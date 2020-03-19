Facebook Will Survive The COVID-19 Situation And Any Recession

Since my last article on Facebook about 3 weeks ago, the share price has fallen by about 25%, due to the market-wide crash.

Introduction

Since my last article on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) about 3 weeks ago, the share price has fallen by about 25%, due to the market-wide crash. While my last article discusses how the slowing revenue growth is not a strong case for concern due to the company's long-term strategy of increasing adoption of stories ads and efforts in commerce and payments, in this article, I discuss how the company would be able to withstand the COVID-19 situation. Overall, I am still extremely bullish on the long-term prospects of the company.

COVID-19 May Trigger a Recession

The World Health Organization ("WHO") has officially declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic and the epicentre of the outbreak has been shifted from China to Europe, with the number of cases expected to rise rapidly in the US as well. This has led to countries such as Italy, Spain, and France implementing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown. The European Union has also closed its external borders to all foreigners. Globally, several sports events have been either suspended or canceled.

In the US, the COVID-19 has spread to all 50 states and several states have declared a state of emergency. The CDC has recommended canceling any events for 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks. With social gathering discouraged, people are going out less and this has led to several industries, particularly those in the travel and food industry, to be seeking a bailout from the government.

Several big tech companies have also implemented a remote working arrangement for their employees. With the COVID-19 situation cascading worldwide, it is no wonder that the consumer and market sentiment is bad and fears of an impending recession.

Facebook is Doing Its Part to Tackle the COVID-19

Beyond the infection, fatality, and economic repercussions, there are also several fear factors that have emerged from the COVID-19 and the various cities' virtual lockdown. Human fears have led to people hoarding several items from essential supplies such as surgical face mask to daily necessities such as toilet paper. There are also several people hoarding up essential surgical face masks and even reselling them at a high profit, which could reduce the supply for health care workers who need them.

To this end, Facebook has been doing actions to stop people from exploiting this public health emergency by banning the sale of surgical face masks on its online marketplace. Beyond hoarding essential supplies, misinformation and incorrect rumors can also hamper the response efforts against COVID-19. Facebook has made efforts to remove false claims and conspiracy theories relating to COVID-19 and has also offered the WHO free advertising for its COVID-19 response. Furthermore, Facebook is also encouraging everyone to take social distancing seriously and has launched a coronavirus information center that shows up at the top of the newsfeed to encourage users to pay attention to social distancing recommendations.

Beyond removing hoarding and misinformation, the company is also doing its best to support the economy and its workers. It announced a $100M program to help small businesses where grants will be available for up to 30,000 eligible companies. All employees will also receive a $1,000 bonus from the company.

Given the reputation hit the company has taken from the Cambridge Analytica Scandal and other privacy mishaps, its effort in helping to combat the COVID-19 situation will certainly help to improve its brand image.

Facebook Is In A Strong Position To Withstand The COVID-19 And Any Recession

While almost all businesses are most certainly to take a hit financially from the COVID-19 outbreak, Facebook is in a stronger position than any average company. Firstly, it has a strong balance sheet with cash on hand and equivalents totaling over $50B as of 31 Dec 2019 with very little debt.

Secondly, unless several companies that rely on China as a key supply chain hub, Facebook has almost next to zero exposure with most of its apps banned there with hardware being only a fraction of their business. Given that the COVID-19 first emerged in China, several companies were already playing catch-up even before the situation got out of hand globally.

Thirdly, with the company's apps requiring no public exposure or travel to use, social distancing can improve their user engagement. With people being forced to stay at home and professional sports being canceled, there will be a lot of bored people spending time on social media looking to kill time. With Daily Active Users ("DAUs") up by 9% to 1.66B and Monthly Active Users ("MAUs") up by 8% to 2.50B in 2019, user growth should remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Next, Facebook's core business is in digital advertising. While in a recession, companies will be forced to tighten their purse and reduce overall marketing budget, the focus in a recession will also move marketing spend to channels with the most return of investment. There can be little doubt that digital advertising is more targeted than a traditional advertisement on print media and billboards, as digital advertisement provides an easier channel for click to action. Facebook has also shown its ability to gather valuable data on individuals which helps for more targeted marketing. Given that several sports events are canceled and that advertisers will no longer be able to advertise during prime-time sports events, there are limited alternatives other than digital advertising and Facebook will be a beneficiary from the suspension of sports events.

Lastly, the company's ongoing efforts to enable small businesses to thrive via commerce and payments will also help Facebook during this period of economic uncertainty. Given that people are practicing more social distancing, Facebook's effort to double down on commerce looks to benefit greatly. The company has long also been priding itself on enabling small businesses to compete, which means that they are less reliant on industries such as travel and F&B which are traditionally dominated by big players. In other words, their advertising mix seems to favor the current macro market environment.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 situation has obviously impacted businesses globally with the full impact still unknown and hard to forecast at this stage. Despite the uncertainly, I remain extremely bullish on Facebook's prospects with a long-term view. The company has a proven track record in recovering in the past from the Cambridge Analytica Scandal and the biggest single-day loss in market value by any US company.

Given that they have a strong balance sheet, have very little exposure to China and therefore, not subjected to any supply-chain disruptions, expected continued strong user growth and strong underlying core business, Facebook will survive the COVID-19 outbreak and any possible recessions.

As always, readers should do their own due diligence and consider their time horizon and risk appetite before taking up any positions. Given the recent market turmoil and volatility, always invest with cash that you do not need in the short term and you can afford to lose as there are no guarantees in any equity investment.

