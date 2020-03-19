Brixmor Property: Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off, But With Caution

I feel comfortable buying at these levels, even though the worst may not be behind us. Be disciplined and spread your buys over time as there is no playbook for the current situation.

The share prices of Walmart and Kroger are up YTD, as households are stockpiling essentials. Supermarkets and pharmacies will not go out of business.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is under severe pressure, plummeting along with the markets globally, down more than 50% YTD. The dust will eventually settle and it's important to cherry-pick the winners. Around 70% of BRX's centers are grocery-anchored, providing stability, with healthy average grocer sales PSF ~$560 and average grocer occupancy cost below 2%. Supermarkets are also under severe pressure, but in a different way. They are struggling to meet unprecedented demand, as households are stockpiling essentials (from pasta, rice and candy to soap and toilet paper). This is reflected in theirs share prices. For example, both Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) are up YTD, as opposed to the Dow and S&P 500, which are down around 30%.

Data by YCharts

In theory, being a landlord is safer than being a retailer, at least in normal times. As such, having a supermarket as a tenant makes the model even safer. This is the foundation that BRX is built on. BRX's core focus is on non-discretionary, value-oriented retail mix with a strong service component. Top tenants include Kroger, Ahold, Albertsons and Dollar Tree.

When I wrote my previous BRX article on 21 October 2019, the dividend yield at the time was ~5.5%, supported by the lowest FFO payout ratio versus peers (~59% FFO payout). This low payout ratio has enabled BRX to establish an attractive self-funded business plan and capital allocation model, which includes share repurchases (even though I expect them to be pause buybacks until the situation improves, in order to preserve liquidity during the hard times).

Today, BRX continues to maintain a very low FFO payout ratio compared to peers, however the dividend yield is in excess of 10%, following the recent selloff. It is important to note that BRX has consistently increased its annual dividend since IPO. The graph below shows the excessive level of stress and fear, with the sudden jump in the dividend yield. I do not expect this situation to last for too long (but it might last longer than many think).

Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that BRX has a built-in tailwind in the form of positive releasing rental spreads, as legacy lease contracts expire that are well below current fair market rents.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

That said, until things get 'back to normal', with respect to the coronavirus, there are risks. BRX is one of the largest open-air retail landlords in the US, owning and operating a diverse portfolio of more than 400 open-air shopping centers, with ~5,000 national, regional, local tenants. I am not concerned about the viability of supermarket tenants like Kroger, Ahold and Albertsons. BRX also rents out space to value-oriented retailers and gym chains like TJX Companies, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness. I am not that concerned about the viability of these tenants either. They will find a way to survive.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

I am mostly concerned about several local small shop tenants. The good news is that most have a strong service component like laundrettes, dry cleaners and restaurants, many of which might be considered "essential activities" during a lockdown, and therefore remain open. To be fair, restaurants are expected to suffer significantly. The impact will be somewhat mitigated with takeaway and delivery solutions. One thing is for sure, more lockdowns are expected take place. The 'good news' is that the government is stepping in with emergency stimulus to help navigate the storm, including more funds for small business. It is important to note that prior to the coronavirus, BRX was on track for solid small shop occupancy growth, despite redevelopment disruption and bankruptcy activity, as evidenced from the graph below.

Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

In any case, the coronavirus is causing massive disruption to life and business, and BRX is under pressure along with the markets globally. On Tuesday, the markets rebounded from their deepest drop since 1987. However, they fell sharply again on Wednesday (more than 5% drop), causing the Dow to close below 20,000 for first time since 2017. Stock futures today (Thursday 19 March) point to more losses (S&P 500 and Dow futures down more than 2%).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, the government response to the coronavirus fallout is still unfolding and President Trump signed the coronavirus relief legislation into law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly told Republican senators that unemployment could reach 20% if Congress doesn’t enact the trillion-dollar stimulus package the Trump administration proposed. As I write this article, worldwide coronavirus cases top 225,000. The number of active global coronavirus cases is on the rise, on an exponential basis, mainly due to deterioration in Europe (Italy followed by Spain, Germany and France).

Source: Worldometers

The expectation is that other countries, including the US and UK, will follow similar paths, and we might have even more lockdowns, further disrupting everyday life. In fact, a London lockdown is now anticipated within days.

Source: Worldometers

This means significantly more pain ahead in the coming weeks/months. What the market is looking for is a roadmap of what to expect, to better assess the situation and economic impact of the virus, and ultimately establish a time frame for when normality can be restored. President Trump said the worst of the outbreak could last until August, maybe later. The market sold off on the news. In any case, I see this as a first step for putting a time frame. That said, ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes for a vaccine by autumn. Even though the Fed is stepping with interest rate cuts (cutting them down to basically zero) and market intervention ($700Bn QE), this will not help the situation at restaurants, cinemas, hotels, etc. The risk of extremely low to zero-revenue periods is very real, and many companies will undoubtedly require substantial government support. For example, AMC Entertainment (AMC) will close all US locations for at least six to 12 weeks. We need a drastic medical response, and we need it fast!

Back to BRX, it is important to remain disciplined and note that the worst might not be behind us. The impact of the coronavirus is still a very big question mark. This means more uncertainty (as if we didn't have enough), and the market hates uncertainty. I don't expect BRX to be spared if the market keeps on plummeting. That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. Since there is no playbook for the current situation, I am spreading my purchases over time.

The 'end game' is to establish a full-size, long-term position in BRX at an attractive average price, locking in a high dividend yield. I will continue adding, especially after large sell-offs. We have to keep on reminding ourselves that we are buying a top quality, grocery-anchored landlord, at very low valuations. It is impossible to time the bottom and optimal entry point, hence my approach to buy slowly in phases. I do expect the market to start recovering once the number of active coronavirus cases start falling and there is a clear path towards a medicine and vaccine.

Again, the worst may not be behind us, but I feel comfortable buying at these levels, locking in attractive income, which I believe is sustainable, due to the grocery-anchored element. But I might be wrong and I wouldn't be very surprised if there is a temporary dividend cut in order to preserve liquidity. Therefore, spread your buys over time and be disciplined.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.