Gone With The Wind: The Era Of Heedless Investing Is Over

Prudent investors will avoid KRE and XLF; WHOSX and TLT may possibly need to be avoided as well; value investing will return, and some deals on dividend stocks like XOM, CVX, COP, RDS.B, TOT, PSX, RIO, LYB, NUE, BHP, FL, and CHRW are already available; "Tomorrow is another day."

Advertisement for "Gone With the Wind" (1939)

Introduction

In 1939, the most successful (on an inflation-adjusted basis) film in history, "Gone With the Wind," was released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to immediate popular acclaim (Wikipedia, 2020). The film was based very closely on a novel published in 1936 by Margaret Munnerlyn Mitchell. The story is a romance set in the Deep South during the Civil War and its aftermath. The heroine is a character named Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh), a southern belle on a slave-owning plantation called Tara; her main love interest is a rebel privateer named Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). In the story, which is cluttered with soap opera subplots, a banal and bizarre approach to slavery, and some pretty blatant misogyny, the southerners face the awful prospect of war and are all for it in the beginning (except for Rhett Butler). One of the main storylines is the crushing of the South's landed gentry as the conflict unfolded, and the death of the South's romantic ideas of war. These notions were eventually replaced by fear and loathing as the South started to lose the war in 1863. Then popular sentiment declined into resignation and hopelessness once Atlanta was burned by Union troops and General Sherman's famous "march to the sea" was underway in 1864. Eventually, the Old South's despair was replaced by the determination to persevere as the war ended and Reconstruction began. Scarlett and Rhett had a very rocky relationship along the way, and it ended with Rhett telling Scarlett, "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn." In the closing scene, with Rhett gone, her baby miscarried, Tara Plantation destroyed, the South defeated, slavery ended, and the antebellum southern order in utter chaos during Reconstruction, Scarlett finally faces her fate and bravely says, "Tomorrow is another day!"

This famous story serves as a sort of metaphor for what investors are going through right now. The complacency and heedlessness induced by 11 years of Federal Reserve pandering to the markets (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Kevin Wilson, 2019b; Kevin Wilson, 2020a) suddenly appears to be going away, perhaps to be replaced at long last by true price discovery, sober risk analysis, and maybe even prudent (value) investing, at least by some investors. The S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) has dropped as much as 27% over several weeks, then bounced over 9% on Friday the 13th, only to face an 11% drop on Monday the 16th, followed by yet another rally and subsequent dip, to end up with a cumulative draw-down (so far) of -31%. Sectors and industries like Energy (Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)), Mining (SPDR S&P Mining and Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)), Transportation (iShares Transportation Avg. ETF (BATS:IYT)), and Banking (SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)) have been especially hard hit, with cumulative draw-downs (through 3/16/2020) from their nearby highs of -59%, -48%, -36%, and -43%, respectively. The stock and commodity market crashes are the metaphorical equivalents of the burning of Atlanta in "Gone With the Wind."

The technical damage being done is severe (i.e., the 200-week moving average has been pierced), with considerable potential downside left to go, and the market action now reflects a full-blown panic. This is a fairly shocking transition from the euphoria and heedless complacency of the months and years leading up to February 10th, but it is not really much of a surprise (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2020b). Some $10 Trillion of market value has been lost (on paper) in just a few weeks, and of course, those who were the most heedless have generally paid the highest price. This may be the first time in 11 years that a market punishment for devil-may-care risk-taking may actually stick, handing major losses to those who prefer to buy high on momentum and end up selling low on fear. Once the shock of loss has receded a bit, it will be possible for many investors to re-evaluate their previously complacent investment strategies. No doubt market, sector, and individual stock valuations will return as matters of concern. It is also likely that passive investing will get the black eye it has long deserved (because it exacerbates losses in a downturn).

The probability is good that the entire approach to investing used in the last few years will be at least partially repudiated (for a while) by the massive damage to portfolios that is now occurring. For those of us who have warned for years of the potential for a crash and been sneered at (by some) for behaving like "perma-bears" in the midst of rampant speculation, I can only say that risk is a real thing, and those who ignore it have always paid a price. In any case, when the dust settles, the economic and investment questions faced by investors will be at least metaphorically similar to those faced by Scarlett O'Hara (and other plantation-owning Southerners) in 1865, although thankfully not under nearly as dire circumstances. It remains to be seen when today's investors will decide that "tomorrow is another day," but ultimately, most eventually, do make that decision. So, this trauma will end at some point, and stocks will rise again.

The Markets Are Burning Like 1864 Atlanta

The global "war" against the so-called Wuhan (Covid-19) Flu and the separate "price war" involving crude oil have together delivered (and will likely continue to deliver) a massive demand shock to the global economy, possibly for several more months. The threat from the virus will likely diminish substantially in some 3-6 months, but the extent of the oil price war is potentially that long or even much longer (Rida Morwa, 2020), perhaps lasting 15 months or more. In the meantime, a global recession is almost certain to set in based on severe cutbacks in economic activity in many countries, but especially China, Italy, and Spain (James T. Arredy, 2020). So far, some 8,250 have died globally. For some perspective, the so-called Spanish (H1N1) Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919 killed 670,000 Americans and over 50 million worldwide (Louis Casiano, 2020); the so-called Asian (H2N2) Flu Pandemic of 1957 killed 118,000 Americans and some 1.1 million people worldwide; and the so-called Swine (SIV-H1N1) Flu of 2009 killed about 10,000 Americans and some 575,000 people worldwide. The Wuhan (Covid-19) Flu is dangerously contagious and deadly, but so far, it does not appear to be on the same scale as the 1918 or 1957 pandemics.

Unfortunately, the stock market was at its highest valuation (on measures like price/sales) in history (Kevin Wilson, 2020b; Op. cit.) when these twin (oil and flu) disasters began, so the demand shock has knocked the legs out from under the relentless speculation, almost overnight. Now, most investors face a plethora of problems: 1) uncertainty about the markets; 2) uncertainty about the extent of the economic damage; 3) a Federal Reserve that has seemingly used up nearly all of its ammo (dropping money rates to zero and initiating a $700 Billion QE4 program; all potentially without effect); and 4) a Congress that seems unable (so far) to do very much to help with real fiscal stimulus, they do appear to be willing to get something done soon. On the other hand, it's not clear whether fiscal spending, even on a massive scale, will prove to be effective in this environment (cf. Brian Riedl, 2020; Kimberly Amadeo, 2019). It certainly didn't accomplish much in the aftermath of 2008, nor during the lead-up to the crisis. But politicians must appear to be doing something, so I have no doubt that another $800-$1,000 Billion plan (such as those proposed separately by President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Schumer recently) will soon be forthcoming.

The market's severely contrary reaction on Monday (3/16/2020) to the Fed's emergency rate cut and initiation of a massive QE4 program over the weekend is metaphorically akin to Rhett Butler's famous statement in "Gone With the Wind" that, "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn." Given where things stand in our over-indebted and somewhat lethargic economy, there is reason to doubt whether any form of stimulus will ultimately be effective (even heroic measures from the Fed; cf. Chuck Jones, 2020) no matter when they are implemented. Indeed, the multiplier effect on federal stimulus spending is far lower than most people believe (Robert J. Barro, 2009). A fundamental change in our approach may be in order, metaphorically similar to the changes wrought in the "Gone With the Wind" South by the end of slavery and the onset of Reconstruction (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019c; Kevin Wilson, 2020a; Op. cit.). However, as I recall, that period after the Civil War was very troubling and fraught with danger.

Ultimate losses from the market high of 3,380 on February 10, 2020, are likely to be significantly more severe than we've already observed, even though as I write this the S&P 500 (SPY) is already down cumulatively some 31%. Indeed, reliable, time-tested methods (John Hussman, 2020) suggest a total decline of about 60-65% is probable, although the timing is, of course, unknown. Indeed, the bottom wasn't reached until the summer of 1932 after the Great Crash of October 1929 (Chart 1). The first leg down in 1929 was a 48% loss, which was followed by a fierce 48% counter-trend rally; but ultimately, the market lost 89%. The current market crash is not yet comparable to the one in 1929, and even reversion to the mean suggests it should be much less devastating in a relative sense. However, the present crash looks very similar to the one in 1987 (Chart 2), which involved a steep decline of about 36% in around a 15-week period from peak to trough (but with most [22%] of the loss occurring on a single day). Unfortunately, the 2020 Crash also has similarities to the 2008 Crash following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The current down-leg could perhaps stop at around a 30-40% loss if we are lucky and will likely be followed by a very strong rally (either as a typical prone-to-failure counter-trend move or as a renewed bull-trend move). If we are only in a bear market associated with a mild recession, then ultimate losses might be less than the dire levels indicated by Hussman's methodology. But that reversion-to-the-mean methodology has been amazingly accurate as to the extent of draw-downs for well over 25 years, although it has of course been completely useless with respect to timing. If we are really headed for a major secular bear market and a truly deep recession, then the worst case scenario is highly likely. In fact, sectors like energy and financials are nearly there already.

Chart 1: Anatomy of the Great Crash of 1929-1933

Chart 2: The Black Monday Crash of 1987

The Global Economy Is Being Crushed (Like the South's Was in 1864-1865)

What are the odds on the two scenarios just discussed? The question is more of an economic one now than a market oriented one, because the main variable is how deep the likely global recession will become in the coming months. Early Chinese data suggest a tremendous demand shock in a sudden stop scenario (Chart 3). Initial estimates of the impact on the global economy suggest at least a one-quarter decline in global GDP of some -1.75% (Chart 4). For example, just in the technology sector alone we should expect to see very large global reductions in hardware shipments (Chart 5). However, the unfolding healthcare disasters in Spain and Italy, the widespread sudden stops in many other European economies, and the as-yet unknown extent of the sudden stop expected in the US, together suggest that far more damage than the above-mentioned presumed one-quarter decline is possible. Indeed, a 2020 recession was already in the cards before Covid-19's impact was suspected, based on the recent sharp decline in US Treasury yields and its historic correlation with GDP trends (Chart 6). In fact, there was already an observable slowdown in US GDP growth occurring (Chart 7). Many analysts are expecting a short and sharp stock market decline to be followed by a V-shaped recovery, because that is what happened with the SARS epidemic back in 2003 (Chart 8). However, the state of the US economy and the valuations in the markets in 2003 were far different than either of these factors today.

Chart 3: Initial and Projected Decline in Chinese Retail Sales

Chart 4: Global GDP Will Drop Sharply For At Least One Quarter

Chart 5: Technology Shipments Will Plummet

Chart 6: A US Recession Was Expected Even Before Covid-19's Potential Impact Was Known

Chart 7: A Slowdown in US GDP Growth Was Already Happening Before the Sudden Stop Hit

Chart 8: The 2003 SARS Epidemic Was Marked By a V-Shaped Market Recovery

Indeed, today, we are entering the current Wuhan Flu (or Covid-19) crisis and its associated sudden economic stop with a host of problems already on our hands. The recently initiated oil price war is (on its own) quite devastating to the financial and energy sectors of the markets, but it will also have substantial unemployment impacts on Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, i.e., the states where most shale plays have been aggressively exploited (Chart 9). The stimulus plans being discussed between Congress, the Administration, and the Federal Reserve are already quite closely duplicating (in scale) those taken in the early stages of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. Rather than calming the markets, this is in effect confirming the market's worst fears. So, in summary, I am planning on the full 60-65% drop in the stock markets suggested by reversion-to-the-mean, but I am still hoping for something somewhat better. I think it is far more likely that my worst case scenario plans will be used, than that my hopes for a better outcome will be realized.

Chart 9: Locations of Major Shale Plays in US

Tomorrow Is Another Day

In any case, at some point, the waterfall market drop we are experiencing will end, markets will stabilize, and the economy will start to recover from its sudden stop, repairing the financial damage done, and rebuilding confidence and demand. The newly chastened markets are almost certainly not done with their panic trading (as the limit down in this morning's (3/18/2020) futures market in fact suggests). But we have already blown off a great deal of froth in the markets, and there are already some amazingly good value stocks available, all of them paying relatively high dividends. Certain sectors have already fallen so far, that real bargains are now available. For example, super-major oil firm Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) has suffered a draw-down of -69% (intraday on 3/18/2020) from its all-time high a few years ago; it is now priced well below any meaningful valuation of its long-term cash flows or earnings and is also well below its 2008 lows. Another hard-hit super-major oil firm is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), which has suffered a draw-down of -72% (intraday on 3/18/2020) from its all-time high; it is also priced well below any meaningful valuation of its long-term cash flows or earnings and is well below its 2008 lows. Similar drawdown and valuation stories apply to firms like Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.B), Total SA (NYSE:TOT), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Additionally, the large refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has suffered a draw-down of -61%; it is now priced below any reasonable valuation of its long-term cash flows or earnings.

The same pattern is also true for some stocks in the materials/mining sector. For example, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), a diversified global-scale mining company, has suffered a draw-down of -69%; it is priced below all reasonable valuations of its cash flows or earnings. The large and diversified chemicals firm LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has suffered a draw-down of -70% from its all-time high and is priced well below meaningful valuations of its long-term cash flows or earnings. The well-run steel maker Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has suffered a draw-down of -62% from its all-time high; it too is priced far below any reasonable valuation of its cash flows or earnings and is very close to its 2008 low. The large Australian-based mining/oil company known as BHP Group (the old Broken Hill Properties [BHP]) has seen a draw-down of -68%; it too is priced well below any meaningful valuations of its cash flows or earnings.

Even retail firms offer some great bargains; for example, another potential value stock gem is the well-run retailer Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), which has suffered a draw-down of -69% from its all-time high; it is now priced well below any meaningful valuation of its cash flows or earnings. The transportation sector has been very hard-hit, but that means some bargains are available. For example, the large and well-run logistics firm C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) has seen a draw-down of -39%, and its price is well below most valuation estimates based on its long-term cash flows. Finally, these twelve stocks are just a representative sampler of what is out there right now. More bargains are no doubt on the way.

I am using a variety of tools for evaluating various value stocks in this environment. I look very carefully at things like dividend yield, payout ratio, drawdown level, balance sheet health (Altman Z-score), P/S ratio, book value growth, and Shiller P/E ratio. I have also looked carefully at a variety of measures that describe the risks associated with a firm's debt burdens, since this is one of the major threats to firms now that the stock and credit bubbles are popping. Here, I like to look at the debt/equity ratio, debt/EBITDA (cash flow), and EV/EBITDA (enterprise value/cash flow). These measures taken in aggregate eliminate many stocks from consideration. The above stocks have passed most of these hurdles with flying colors. I have been buying some of these names in nibbles on the deeper down days, once certain threshold valuations are hit. As the meltdown continues, and keeping an eye out for counter-trend rallies that serve as technical relief valves, I intend to gradually become fully invested. In the meantime, I have exited my bond positions to generate the cash needed for equity investments. I believe that tomorrow is another day, much as Scarlett O'Hara decided, although I am thankful that I don't face the kind of devastation that she did.

Conclusions

The financial implications for investors now that the Fed has undertaken a massive "QE" program again will likely be considerable (Gautam Dhingra & Christopher J. Olson, 2019). Investors in that case would do well to avoid bank stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE); Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)). It may also make sense to treat Long Treasuries (Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (MUTF:WHOSX); iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)) very gingerly, or even avoid them if yields stay below 1% on the 10-year Treasury. Fed actions may very well bring the bond rally to an end rather suddenly, as they did during "QE-1," "QE-2" and "QE-3."

Right now, it may make sense (with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates) to invest some money in a gold fund like the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). It is a gold ETF that may be safer than some, for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. Silver (iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)) looks very promising after its recent fall, but that fall was somewhat unexpected, so some caution is likely required until a more positive trend is established. For those who desire dividend income, the bargains mentioned above (XOM, CVX, RDS.B, TOT, COP, PSX, RIO, NUE, LYB, BHP, FL, and CHRW) might usefully be nibbled at, although it's reasonable to assume that some of them will fall even further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, XOM, CVX, COP, RDS.B, TOT, PSX, RIO, NUE, BHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.