net

Mixed Feelings about the balance sheet

The company has been increasing its debt balance from $5.1B in 2015 to a current balance of $7.8B in 2019. The company have the following debt coverage ratios:

Source: company filings

With a current Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, the company is in compliance with its debt covenant requirement of no greater than 4.5, but not by much.

For their fiscal 2020, they have $1.5B in short term debt and current portion of long-term debt due. The company is confident they have plenty of liquidity to cover the debt payment. They count with a committed and uncommitted accounts receivable factoring program with combined limits of approximately $1.4B of which they have $230M of accounts receivables available for sale. They also have a revolving credit facility of $1.75B which matures in March 2024.

The company also expects to generate around $1.4B in operating cashflows offset by CAPEX of $800M, up $200M from last year, for total FCF of $600M.

Conclusion

We keep Ball under our watchlist. We like the market-leading position the company has, which is protected by barriers to entry. However, even after the stock price has fallen from the high 70’s and now is trading at $58.43 (a 24% decline) it is still selling at a frothy forward P/E multiple of 21.79.

The high degree of operating leverage plus a highly levered balance sheet can be a double edge sword, especially in this market. A complete operating stoppage due to the coronavirus will have a severe impact on profitability. Since the company doesn’t have that much room in their debt leverage ratio due to their covenants, we are not sure about an investment in Ball is the right choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.