My High-Yield Plays For This Bear Market

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing chaos in the markets, hundreds of companies' equity share prices are trading at irrational levels. This is largely the result of institutional fund deleveraging, forced liquidity amidst redemptions, and an event-catalyzed fundamental correction in multiples from the peak of a decade-plus bull market as investors begin to price in the prospect of an economic "sudden stop."

Good times are over when it comes to global equity markets. Despite the fear and uncertainty that is creating the market overhang we are facing today, there are many interesting opportunities that have become quite cheap on a fundamental basis. Here are the high-yield plays I am evaluating today for potential long investments to capitalize on the prices offered by these uncertain times.

The key for longer-term investors here is to look through the immediate crisis and fear that has engulfed the markets and to try and envision normalized earnings for many companies whose short-term share prices have been affected. Opportunities abound and this is a time to pick survivors - for survivors are likely to become winners several years out.

Private Prisons

The private prison companies CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) have not had their fundamental prospects change too much, despite worries around governments' ability to pay the companies. I don't anticipate a world in which these companies do not get paid ultimately; while payments from municipalities may perhaps get delayed, at the end of the day the United States will not allow prisoners to roam free due to prisons not being able to make payroll. Both of these companies are now trading at meaningfully higher yields than before this crisis hit: investors can lock in a 17% yield with CXW and 15% yield with GEO, respectively. My personal preference leans slightly towards GEO on the long side given what I see as slightly more shareholder-friendly management, but CXW is trading below its tangible book value per share.

Investors who want to generate income in the current environment, perhaps at the expense of not being able to lock in such an attractive yield in the longer term, may look to selling out of the money put contracts on both stocks for premium income today. For instance, I would take a look at the $10 strike price September 2020 puts on CXW, which can be sold for over $2/contract, putting an investor's breakeven (if assigned) at $8/share. Assuming an intact dividend of $1.76, this would be an effective 22% yield on cost if assigned. A similar trade on GEO in the September 2020 put options would be to sell the $13 strike contracts for $2/contract, putting an investor's breakeven (if assigned) at $11/share. With an intact dividend of $1.92, this would be an effective 17.5% yield on cost if assigned.

A key risk with these companies is the political risk of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden being elected this November. Both gentlemen have stated their aversion to private prisons and there is some risk of policy change next year and beyond. However, I find the prospect of losing federal contracts to be a meaningful risk, but certainly not a killer risk as it will likely take quite some time for such scenarios to play out and the companies will not be meaningfully affected in the short run even in such an outcome. I love the private prison stocks at these levels and believe the distributions will remain sound. Long-term investors without ethical concerns around their investments should strongly consider adding long exposure to these names through straight equity plays or the aforementioned options plays.

Venturing into Energy?

Energy equities have been absolutely destroyed by the double whammy of general market selling from the coronavirus-induced economic recession and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war. Much ink has been spilled on both of these, but I prefer to examine companies with substantial energy exposure from a bottom-up, fundamental basis. Two particular companies stand out to me: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). Both are MLPs offering substantial dividend yields with a history of growing their distributions to unitholders.

There is some reason to believe these types of MLPs have been on the losing end of forced liquidations from leveraged hedge funds and closed-end funds in this volatile market environment. Individual investors with the fortitude to withstand shorter-term market fluctuations could be rewarded handsomely for being patient. ET, for instance, pays a current dividend of 22%, while EPD yields over 13%. Similar out-of-the-money put option sales could be made to increase current income for investors willing to lock in potentially even higher yields.

There has been much discussion around how safe these distributions are. Frankly, unlike the private prison REITs, I do expect distribution cuts in the energy space and do not believe these two stocks are immune. While the companies do not have to cut their distributions given their relatively stable cash flow profile, they may take advantage of the market volatility to do so in order to free up even more cash to make investments in assets whose prices have plunged significantly over the past weeks, locking in growth for longer-term investors at even more attractive prices.

Additionally, there has been a strong trend of MLPs converting to C-Corps in recent years and I anticipate that the recent downturn in unit prices may have Boards of Directors considering a shift to a new corporate structure more strongly in the next quarters to try and induce new shareholders to invest. Several financial firms have done this to great effect, including Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and KKR (KKR).

On the risk side, an important consideration here is to consider credit risk of these types of companies and ensure they do not have any meaningful level of near-term maturities. I believe both ET and EPD fit this profile to my satisfaction, but I would stay away from the names in the space with weaker balance sheets, as they may not be able to survive through a protracted credit crisis. Yield-focused investors should absolutely explore whether names like ET and EPD would make sense for their portfolios - I am bullish on both of these and on the broader MLP space in general.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are no shortage of high-yield opportunities offered by the recent market downturn. Investors with longer-term portfolio goals or those seeking yield income in particular can benefit tremendously from reallocating toward some of these companies today. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CXW, GEO, ET, EPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.