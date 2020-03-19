Allied Health: The Coronavirus Surge Won't Last

AHPI is spiking again during this coronavirus outbreak, but it likely won’t result in any significant long-term growth.

The stock’s price tends to rise noticeably during viral outbreaks and other health scares, but the company’s underlying financial viability remains questionable.

When my book 'Rich Dad's Prophecy' was released in 2002, most financial newspapers and magazines trashed it because I discussed a looming stock market crash. -- Robert Kiyosaki

Recently, the stock price of Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) jumped more than 500% over the course of two days in late February, pushing it to new multi-year highs. The catalyst, of course, was the coronavirus outbreak, which has been spreading rapidly across the United States and Europe and has resulted in a surging demand for medical supplies and other healthcare equipment.

AHPI, which specializes in the production of home respiratory care products, oxygen cylinders and emergency medical products, has drawn the attention of investors looking for exposure to companies and industries which figure to benefit from the virus’ spread. The healthcare sector has been one of the market’s best performers over the past month with the medical devices group enjoying particular success. The near-term catalyst has been the development and mass production of a reliable coronavirus test kit, something that, thus far, has proven elusive. Recently, Co-Diagnostics (CODX) has made available its COVID-19 testing kits, boosting the value of other coronavirus names, including AHPI, in the process.

From a fundamental standpoint, however, AHPI could be a trap. This was a stock in the $1-2 range as recently as January and the coronavirus boost could ultimately be little more than a short-term boost for the company.

Investors have certainly been positioning themselves for a move back to the downside as evidenced by the recent short interest chart.

It’s natural that the short interest in any stock, which has risen from $1 to as high as $45 in just a few trading sessions, would increase and could indicate that the recent mania surrounding AHPI has begun to subside. Since the initial spike, AHPI has indeed pulled back to the $15 area, but has remained somewhat resilient as the full scope and spread of the coronavirus remains unknown.

Even after the stock price has come off of its highs, it’s still not supported by any reasonable fundamental valuation. AHPI’s price-to-book value is more than twice that of the S&P 500 and five times that of the broad healthcare sector. Ventilators and other respiratory products will be in extremely high demand during the virus outbreak, but it’s unlikely that AHPI will meet the increased demand or even be able to ramp up production in time to take advantage of the surge.

From a more fundamental standpoint, I’m also bearish on AHPI’s prospects.

Stock Performance Tied To Viral Outbreaks

If you look at AHPI’s longer-term chart, you’ll notice that its performance has been tied heavily to recent virus outbreaks, including SARS and H1N1.

AHPI stock rose by more than 60% during the 2002 SARS outbreak and more than doubled around the 2009 H1N1 flu. The rallies were a result of investors flocking to healthcare companies that manufactured the simplest of products, such as protective masks and respiratory devices. With the exception of the late 2000s, which saw the stock price rising fairly steadily amid hopes that the post-virus momentum could be carried forward, the success has been mostly fleeting.

A lack of any real catalyst outside of these outbreak periods has kept interest in AHPI tepid at best. Even the Ebola outbreak of 2014 failed to produce more than two very brief spikes in the stock’s price, which were quickly given back.

What AHPI has been over the past decade is a company that continues to experience declining revenues, net income and operating margins. It’s a company whose financial statements showed signs of struggling even during its best days, but have gotten progressively worse over time.

Deteriorating Company Financials

While it’s unclear exactly how much of a coronavirus boost the company might get, the longer-term picture shows a business that’s struggling to remain viable. Its best days came even before the tech bubble burst and it’s been a slow descent ever since.

From its business peak a quarter-century ago, total annual revenues are down 75%. Net income has slipped into negative territory and has remained there consistently over the past decade. Here is a quick snapshot of the falling financials of the company in the last one year period. Operating margins have been well into negative territory for years and have been in decline since the financial crisis.

AHPI is clearly being impacted by business outside of the United States. International markets, which account for approximately 25% of the company’s revenue, declined by more than 15% in Q4 2019 compared to the same quarter one year earlier. That’s about half of the sales drop experienced domestically. Product orders in Q4 were down 2.2% in the United States, but fell 4.4% overseas. In its quarterly report, the company blamed “political and economic uncertainty” for its challenges, which is probably an understatement. Weighed down by a global economic slowdown, which is greatly impacting the manufacturing and industrial production sectors, and the effects of the ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war, sales in the Far East region dropped by ⅓, while sales in Europe fell by more than half. Latin America was the only real bright spot where sales rose by 30%.

Company management, however, doesn’t appear to be surprised by this activity and, in fact, has largely expected it, as evidenced by a recent quarterly report.

Source: AHPI Q3’20 Financial Report

Summary

While AHPI has gotten a lot of attention thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, there’s little evidence at this point to suggest that it will be able to sustain any viable momentum. Its current rally is entirely the result of a short-term black swan event that likely abates over the next few months. With just $30 million in annual sales, any short-term spike in demand will certainly have a material impact on the company’s financials and stock price, but it very likely just results in a “tulip mania”-like burst of interest and not any fundamental long-term improvement in business prospects.

Its margins remain consistently poor, its cash position continues to dwindle and orders have declined. It’s getting a huge boost right now simply by being tied to the coronavirus, but past virus outbreaks suggest that any boost the company might receive is only short-term and minimal.

At its current share price, AHPI is extraordinarily overvalued and doesn’t really warrant much more than its pre-virus valuation of around $1-2 per share. I suspect that AHPI could see its share price continue to hover in the $10-20 range as long as the coronavirus remains in the headlines, but eventually slides back to the low single digits once the curve flattens, medicines and vaccines are developed and the spike in respiratory product demand abates.

The $45 share price was in no way justified and even the current share price offers little value. The weak fundamental narrative will resume once the coronavirus mania begins to blow over.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Risk-off warnings were given January 27. Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.