Coherus BioSciences: Current Weakness Represents A Buying Opportunity

Investors should consider risks such as competition from other established players and pricing pressures.

Today, we will see why Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Coherus BioSciences is a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing biosimilars. The company has a mix of wholly-owned internally developed biosimilar assets as well as wholly-owned internally developed assets. The company's commercial asset, Udenyca, is a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor and stimulates the production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. Udenyca is a biosimilar version of Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta.

Coherus BioSciences is also working on clinical-stage assets in areas of oncology, ophthalmology, and immunology. In ophthalmology, the company aims to launch biosimilars for Lucentis and Eylea in the U.S. in the coming years. Coherus has also acquired commercial rights for Avastin's biosimilar in the U.S. and Canada from China-based Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY). Finally, the company plans to launch Humira biosimilar in 2023.

Udenyca has managed to achieve the company's guidance of over 20% market share by the end of 2019

In November 2018, Coherus BioSciences announced FDA and EC (European Commission) approval for Udenyca, the first pegfilgrastim biosimilar for patients with cancer receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. One year after the drug's launch, Udenyca managed to end 2019 with a 20.5% share of the pegfilgrastim market in the U.S. The market share gains were achieved across all segments which included 340B hospitals and non-340B hospitals as well as both prefilled syringe and on-body injector formats. In certain weeks, Udenyca's market share rose as high as 23.5%. This is exceptional considering that Udenyca is competing not only with Amgen's Neulasta but also with Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) biosimilar Fulphila which entered the market almost six months ahead of Udenyca.

Coherus BioSciences became cash flow positive in the second quarter of 2019, two quarters ahead of its guidance. The company's successful Udenyca launch without taking significant price cuts has validated its biosimilar business model based on branded biologic positioning, robust guaranteed supply, comprehensive patient support services such as Coherus COMPLETE, individualized contracting to support biosimilar conversion, and pricing discipline to preserve long-term value.

Besides, Coherus BioSciences also saw a 5% growth in the overall pegfilgrastim market in 2019, which suggests that biosimilars may have increased patient access. The company is now focusing on the growth opportunities in accounts that have already adopted Udenyca as well as those that have not yet initiated utilization.

To ensure success, Coherus BioSciences had been preparing for two years ahead of the launch. The company has ensured a steady supply of the biosimilar by putting 350,000 syringes or over $1.0 billion of product in stock prior to launch. The company priced Udenyca at $4,175 or a 33% discount to Neulasta, which was attractive to payers. Finally, the company also launched co-pay assistance programs, our patient assistance programs, and our alternative funding support to ensure broad access to patients. These efforts have resulted in Udenyca attaining a $0.5 billion run rate within one year of launch.

At the end of 2019, Coherus BioSciences managed to obtain 95% access for Udenyca patients across national and regional payers. The company remains confident about the increasing penetration of Udenyca in the pegfilgrastim market without taking excessive price cuts.

The company plans to file BLA for Avastin biosimilar in late 2020 or early 2021

In January 2020, Coherus BioSciences announced entry into a licensing agreement with Innovent Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical company headquartered in China, to commercialize Innovent's biosimilar candidate to Avastin in the U.S. and Canada. The company has also acquired an option to commercialize Innovent's biosimilar to Rituxan (rituximab) in the U.S. and Canada. Innovent has already filed an application for the Rituxan biosimilar in China.

Innovent's Avastin biosimilar has demonstrated a strong analytical and bioanalytical similarity to Avastin. The biosimilar has also demonstrated PK bioequivalence to Avastin. The biosimilar has also managed to meet the primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in 450 NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) patients. Innovent has designed this Phase 3 trial exactly similar to that used by Pfizer (PFE) and Amgen to register their Avastin biosimilars in China. Coherus expects that this data will be allowed by the FDA to demonstrate the efficacy of Avastin biosimilar.

While Innovent has managed to demonstrate a very robust and consistent efficacy profile for its Avastin biosimilar in Phase 3 trial, the trial involved Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech Avastin sold in China and not Roche Genentech Avastin sold in the U.S. FDA thus expects Coherus to prove similarity between Innovent biosimilar, the Chinese Roche Avastin and the U.S. Roche Avastin. Coherus BioSciences will require to perform a 3-way PK (pharmacokinetic) study and 3-way bioanalytical and analytical comparisons to file a BLA (biologics license application) in the U.S.

Coherus BioSciences is targeting a market opportunity worth $7.0 billion with its Innovent transaction.

Ophthalmology can be a major growth area for Coherus BioSciences

In November 2019, Bioeq announced signing a license and development agreement with Coherus BioSciences under which Coherus will exclusively market and distribute Bioeq's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis in the U.S. Bioeq had submitted a BLA (Biologics license application) seeking FDA approval for this biosimilar in December 2019.

However, in February 2020, Coherus explained that Bioeq's drug substance contract manufacturer moved a piece of processing equipment to a different location within the same site after the production of Bioeq's Lucentis biosimilar candidate qualification batches was completed at the request of a national European health authority. Subsequently, the FDA also requested additional manufacturing data for the equipment in its new location in the context of its review of the BLA application. This forced Bioeq to withdraw its BLA. Coherus is currently working with Bioeq to generate additional manufacturing data as requested by the FDA. The company expects to refile the BLA in 2020.

Despite this setback, Lucentis continues to be an attractive asset for Coherus. Bioeq has already demonstrated the efficacy of this biosimilar in Phase 3 study in wet age-related macular degeneration and has also reported robust molecular similarity data.

Coherus expected limited competition in the Lucentis biosimilar space, considering the high technical complexity involved in its development. Lucentis is a Fab fragment made in E. coli, which is very poor at refolding molecules. Coherus required two years to develop a cell line to make Lucentis.

Coherus BioSciences is also getting ready for commencing commercial scale, GMP manufacturing efforts to support Phase 3 clinical trials for biosimilar Eylea, CHS-2020, in 2021. Currently, in preclinical development, the company expects to launch CHS-2020 in 2025.

Coherus believes that ophthalmology and oncology segments share many similarities. These make these two therapeutic areas optimal choices for biosimilar development. Further, ophthalmology assets have lower material requirements considering the low dosing frequency. Hence, they also offer the advantage of lower COGS (cost of goods sold) and higher gross margins.

Humira biosimilar can prove to be a big growth opportunity for Coherus BioSciences

Coherus expects to file BLA for its Humira biosimilar, CHS-1420, in 2020. Subsequent to FDA approval, the company expects to launch the drug in 2023. The company expects its market share to reach around 10%, and peak sales of CHS-1420 to fall in the range of $500 million-$1.0 billion.

Investors should consider these risks

Investors are concerned about the potential impact of competition from Novartis' (NVS) Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez) on Udenyca's market share. This is especially worrisome since Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis, is the first and only company to offer US physicians long- and short-acting filgrastim biosimilar treatment options.

The biosimilar market for Avastin is also crowded, with Pfizer and Amgen having already launched their versions. Hence, Coherus conservatively expects to reach a market share of 10%. The company also expects a price discount of around 40%.

What price is right for the stock?

According to FinViz, the 12-month consensus target price is $31.57. On February 5, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed reiterated the "Buy" rating and price target of $43. On November 20, Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad called Coherus a top pick and reiterated "Overweight" rating and price target of $31.

At the end of 2019, the company had cash worth $177.7 million, $100 million more than $72.4 million at the beginning of 2019. The company borrowed $73 million to commercially launch Udenyca in January 2019. The cash reserve was also pushed up due to the sale of Udenyca across all healthcare provider segments.

A robust business model, multiple growth catalysts, and substantial cash reserves make the company an attractive investment opportunity. I believe retail biotech investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year can expect a target price of $31 for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.