Costco Wholesale: Better Entry Point For The Recession-Proof Stock

Despite the modest overvaluation, Costco, which has risen nearly five times since the last financial crisis, is a 'Hold' for the long-term investor.

Investment Thesis

Buoyed by its recent sales performance, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) remains resilient at a time the major indices are on a dramatic slide. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the U.S., the recessionary fears are growing. The public is curtailing outdoor activities forcing the businesses to close. The widespread unemployment could follow hurting consumer demand. The stockpiling trend that fueled Costco's February sales bump will soon dissipate. With viral infections in the U.S. yet to reach its peak, the brick-and-mortar retailers such as Costco face worsening sales prospects as online retailers ramp up their presence.

Despite a modest valuation back then, the company's outlook was far better in FY18. With a peak valuation now, Costco is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a possible economic slowdown. With the stock rising nearly five times since 2007, the company has successfully weathered the last financial crisis. Our EBITDA estimates based on the current consensus EV/EBITDA multiple suggests a modest overvaluation. However, the long-term focused investors should be on the lookout for a better entry point as the company, with a strong balance sheet and a guaranteed revenue stream, is formidable enough to face a long-drawn slump in demand.

Virus Outbreak Upends Consumer Activity

More than four months have passed since my last article on Costco. Written after the company's FY19 (the fiscal year 2019) earnings release, it held a neutral view given the stock's modest overvaluation despite the falling comparable sales and margins. The downtrend continued into Q1 FY20 (first quarter of the fiscal year 2020) and amid lackluster analyst ratings, the stock had gained only ~3.0% since then compared to ~4.2% gain in the Dow Jones Retailers Index.

Then came the CDC's warning of a potential coronavirus outbreak in the country. Fearing a lock-down, the consumers began stockpiling food and sanitary items, leading to a sharp rise in comparable-store sales in Big Box retailers, including Costco. Generating 73% of its revenue from the U.S., where 70% of its warehouses are located, the company, as per data for 10-Q for Q2 FY20, has witnessed a partial uptick in sales. With last month's sales report confirming a double-digit comp growth, the analysts have turned bullish on the stock. Since the CDC alert last month, Costco's share price has gained ~1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Retailers Indices have declined ~23.0% and ~17.1%, respectively. Given Costco's modest valuation in the past despite a promising outlook, we argue in this article that the company with its current peak valuation is highly vulnerable to an economic slowdown.

With experts warning that the U.S. is well away from the peak level of infections, the global pandemic is clouding the economic outlook. The major retailers have closed down their stores or cut back the operating hours. Three of the largest U.S. automakers are shutting down their plants, and, impacting the travel industry, the big-four U.S. airlines are extending their flight cancellations. As more and more businesses close, unemployment could rise, triggering the next recession and hurting the consumer demand. Meanwhile, according to February sales data from the Department of Commerce, the U.S. retail sales have declined in the past month with physical retailers leading the decline partly offset by a surge in online sales.

Lower Base Accentuates Sales Performance

In Q1 FY20, Costco's net sales growth had sharply declined with the comparable sales (unadjusted for forex and gasoline price changes) plunging to their lowest level in more than two years. Despite an average sales growth initially, the comps rose ~9.0% year-over-year (YoY) in Q2 FY20 as the consumer stockpiling took off last month. The weak base in the last year's corresponding quarter when comps only rose ~5.0% YoY, recording the lowest in one and a half years, has accentuated the current quarter's performance. Meanwhile, the latest earnings reports of Sam's Club of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) don't include the February data. Despite a higher base last year, their unadjusted comps have risen ~2.2% and ~0.3% YoY, respectively, indicating an industry-wide sales rebound from the previous year.

Drawing parallels with FY18, the company-wide comps for Q2 FY18 grew ~8.0%, with the full-year same-store sales rising ~9.0%. As for the total revenue, the LTM (last-twelve-month) growth currently stands at ~7.5%, ~200bps less than that in FY18. However, the upcoming quarter will see tougher sales comparisons as comps rose ~6.0% YoY in Q3 FY19. Meanwhile, the U.S. consumers, with their pantry-shelves full, could curtail the outdoor activities and turn to online retailers for shopping needs. Therefore, stockpiling could dissipate, and a period of below-average sales growth could follow.

At a time, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is beefing up its delivery infrastructure expecting a surge in demand, Costco can't count on its nascent e-commerce operations. The online sales made up ~4% of its total net sales in FY19, and e-commerce comps slowed last month, growing only ~22.6% YoY from ~38.1% YoY in January. Therefore, in our opinion, Costco's sales momentum due to the virus outbreak could fizzle out in the months ahead as online players take over. Assuming a growth rate of ~6.8% - ~7.5% YoY, we expect the total sales revenue to reach ~$163.1B - ~$164.2B for the full year FY20.

Margins are On a Decline

With the cost of sales rising faster than the revenue, both the gross and operating margins have continued their decline into Q2 FY20, and on an LTM basis, they stand at ~13.0% and ~3.1%, slightly below the levels in FY18 and FY19. However, the current LTM EBITDA margin at ~4.1% is a decline from ~4.2% in FY18 though it has marginally improved from FY19. Driven by the precautions to prevent the virus contamination inside the stores, Costco's operating margin could come under pressure. However, the gross margin is likely to improve as the newly commissioned poultry plant gradually becomes fully operational. Meanwhile, the recent decision to acquire the logistics provider, Innovel Solutions, could enable the company to expand its e-commerce reach without a significant erosion on margins. Assuming an EBITDA margin of ~4.1% - ~4.2%, we forecast Costco's EBITDA could reach ~$6.7B - ~$7.0B in FY20 based on the above revenue forecast.

Solid Balance Sheet Drives Resilience

Despite the cash-based acquisition of ~$1B costing more than a tenth of its cash and cash equivalents as of Q2 FY20, Costco with a solid balance sheet and rising liquidity is ready for a revenue slump. While the gearing level stands below that of peers such as Walmart, Costco's liquidity level is rising. Despite a ~18.7% YoY rise in capital expenditure in FY18 when the construction of poultry plant was underway, the company has subsequently reined in the capital budget. The capex has declined for three consecutive quarters now amid a subdued pace of expansion. With cash and equivalents standing ~20.1% higher than in FY18, Costco is ready to hunker down in a possible slowdown. Given the operational concerns ahead, we don't anticipate a special dividend this year, while the share buybacks, nearly halved in the first six months, are unlikely to pick up.

Peak Valuation Indicates a Downside

Despite the promising outlook in FY18, Costco's NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA multiple at the time has averaged ~13.4x, more than ~29.2% below the current NTM multiple of ~18.9x which, in turn, trades at a premium of ~5.4% to the past year average. Meanwhile, our EBITDA estimates for FY20, in combination with the current forward EV/EBITDA ratio, indicate an overvaluation of ~3.3% - ~6.9% for the stock.

Drawing comparison to the 2008/09 financial crisis, Costco slipped ~37.9% from December 2007 to June 2009 when Walmart and Amazon fared much better with a decline of only ~3.0% and ~17.7%, respectively. Despite nearly a five-fold rise since then, we believe, the long-term focused investor should wait for a better entry point for Costco as the stock took more than three years to reach its pre-crisis level back then.

A Stimulus Package To Restore the Demand

In an economic slowdown due to the subdued consumer spending, drawing parallels to a decade-old recession triggered by a weak financial system may be highly inappropriate for investment decision-making. This time, the financial system is sound, and the current administration has already employed a host of stimulatory measures to inject liquidity into the system and sustain consumer spending. The Federal Reserve has slashed the benchmark interest rates to near zero and announced a ~$700B worth quantitative easing program. Meanwhile, the government has proposed a trillion-dollar stimulus package, which includes cash payments up to ~$1K to individual Americans to weather the crisis. Even if the relief package brings the desired results, its benefit to brick-and-mortar retailers such as Costco will be limited given their nascent e-commerce operations at a time the consumers avoid outdoor shopping.

Meanwhile, the membership fees can insulate Costco in a downturn as it reduces the volatility of the bottom-line. More than enough to cover the net income in FY08, this guaranteed component of revenue has more than doubled in value since then. However, it now makes up only ~87.6% of the net income, increasing the company's reliance on margins to drive profitability.

Summary

Costco's share price held up as its February sales surged thanks to coronavirus-driven stockpiling. As the outbreak engulfs the U.S., the recessionary fears are growing. With limits to outdoor activities, Costco, with a fledgling e-commerce business, could suffer more. The consumer spending will come under pressure as business closures rise, and the initial sales momentum in the outbreak is unlikely to continue. Costco, at a peak a valuation now, is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a possible slowdown. However, the company with a solid financial position is not an outright 'Sell' for the long-term investor given its outstanding performance following the last financial crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.